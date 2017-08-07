These are the House members risking their seats for a gubernatorial run

At least nine House members are planning to leave the Hill next year in order to run for governor, a risky gamble that historically has not paid off. "The last time this many sitting representatives ran for governor, in 2006, twice as many lost as won," Politico reports.

But frustrations with the House make the move tempting for Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike. For Democrats, a gubernatorial win would offer the ability to go from being a member of the minority party to the leader of an entire state, as well as grant important redistricting powers. Republican representatives, meanwhile, look up to governors who are "taking action, making the tough decisions, and are able to point to key results for the people of their states," Republican Governors Associated spokesman Jon Thompson told Politico.

House Democrats who have announced gubernatorial runs include Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.), Rep. Tim Walz (Minn.), and Rep. Jared Polis (Colo.). Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) has dropped out of the governor's race. Rep. Diane Black (Tenn.), Rep. Kristi Noem (S.D.), Rep. Steve Pearce (N.M.), Rep. Jim Renacci (Ohio), and Rep. Raul Labrador (Idaho) are the Republicans making a push for governor. Read more about the races and the longshot odds at Politico. Jeva Lange