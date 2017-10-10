New Yorker expose reveals new rape and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Last week, allegations made public in The New York Times accused film mogul Harvey Weinstein of three decades of sexual harassment. On Tuesday, The New Yorker published its own expose on Weinstein's alleged actions, including detailed accounts of rape, assault, and Weinstein's own admission to groping a model in 2015.
Many of the women interviewed by The New Yorker offered eerily similar accounts of Weinstein's alleged abuse: As up-and-coming actresses, the women were uniformly afraid to reject Weinstein's advances for fear of how he might retaliate. Aspiring actress Lucia Evans told The New Yorker that she was lured to a meeting with Weinstein under the assumption that another woman would be sitting in, only to find herself alone with the executive. "At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me," Evans said. "He forced me to perform oral sex on him."
French actress Emma de Caunes also went on record to discuss Weinstein inviting her to his room, only to expose himself to her. "I was very petrified," recalled de Caunes, adding: "It was like a hunter with a wild animal. The fear turns him on."
Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez went to the police to report assault after Weinstein allegedly groped her breasts in a meeting. When Weinstein called asking her to meet him after the incident, police arranged for Gutierrez to attend the rendezvous wearing a wire to get an incriminating statement on tape. The recording, part of which can be heard at The New Yorker, includes Weinstein pressing Gutierrez to join him in his hotel room as Gutierrez clearly protests, saying "I want to leave" and "I don't want to." The case never led to any charges; Gutierrez eventually accepted a payment from Weinstein and signed a restrictive nondisclosure agreement.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Weinstein said: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Read the full report at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
Standing for the national anthem may be instituted as a mandatory policy in the NFL, CNBC reported Tuesday. Per a league spokesman, team owners will discuss at a meeting next week a potential rule change mandating all players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Late Monday night, Deadspin reported that sometime in the last three years, the NFL already quietly changed its rule concerning player conduct during the anthem. In 2014, the league's national anthem policy — tucked away in its obscure Policy Manual for Member Clubs — stipulated that "during the playing of the national anthem, players on the field should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking." The 2017 version of the manual includes the same conduct directives, but the consequences for failure to do so have changed, Deadspin notes:
The 2014 policy reads that failure to be on the field by the start of the national anthem may "result in disciplinary action from the League office." The version currently being promulgated by the NFL revises this to read "result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violation of the above, including first offenses."
That’s a pretty big change for two reasons: They've added a lot of punishment, and they've removed the language that punishment would come from the league office. We don't know when the change was made; its language did not appear on the web at all until two weeks ago, and questions sent to an NFL spokesperson have yet to be answered. [Deadspin]
It is unclear what punishments the league owners would consider for players who defy a new mandatory standing rule. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protect police brutality against people of color, though this season the protest has become embroiled in broader political turmoil. Kimberly Alters
Mike Ditka gives cringe-worthy interview claiming 'there has been no oppression in the last 100 years'
NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka dismissed athletes' protests during the national anthem by claiming "I don't see all the social injustice that some of these people see" during a cringe-worthy interview with Westwood One's Jim Gray on Monday, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
"There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of," Ditka, 77, went on. "Now maybe I'm not watching it as carefully as other people."
Controversy has surrounded players' decisions to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality since the NFL season began, drawing in even President Trump. Ditka, though, seemed particularly unsympathetic, apparently writing off the entire civil rights movement in his comments Monday.
"I don't know what social injustices [there] have been," Ditka said. "Muhammad Ali rose to the top. Jesse Owens is one of the classiest individuals that ever lived. Is everything based on color? I don't see it that way."
He added that if he was still a coach today, he would bench players who knelt during the anthem. "You have an obligation to the game … I don't see a lot of respect for the game. I see respect for their own, individual opinions. Opinions are like noses, we all have one."
But "if you don't respect our country, then you shouldn't be in this country playing football," Ditka concluded. "Go to another country and play football." Listen to the interview below. Jeva Lange
Seven in 10 Republicans are in favor of making it illegal to burn or otherwise desecrate the American flag, finds a new YouGov/Cato Institute poll previewed by Reason on Tuesday. Half say you should lose your citizenship if you do the desecrating, an idea President Trump suggested in 2016.
