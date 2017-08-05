U.N. to vote on major export sanctions against North Korea

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote Saturday afternoon on punitive sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's two tests of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology that could potentially execute a nuclear strike on the U.S. mainland. If approved, the sanctions package will cut North Korean export incomes — currently about $3 billion annually — by one third.
The sanctions target North Korean exports of commodities including coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore, and seafood. The measure would "also prohibit countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean laborers working abroad, ban new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures," Reuters reports.
North Korean allies Russia and China are expected to support the vote, which makes passage highly likely. The measure condemns Pyongyang's nuclear program "in the strongest terms" and demands it be ended "in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner."
While President Trump begins his first official vacation in office, a 17-day "working vacation" at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been vacationing — in Siberia. The Russian leader kept busy diving, hiking, and, as is his wont, releasing shirtless photos of his experiences:
Vladimir Putin boats, sunbathes and picks mushrooms in his Russian vacation photos https://t.co/M6SlKOJm8W pic.twitter.com/pzthC5T4gs
— CNN (@CNN) August 5, 2017
"The water in the lake doesn't get warmer than 17 degrees [Celsius, or 62 degrees Fahrenheit], but this didn't stop the president from going for a swim," said a Kremlin representative of Putin. "He went hunting underwater with a mask and snorkel ... The president chased after one pike for two hours, there was no way he could shoot it, but in the end he got what he wanted." Bonnie Kristian
Bill Maher asks how evangelicals can support Trump, 'giant liar,' given his similarities to 'Satan, father of lies'
HBO host Bill Maher on Friday sat down with Ralph Reed, formerly executive director of the Christian Coalition and currently chair of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, to ask why evangelical Christians are so supportive of President Trump despite what Maher perceives as some devilish tendencies.
"Why do you think Trump’s support among the evangelicals is so solid?" Maher said. "Because he does seem like the least Christian man ever." Reed protested that though he did not initially expect to like Trump, he found the president's "word was his bond" as their acquaintanceship progressed, specifically pointing to Trump's nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
"So what you're saying is as long as he keeps his word to you, but lies to everybody else — because you can't deny that he's a giant liar," Maher replied, adding, "Don't you call Satan the 'father of lies'? Isn't that what he is? Isn't that, like, a little name you have for him? So, Trump, giant liar. Satan, father of lies." Reed replied by arguing that Trump, while imperfect, is the victim of selective outrage to which Democrat Hillary Clinton was immune in 2016.
Watch a clip of the conversation below. Discussion of Trump's honesty begins around the 2:50 mark. Bonnie Kristian
Three U.S. Marines are missing after their plane crashed off the coast of Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, the Marine Corps has announced. The troops were flying in a Marine MV-22B Osprey when a "mishap" took the plane down. Of the 26 Marines on board at the time of the accident, 23 have been rescued already.
"Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations," said a statement from the military. Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said no Australian forces were involved and offered Australian assistance for the search. Bonnie Kristian
A Northwestern University professor, Wyndham Lathem, and a staffer from Britain's Oxford University, Andrew Warren, were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oakland, California, Friday after a national manhunt in connection to a murder in Chicago.
Lathem and Warren are both suspects in the stabbing death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, 26, a cosmetologist. The two men separately turned themselves in to Bay Area authorities.
Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in Lathem's apartment in Chicago after what police described as "some type of falling out." Warren's connection to the situation is unclear. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump defended National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster in a statement Friday evening, attempting to ward off right-wing criticism the official has attracted this week. "General McMaster and I are working very well together," Trump said. "He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."
McMaster has come under fire for his dismissal of several National Security Council staff members; his approach to the war in Afghanistan; and his renewal of security clearance for former President Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice.
"McMaster has been undermining the president to the point of insubordination," said Mike Cernovich, a controversial right-wing activist who runs McMasterLeaks.com, in a representative critique of the former general. "For example," he continued, "McMaster has been pulling the security clearances of pro-Trump members of the NSC." Bonnie Kristian
Former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak maintained the innocence of his conversations with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in a Russian television appearance Saturday.
"We only spoke about the most simple things," Kislyak claimed, labeling the talks "completely correct, calm, absolutely transparent." "In any case, there were no secrets on our side," he added. "There are a number of issues which are important for cooperation between Russia and the United States — most of all, terrorism. And that was one of the things we discussed."
Kislyak also met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, before Trump took office. He was removed from his diplomatic post in June. Bonnie Kristian
The State Department on Friday officially started the process of extracting the United States from the Paris Agreement. President Trump announced his intent to withdraw from the international emissions reduction deal in June, condemning the pact's "draconian financial and economic burdens," but no official notice was delivered to the United Nations until this week.
"The United States supports a balanced approach to climate policy that lowers emissions while promoting economic growth and ensuring energy security," says the statement from State, which also indicates the U.S. will continue to participate in major climate negotiations "to protect U.S. interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration."
French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to persuade Trump to reconsider his stance on the Paris accord during Trump's visit to France last month, but his hopes were apparently unjustified. Bonnie Kristian