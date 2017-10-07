Feds reveal foiled ISIS-linked plot for terror in Times Square

The FBI on Friday revealed the prosecution of three men accused of unsuccessfully plotting "the next 9/11" attack in New York City in 2016 out of sympathy to the Islamic State.
The men allegedly intended to detonate a car bomb in Times Square, to bomb the subway system, and to open fire on crowds at several concert venues last summer either on Memorial Day or during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The plot was foiled significantly thanks to an undercover FBI agent posing as another ISIS supporter.
The three suspects are Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, a Canadian citizen arrested in New York; Talha Haroon, a U.S. citizen living in Pakistan; and Russell Salic of the Philippines. El Bahnasawy, who used the "next 9/11" phrase, has already plead guilty to several terrorism charges and is awaiting sentencing. The other two men will be extradited to the United States for prosecution. All three face life in prison. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday seeking "a path forward on health care," Axios reported Friday night, citing unnamed Republican sources unhappy with the cross-aisle outreach.
"It codifies the Rs' failure on repeal/replace and shows the President can move without hesitation or ideological impediment to make a deal with the Dems," one such source wrote. "It depresses R base turnout in the midterms, as Trump voters are further disconnected from the Congressional wing."
Trump himself confirmed the call on Twitter Saturday morning in an optimistic post:
I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017
Shortly after Trump's tweet, however, Schumer issued a statement saying he'd rebuffed the president's offer. "The president wanted to make another run at repeal and replace and I told the president that's off the table," he said, suggesting Democrats would consider negotiations if Trump would first stabilize the current system. Bonnie Kristian
"Maybe in fifteen years" President Trump's daughter Ivanka will win the White House for herself, muses Ivana Trump, Ivanka's mother and the president's first wife, in an advance copy of her forthcoming book obtained by The Associated Press. "First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally," Ivana adds. "First Mother? That could work."
Ivanka is currently 35, the minimum presidential age required by the Constitution. Asked about a potential political future in a 2016 Cosmopolitan interview, she said she was focused on the Trump Organization and her personal brand, but did not rule out the possibility. "I do not think so, but I have learned in life to never say never!" Ivanka said. "It is too limiting!" Since then, she has become a White House adviser in her father's administration.
Ivana's book, Raising Trump, is due to release next week. The autobiographical project details her life before meeting the president; their courtship and marriage from 1977 to 1992; and the relationship's dissolution after her husband's affair with Marla Maples, President Trump's second wife and the mother of his other daughter, Tiffany. "My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny," Ivana writes of their first meeting, "an all-America good guy." Bonnie Kristian
Several people were injured, none seriously, when a car drove into pedestrians on a sidewalk outside London's Natural History Museum Saturday afternoon. Authorities say they do not believe this to be an incident of terrorism, though the U.K.'s terror threat is currently set to "severe."
"Inquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are under way," London police reported on Twitter, and Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May is "being kept up to date on events." One person was detained at the scene, but reports reports differ on whether he was actually arrested.
"I could see a car diagonally across the road, looking like it was going into one of the boulders on the side of the road, and I could see a crowd of people around what was clearly one or two people on the pavement," said a BBC reporter, Chloe Hayward, who happened to be at the scene. "We have had lots of police coming onto the scene, helicopters above, and I can see an ambulance which is definitely having someone put in, but it isn't clear how bad that injury is." Bonnie Kristian
The Trump administration's disaster relief efforts demonstrate President Trump's "tremendous compassion," House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that taped Thursday and aired Saturday morning.
"I talk to him about these things. He has tremendous compassion," Ryan said. "He is flying to these emergencies as soon as he can without jeopardizing responses. And I think the fact that he's going and stopping what he's doing and focusing on these things ... shows that the people who are suffering from these tragedies are on his mind from the center." Other assessments of Trump's apparently delayed response to Hurricane Maria's decimation of Puerto Rico have not been so positive.
Ryan also address gun control, social media regulation, tax reform, and Puerto Rico's debt crisis. Watch his emergency relief comments in context below, beginning around the 5-minute mark, and see the other half of his interview via Hugh Hewitt. Bonnie Kristian
Furthering rumors that President Trump will exit the Iran nuclear deal as soon as next week, the White House on Friday hinted at a forthcoming "broad strategy" overhaul of U.S.-Iran relations.
"The president isn't looking at one piece of this. He's looking at all of the bad behavior of Iran," said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, including "ballistic missile testing, destabilizing of the region, Number One state sponsor of terrorism, cyber attacks, illicit nuclear program." The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran does not have an "illicit nuclear program," and the Trump administration has repeatedly certified Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.
Sanders did not specify how the new strategy would "[address] all of those problems," but she promised Trump will "be rolling [it] out to address that as a whole in the coming days." Bonnie Kristian
Trump suggests he isn't getting 'equal time' on television because 'unfunny' late night hosts joke about him
After expressing positive surprise over a Friday Washington Post story on his support among small-dollar campaign donors, President Trump complained on Twitter Saturday morning that late night comedians like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert make jokes at his expense:
Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017
More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017
Trump was apparently thinking of an FCC rule that broadcast (not cable) television and radio stations must give equal appearance time to competing, qualified candidates for public office during an election. As a writer for Fallon's Tonight Show quickly noted, the equal time rule does not apply to a sitting president who is not campaigning. It also does not apply to commentary by a third party, like a late night host's monologue, but rather is limited to personal, unpaid appearances by candidates.
The president's tweets were likely inspired, as they often are, by a Fox & Friends segment that aired about an hour before the posts appeared, this one on late night comics taking "a hard turn to the left." Bonnie Kristian
North Korea is expected to test another long-range ballistic missile on or before this coming Tuesday, U.S. analysts and a Russian lawmaker have predicted.
Monday is the anniversary of Pyongyang's original nuclear weapons test in 2006, and Tuesday commemorates the 1945 establishment of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. "North Koreans always have a good sense of timing," former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry told VOA. "Kim Jong Un will show that he lives up to his 'Rocket Man' billing."
The Kim Jong Un regime "gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States," reported Anton Morozov, a Russian member of parliament on the lower house's international affairs committee, in comments published Friday. "As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future," he added. "And in general, their mood is rather belligerent." Bonnie Kristian