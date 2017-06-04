14 arrested in Portland during dueling Trump protests

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested 14 people Sunday during dueling demonstrations attended by supporters of President Trump, anti-fascist protesters, and residents concerned about hate speech.
Hundreds of people attended the "Trump Free Speech" rally at Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, CNN reports, and even more counter-protesters gathered across the street. Police say at first, the two sides yelled expletives at each other, then counter-protesters started to throw glass bottles and bricks at the officers, who responded by using pepper spray.
Tensions in the city have been high since three men were stabbed last week, two fatally, on a light-rail train by a man who was allegedly yelling anti-Muslim statements at two young women. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had unsuccessfully requested that the permit be revoked for the free-speech rally, saying, "I'm a strong supporter of the First Amendment no matter what the views are that are being expressed, but given the timing of this rally, I believed we had a case to make about the threats to public safety." Organizer Joey Gibson noted that the protest was planned before the murders, said he is not racist or a member of the alt-right movement, and argued that the rally was not in support of stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian. Catherine Garcia
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates are breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar, with Saudi Arabia accusing Qatar of backing "terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region," Bloomberg reports, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State.
Saudi Arabia also believes Qatar is supporting "Iranian-backed terrorist groups" that are active in east Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The countries are halting air and sea travel to and from Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also closing down land crossings. Qatari diplomats now have 48 hours to leave the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Catherine Garcia
Wonder Woman brought in an estimated $100.5 million during its North America debut this weekend, making it the best opening ever for a movie directed by a woman. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, the well-received Wonder Woman outperformed such superhero flicks as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy at their openings. Catherine Garcia
More than 50,000 people filled the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds Sunday for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, featuring Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, and Robbie Williams.
Organizers said the concert, which had a heavy police presence, raised £2 million ($2.57 million) for the victims and families of those killed two weeks ago at Grande's concert in Manchester. The crowd was filled with people holding signs of support for Manchester and the victims, and Grande said the "kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now." With the £2 million raised Sunday, the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund has collected more than £10 million in donations. Catherine Garcia
The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for the Saturday night attacks in London that left seven people dead and 48 wounded.
The official ISIS news agency posted a message Sunday claiming that a "detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out the London attacks yesterday," the SITE Intelligence Group reports, including running into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing people at Borough Market.
Police shot and killed the three suspects, and later arrested 12 people in East London connected to one of the suspects, a man who wore a fake bomb vest. Investigators said they do not see any links so far between what happened in London and the suicide bombing in Manchester two weeks ago that killed more than 20 people. Catherine Garcia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no substantial relationship with ousted U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, while speaking with NBC's Megyn Kelly in an interview that was filmed on Friday and will air in full Sunday evening.
"You and I, you and I personally, have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn," Putin said in a translated voiceover. In Putin's account of a widely circulated photo of the Russian president eating dinner next to Flynn, the seating arrangement was unexpected. "I got up and left," Putin said. "And then afterwards I was told, 'You know there was an American gentleman. He was involved in some things. He used to be in the security services' ... that's it. I didn't even really talk to him."
Flynn is now subject to a criminal investigation pertaining to his possible communication with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election.
Watch an excerpt of the Kelly interview below. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump used Saturday's terror attack in London as an occasion to tout his travel ban executive order targeting Muslim-majority countries, which remains stalled pending a Supreme Court ruling. "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough," he wrote on Twitter. "We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"
Trump's rallying cry has not been met with universal acclaim, including within his own party. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said on Fox News Sunday he believes "the president does have certainly the right to put in place extreme vetting," but that this could be accomplished "without a travel ban."
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was even less enthusiastic. "I think that the travel ban is too broad and that is why it has been rejected by the courts," she said Sunday in a CBS interview, while allowing that the U.S. should do a "better job of vetting."
Across the aisle, Trump's raising of the travel ban topic also came under fire from former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who served under President Obama. "There's a very real risk that by stigmatizing and isolating Muslims from particular countries, and Muslims in general, that we alienate the very communities here in the United States whose cooperation we most need to detect and prevent these homegrown extremists from being able to carry out attacks," she said while appearing on ABC News. Bonnie Kristian
Nikki Haley says 'Trump believes the climate is changing' and 'pollutants are part of the equation'
"President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that taped Saturday and aired in full on Sunday. "Just because we got out of a club doesn't mean we don't care about the environment," she added.
These comments were more direct than those from EPA chief Scott Pruitt, though Haley echoed his phrasing in saying Trump believes "the climate changes" rather than "in climate change."
Haley also argued a main reason Trump decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement is he wanted to be honest about what could realistically be accomplished. The climate pact terms former President Obama negotiated weren't "achievable, even if we had stayed in the Paris Agreement, and this is the part everyone needs to think about," Haley said, "If we had stayed in the Paris Agreement ... what President Obama submitted the U.S. to was not achievable under our standards or any other country's standards, and then we've got to look at the fact we didn't want to be in violation of the agreement."
Watch two excerpts of Haley's interview below. Bonnie Kristian
