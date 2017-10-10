Trump confidante describes Trump as a 'pressure cooker' about to blow

Senate Republicans were flabbergasted on Monday that President Trump would pick a fight with Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a crucial vote on tax cuts and other Trump priorities, while the White House argued that Corker forced Trump's Sunday morning Twitter attack by suggesting that Trump's chief of staff, secretary of state, and defense secretary were the only thing standing between the U.S. and "chaos." Later Sunday, Corker explicitly said that Trump needs managing so he doesn't start "World War III."
Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement Monday decrying the "empty rhetoric and baseless attacks" against Trump, while Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that Corker's tweeted counter-punches were "incredibly irresponsible." But inside the White House, Trump's "flashes of fury" have left his aides "scrambling to manage his outbursts," which have "torched bridges all around him," The Washington Post reports, citing "18 White House officials, outside advisers, and other Trump associates."
Trump's tweet-attack on Corker caught staffers by surprise, but the president has reportedly been fuming about Corker's comments and reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a "moron," hurt that he hasn't gotten enough credit for handling three major hurricanes, and frustrated with his Cabinet, the Post reports. He is also isolated and feeling penned in by the stricter Oval Office access controls enforced by Chief of Staff John Kelly:
One Trump confidant likened the president to a whistling teapot, saying that when he does not blow off steam, he can turn into a pressure cooker and explode. "I think we are in pressure cooker territory," said this person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly. [The Washington Post]
Given Trump's cryptic comment last week about the "calm before the storm," that's hardly a reassuring metaphor. Peter Weber
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert try to give Trump 'equal time' in hilariously ill-fated point-counterpoint
Amid all of President Trump's complaining about Sen. Bob Corker and "fake news," "I'm kind of proud the president saved just a little complaining for us talk-show hosts," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. He read Trump's tweet about "Late Night hosts ... dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!" Colbert found the "unfunny" quotes funny, and had an answer for Trump's followup question about whether he should "get Equal Time?": "No. That's not how this works. You're the president, we make fun of you."
"But we're going to do it anyway, just to make you feel better, sir," Colbert said. "I will now be joined by another host, licensed in 'unfunny,' and that host will offer balance to what I say about the president." He brought out Jon Stewart. Colbert said he would do his "usual unfair slamming of the president," and Stewart would "provide the counterweight." Stewart gave it a go, but when Colbert played Trump's odd remarks about this being "the calm before the storm," surrounded by military personnel, Stewart lost it.
"How is all this not the storm?" Stewart asked. "And what kind of a sociopath would use that terminology while people are still literally cleaning up from storms?!?" Unable to say positive things about Trump, he gave the counterpoint duties to Colbert, who also... gave it a go. Watch below. Peter Weber
This weekend, Joe Jutras finally broke the record he's been eyeing for 10 years: His green squash weighed in at 2,118 pounds, making it the world's largest.
Jutras has been wanting to smash this record since 2007, when he made headlines for growing the world's biggest pumpkin (1,689 pounds). That record has since been broken (so has his 2006 record for longest gourd, at 126.5 inches), but the Rhode Island man is the first person to win world records in three of the most competitive growing categories. "It feels great," he told The Associated Press. "It's really been a goal of mine to try to achieve this."
Jutras is a retired cabinet maker, and now that he has more free time, he plans on spending it in his garden. He credits this year's win to a new soil cultivation technique and a seed from last year's record breaker, and is already looking at the bushel gourd to hopefully get him a fourth title. "I think the record now is about 279 pounds," Jutras said. "That might be something I might want to get into a bit." Catherine Garcia
On Saturday, Jimmy Kimmel's wife woke him up with a tweet from President Trump complaining about late-night hosts not giving him "equal time" with their "'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump," Kimmel recounted on Monday's Kimmel Live. After laughing at Trump calling someone else "repetitive," Kimmel said he responded to Trump's tweet and was rewarded with a Twitter fight with Donald Trump Jr., or DJTJ.
The younger Trump asked Kimmel for his thoughts on Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer exposed as an alleged serial sexual harasser who, Kimmel noted, "is not the president and isn't particularly well-known outside of L.A. and New York." Still, he said, "the insinuation was that we, as part of the biased, left-wing media propaganda machine, wouldn't say anything about him because he's a Democrat — never mind the thousands of jokes about Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton and all the other Bills of that ilk." In any case, Kimmel said, he tweeted back that the Weinstein reports were "disgusting," Trump said he looked forward to Kimmel's monologues about something other than his father, "and I responded: 'Great — in the meantime, enjoy this' and I posted a link to the video of daddy on the Access Hollywood bus."
