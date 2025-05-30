The week's best photos

A cheesy chase, a cinema on water, and more

Anahi Valenzuela
By
published

A boy balances on motorcycles

A boy steps across submerged motorcycles on a flooded street in Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters)

Participants tumble down a hill during the Cheese Rolling contest in England

Participants compete in the annual cheese-rolling competition in Brockworth, England

(Image credit: Anthony Upton / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