The survey also probed American attitudes on First Amendment rights more broadly. About one-third of Republican respondents said they backed a ban on offensive public statements about police and the military, and half of Democrats similarly agreed the "government should prevent people from engaging in hate speech against certain groups in public." Slightly more than half (53 percent) of Democrats also said that to defend racists' free speech rights is just as bad as "holding racist views yourself."
On the subject of press freedom, Republicans and other poll participants differed significantly. Two in 3 Republicans said journalists are "an enemy of the American people," but only 1 in 3 poll respondents in aggregate said the same. Likewise, half of Republicans said the media has too much freedom in the United States, but only about a third (31 percent) of total respondents concurred. Bonnie Kristian
YouTube has responded to the Las Vegas shooting by expanding its category of prohibited content. The shooting suspect, Stephen Paddock, used a device called a bump stock to make his weapons fire more rapidly, and YouTube will now ban all video tutorials showing users how to make this modification to their own guns.
"We have long had a policy against harmful and dangerous content," the site said in a statement. "In the wake of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, we took a closer look at videos that demonstrate how to convert firearms to make them fire more quickly and we expanded our existing policy to prohibit these videos."
The decision is unlikely to ruffle many feathers as YouTube is a private company and thus unregulated by the Second Amendment. Furthermore, even the NRA has expressed support for "additional regulations" on bump stocks. Bonnie Kristian
It is no secret that President Trump's national approval rating has not been great. What might be even more alarming for the administration, though, is that since January, "Trump has failed to improve his standing among the public anywhere," including in red state strongholds like Wyoming, West Virginia, and Alabama, a massive new poll by Morning Consult found.
Surveying 472,032 registered voters in every state from the inauguration till Sept. 26, Morning Consult discovered that a majority of voters in half the states (plus Washington, D.C.) disapproved of Trump's job performance in September. Overall, Trump's net rating is down 19 points from January: Forty-nine percent of voters approved and 39 percent disapproved on Jan. 20, while in September just 43 percent approved and 52 percent disapproved.
But perhaps most telling is how that breaks down in individual states:
The negative swings in net approval ranged from as high as 30 percentage points in solidly blue Illinois and New York to as low as 11 points in red Louisiana. But in many of the states Trump easily carried last year — such as Tennessee (-23 points), Mississippi (-21 percentage points), Kentucky (-20 points), Kansas (-19 points), and Indiana (-17 points) — voters have soured on the president in 2017. [Morning Consult]
"Trump is not [popular] right now, and his weakened standing could threaten Republican chances to defeat Democratic Senate incumbents in dark red states," observed Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics' Sabato's Crystal Ball. Read more analysis and view the full results, including the decline by each state and how Trump's net approval rating has changed month over month, at Morning Consult. Jeva Lange
Trump boasts he has a higher IQ than Rex Tillerson after secretary allegedly calls him a 'moron'
President Trump has insisted that an NBC report alleging that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a moment of frustration, called Trump a "moron" (or something worse), is "fake news." But if Tillerson did happen to say something along those lines, Trump clarified that there is no competition when it comes to the IQ department.
The comment came in a wide-ranging conversation with Forbes published Tuesday:
[Trump] counterpunches, in this case firing a shot at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly called his boss a moron: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." [Forbes]
Tillerson, for his part, has notably not denied calling Trump a moron.
Read the full interview between Forbes and Trump here. Jeva Lange
Because Washington is now a reality TV show performed on social media, President Trump suggested in a tweet early Tuesday that he would send health-care reform to the next round "using the power of the pen." Other than saying he would "give great HealthCare to many people — FAST," Trump did not provide any details.
Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people - FAST
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is planning executive orders to undo some of the health-care regulations his predecessor, Barack Obama, enacted, including "broad instructions for agencies to explore ways to loosen regulations and potentially lower premiums." The thrust of the rule changes, Jonathan Cohn reports at HuffPost, would be to "undermine the rules that guarantee comprehensive coverage to people with pre-existing conditions," adding, "Just how far the administration can take this effort is not clear."
"In the worst-case scenario," Cohn writes, "Trump's executive action could destabilize insurance markets ― making coverage much more expensive or even unavailable to some small businesses and individuals, especially those with serious medical problems, even as it would make coverage cheaper for others in relatively good health." Trump said he would give health care to "many people," not more people. Peter Weber