Improvised explosive device detonated at Minnesota mosque

A mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis, was bombed early Saturday morning in what mosque members have called an "unimaginable" threat to religious freedom. No one was injured, though people were on site preparing for morning prayers.
The explosion at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center damaged the imam's office with what officials described as an "improvised explosive device." A witness reportedly "saw something being thrown at the imam's office window from a van or truck before the blast."
"We came to this country for the same reason everyone else came here: freedom to worship," said Yasir Abdalrahman, a mosque attendee. "And that freedom is under threat. Every other American should be insulted by this."
The FBI is investigating, and the Council on American–Islamic Relations and the Muslim-American Association of Minnesota are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Bonnie Kristian
The deputy attorney general says the Justice Department won't 'prosecute journalists for doing their jobs'
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in an interview on Fox News Sunday that he is ready to "devote whatever resources are necessary" and prosecute "anybody who breaks the law" to get executive branch leaks under control.
"What we need to look at in every leak referral we get, we look at the facts and circumstances. What was the potential harm caused by the leak? What were the circumstances? That’s more important to us than who it is who is the leaker," he said. Still, Rosenstein cointinued, "if we identify somebody — no matter what their position is — if they violated the law and that case warrants prosecution, we’ll prosecute it."
While Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday suggested he might target members of the media who report based on leaks, Rosenstein claimed Sunday the "attorney general has been very clear that we're after the leakers, not the journalists," adding, "We don't prosecute journalists for doing their jobs." Watch the full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Vice President Mike Pence in a statement Sunday roundly denied any suggestion he might run against or in place of President Trump in the 2020 election.
"The American people know that I could not be more honored to be working side by side with a president who is making America great again," he said. "Whatever fake news may come our way, my entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020. Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd."
Pence's press secretary, Marc Lotter, had already denied the 2020 possibility Saturday, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday called it "complete fiction." All three were responding to a Saturday New York Times story reporting "Pence’s schedule is so full of political events that Republicans joke that he is acting more like a second-term vice president hoping to clear the field than a No. 2 sworn in a little over six months ago." Bonnie Kristian
The punitive sanctions levied against North Korea by the United Nations Security Council on Saturday show the United States is "not playing anymore," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a Fox News appearance Sunday. "A third of their trade exports have been hit, and we basically gave them a kick in the gut with a billion dollars of sanctions that they are going to begin to feel right away," Haley argued, describing the measure as "a really strong message."
Pressed as to whether she would consider a military option like "troops on the ground" in North Korea to deal with Pyongyang, Haley's response was a cautious non-denial. "We hope that we don't have to do anything," she concluded, "but all options have always been on the table and will continue to be on the table."
Read The Week's Harry J. Kazianis on how a preemptive U.S. strike on North Korea would be disastrous, and watch Haley's comments below. Bonnie Kristian
George Stephanopoulos asked Kellyanne Conway about the Trump Jr. meeting. She talked about ObamaCare, Benghazi, and Michigan.
President Trump was merely acting as a good father when he responded to news that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway argued Sunday in an interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos. "The president weighed in as a father. He did not dictate the statement," she claimed.
On Monday, The Washington Post reported the president did in fact dictate the misleading statement, contrary to his lawyer's initial claim of Trump's total uninvolvement. "Flying home from Germany on July 8 aboard Air Force One, Trump personally dictated a statement in which Trump Jr. said that he and the Russian lawyer had 'primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children' when they met in June 2016," the Post story said, citing "multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations."
Stephanopoulos continued to press the question of why the Trump team's narratives varied, but Conway responded by turning to topics including ObamaCare, Benghazi, and campaigning in Michigan. "There's nothing. There's nonsense. It was a ridiculous meeting," she said. "It was nothing. People want to offer their services and have meetings all of the time, believe me. I know you know this. But let's look at the consequence: no follow-up. No results."
Watch an excerpt of the conversation below. Bonnie Kristian
The White House is scheduled to undergo renovation while President Trump stays at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a 17-day visit he denies is a vacation.
"Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House," Trump tweeted Saturday evening. "This is not a vacation - meetings and calls!" Two days prior, the White House deputy press secretary described the trip as a "working vacation," and Trump was photographed golfing shortly after his tweet:
However, it's true the White House is getting serious work done in Trump's absence. Planned repairs to the presidential residence include major HVAC work and amelioration of a "foul odor" and fly problem in the West Wing. The air conditioning system dates to the Reagan years, and some of the ceilings drip when it rains. Bonnie Kristian
A Venezuelan military base was subject to a "terrorist" attack late Saturday night, said Diosdado Cabello, head of Venezuela's ruling party and a loyalist of the deeply unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.
However, video posted on social media before the incident suggests it may have been a coup attempt instead, as the clip shows members of a Venezuelan army unit demanding "the immediate formation of a transition government." "This is not a coup d'etat," the speaker says. "This is a civic and military action to re-establish constitutional order. But more than that, it is to save the country from total destruction."
Meanwhile, Venezuela's new Constitutional Assembly on Saturday ousted the nation's top prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, sending guards in riot gear to keep her from her office. Ortega, a Maduro critic, was replaced by one of his supporters.
The Constitutional Assembly was created a week ago under a Maduro proposal to dissolve the country's former legislature, which was dominated by his opposition. The vote that installed the new legislature is under investigation, as independent polling suggests the Maduro government massively inflated turnout numbers and rigged the election in its favor.
All this political unrest comes as Venezuela continues to suffer a major economic crisis under Maduro's regime; food shortages are serious and inflation is high. Read The Week's explanation of the country's descent into chaos. Bonnie Kristian
Stephen Miller, the Trump adviser who disavowed the Statue of Liberty poem, could be the new White House communications director
President Trump's senior policy adviser and speechwriter, Stephen Miller, is reportedly under consideration to fill the White House communications director job vacated by Anthony Scaramucci. An unnamed senior administration official told Axios Saturday that Miller's name is in play but not at the top of Trump's short list. White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, with whom Miller is ideologically simpatico, reportedly supports putting Miller in a more communications-focused position.
Miller, 31, previously worked on Trump's campaign and, before that, as then-Sen. Jeff Sessions' aide; he is best known for his combative interview style and, this past week, his disavowal of the pro-immigration poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty. To get a taste of what the Miller communications era could be like, watch him in action on Sunday shows below. Bonnie Kristian