"So anyway, note to DJTJ: Next time you're defending your father and you think it's a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly accused sexual predator, don't," Kimmel said. "It doesn't help." Still, in his Twitter back-and-forth with Trump Jr., "I did make a promise," Kimmel said. "I did promise a Harvey Weinstein joke. So here it goes." It is safe for work. Watch below. Peter Weber
Grim aerial photos taken above Santa Rosa, California, show how a fire that swept through one neighborhood completely destroyed dozens of houses.
Aerial images shows a destroyed neighborhood in Santa Rosa: https://t.co/3kESkv0ljg pic.twitter.com/7rHQxyafHp
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 10, 2017
The Los Angeles Times tweeted out the before and after images on Monday night — prior to the blaze, the homes were lined up in neat rows, surrounded by lush green vegetation, and now, they have been reduced to rubble, with just a few trees still standing. There are at least 14 fires raging across Northern California, leaving 10 people dead and burning down more than 1,500 structures. Catherine Garcia
Late Night's female writers have some thoughts on Harvey Weinstein and men, plus spit-takes galore
When the female writers on NBC's Late Night read about the decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, they spit out the various beverages in their mouths onto other female writers, according to a re-enactment on Monday night's show. Seth Meyers turned Late Night over to three of the writers — Amber Ruffin, Ally Hord, and Jenny Hagel — for a few minutes so they could discuss their thoughts. They were not surprised at the allegations, only that it took so long for them to come out and that people were surprised.
Ruffin, Hord, and Hagel were particularly appalled at Weinstein's response to The New York Time's report on the allegations, and they mixed a few jokes in with their rebuttals. And it's not just a Weinstein problem. "You know who else is sexually harassing women every day?" Hord asked. "Unpowerful men like bus drivers." "And hot dog vendors," Ruffin added. "And improv coaches," all three women said, so maybe that's a thing. Meyers asked if they had any ideas for how society can change, and they did: "Sexual harassment training" (Ruffin), "believe women when they come forward with complaints" (Hagel), and "men could just stop being f---ing creeps" (Hord). They were surprised by one aspect of the Weinstein saga, though. Watch below. Peter Weber
Harvey Weinstein has one person defending him in the wake of a New York Times report detailing three decades of sexual misconduct allegations made against him — fashion designer Donna Karan, who questioned if women are "asking for it" based on the way "we display ourselves."
While walking the red carpet at Sunday's CineFashion Film Awards in Los Angeles, Karan told a Daily Mail reporter Weinstein and his wife, Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, are "wonderful people." She then launched into a defense of Weinstein, saying he was "a symbol" of a greater issue, and it was all downhill from there as she wondered aloud how much blame should be placed on women who have been harassed.
"I also think, how do we display ourselves?" she said. "How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality? And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?" Actress Rose McGowan, who was mentioned in the Times piece, slammed Karan, tweeting that she was "a DEPLORABLE. Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress." Catherine Garcia
Eight days after Stephen Paddock shot nearly 500 people, killing at least 58 of them, investigators still don't have any answers to the big outstanding question: Why? Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Monday that he is "frustrated" because "this individual purposefully hid his actions leading up to this event, and it is difficult for us to find answers for those actions." Discovering the motive is "our most important goal," he said.
But when pressed by reporters, Lombardo said there were some "minute changes" to the timeline, notably that Paddock shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jose Campos at 9:59 p.m., six minutes before open firing on the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert below, not at 10:18 p.m., three minutes after the shooting ended. He said Campos had responded to a door alarm on the 32nd floor, not Paddock's door, adding that he would not assume that wounding Campos sped up Paddock's mass shooting. Last week, Lombardo speculated that Campos' presence might have caused Paddock to stop shooting concertgoers. Investigators do not know why he stopped firing after 10 minutes, or when he shot himself.
Lombardo also said that the shooter fired at gas canisters near the concert venue, speculating that, combined with protective gear he had in his suite, he might have been planning to use exploding tanks and the resulting chaos and carnage as a diversion to make an escape. "We do not know whether he had planned to cause additional harm outside of what happened at Mandalay Bay," Lombardo said. "We do not believe there is one particular event in the suspect's life for us to key on. ... We believe he decided to take the lives he did and he had a very purposeful plan that he carried out." Peter Weber