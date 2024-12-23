How might Trump's second term affect the free press?

The president-elect has previously pledged to go after his supposed 'enemies' in the media

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 08, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida
Trump will likely attempt to quash negative coverage of him in the press through lawsuits in his second term
President-elect Donald Trump pledged throughout his campaign that he'd go after those he viewed as his "enemies" if elected; this largely included members of the media and news industry. And with Trump moving back into the White House in less than a month, it appears that he is planning to do just that.

Even before beginning his second term, a pair of high-profile cases have highlighted Trump's animosity toward the media. The first came when ABC News settled a defamation lawsuit with Trump for $15 million. The former president sued the network for claiming that he had been found civilly liable for raping E. Jean Carroll; Trump was found liable for sexual assault, but not rape. Trump is also suing pollster J. Ann Selzer and The Des Moines Register for a Nov. 2 poll showing Kamala Harris up by three points in Iowa, claiming this amounted to "election interference." Trump ultimately won Iowa by double digits.

