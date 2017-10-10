Catalan leader asserts right to independence while calling for talks with Spain

On Tuesday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont asserted that Catalonia had earned the right to independence from Spain, but asked the regional parliament "to suspend the declaration of independence" so talks could continue with the central government in Madrid, The New York Times reports. Puigdemont left open the possibility of dialogue with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has so far refused to explore conversations about Catalonia's secession.
Madrid immediately rejected Catalonia's "tacit" declaration after Puigdemont's speech, AFP reports. An Oct. 1 vote found Catalans in support of their independence, although the vote was ruled illegal by the Spanish courts.
"We are not criminals or coup plotters — just ordinary people who simply want to vote," Puigdemont said Tuesday. "We have nothing against the Spaniards." Jeva Lange
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie add to array of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment
Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have added their voices to the numerous women accusing film mogul Harvey Weinstein of nearly three decades of sexual harassment and, allegedly, rape and assault. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told The New York Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
Paltrow recalled being a 22-year-old aspiring actress and having Weinstein suggest they massage each other in his bedroom. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she said:
[Paltrow] refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Mr. Pitt confronted Mr. Weinstein, and soon after, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. "I thought he was going to fire me," she said. [The New York Times]
Dawn Dunning, who was 24 at the time, said Weinstein told her he would sign contracts for her for his next three films, but only if she joined him in three-way sex. Dunning fled the room and eventually abandoned her goal of acting, becoming a costume designer instead. Read more accounts at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Stephen Bannon and former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos privately bemoaned Donald Trump's pick of Mike Pence as a running mate during the 2016 campaign, BuzzFeed News reports. The emails obtained by BuzzFeed News were, notably, exchanged just weeks before Bannon took over the Trump campaign:
On July 15, 2016, the day the Trump campaign announced that it had selected Pence, Breitbart's former technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos wrote to Bannon and Breitbart editor Alex Marlow.
"Seems like a bad pick. Should I tweet something ambivalent about him? People are telling me Trump likely didn't want this. ... What's our party line on this?"
"This is the price we pay for cruzbots and #nevertrump movement," Bannon responded. "An unfortunate necessity ... very. feel free to do whatever u want. we, as always, will remain above it all." [BuzzFeed News]
Bannon, who has rejoined Breitbart since being ousted from the White House, has since declared "war" on establishment Republicans of the sort that onetime representative and governor Pence might have been. Read the full report at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange
Standing for the national anthem may be instituted as a mandatory policy in the NFL, CNBC reported Tuesday. Per a league spokesman, team owners will discuss at a meeting next week a potential rule change mandating all players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Late Monday night, Deadspin reported that sometime in the last three years, the NFL already quietly changed its rule concerning player conduct during the anthem. In 2014, the league's national anthem policy — tucked away in its obscure Policy Manual for Member Clubs — stipulated that "during the playing of the national anthem, players on the field should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking." The 2017 version of the manual includes the same conduct directives, but the consequences for failure to do so have changed, Deadspin notes:
The 2014 policy reads that failure to be on the field by the start of the national anthem may "result in disciplinary action from the League office." The version currently being promulgated by the NFL revises this to read "result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violation of the above, including first offenses."
That’s a pretty big change for two reasons: They've added a lot of punishment, and they've removed the language that punishment would come from the league office. We don't know when the change was made; its language did not appear on the web at all until two weeks ago, and questions sent to an NFL spokesperson have yet to be answered. [Deadspin]
It is unclear what punishments the league owners would consider for players who defy a new mandatory standing rule. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality against people of color, though this season the protest has become embroiled in broader political turmoil. Kimberly Alters
Last week, allegations made public in The New York Times accused film mogul Harvey Weinstein of three decades of sexual harassment. On Tuesday, The New Yorker published its own expose on Weinstein's alleged actions, including detailed accounts of rape, assault, and Weinstein's own admission to groping a model in 2015.
Many of the women interviewed by The New Yorker offered eerily similar accounts of Weinstein's alleged abuse: As up-and-coming actresses, the women were uniformly afraid to reject Weinstein's advances for fear of how he might retaliate. Aspiring actress Lucia Evans told The New Yorker that she was lured to a meeting with Weinstein under the assumption that another woman would be sitting in, only to find herself alone with the executive. "At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me," Evans said. "He forced me to perform oral sex on him."
French actress Emma de Caunes also went on record to discuss Weinstein inviting her to his room, only to expose himself to her. "I was very petrified," recalled de Caunes, adding: "It was like a hunter with a wild animal. The fear turns him on."
Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez went to the police to report assault after Weinstein allegedly groped her breasts in a meeting. When Weinstein called asking her to meet him after the incident, police arranged for Gutierrez to attend the rendezvous wearing a wire to get an incriminating statement on tape. The recording, part of which can be heard at The New Yorker, includes Weinstein pressing Gutierrez to join him in his hotel room as Gutierrez clearly protests, saying "I want to leave" and "I don't want to." The case never led to any charges; Gutierrez eventually accepted a payment from Weinstein and signed a restrictive nondisclosure agreement.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Weinstein said: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Read the full report at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
Mike Ditka gives cringe-worthy interview claiming 'there has been no oppression in the last 100 years'
NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka dismissed athletes' protests during the national anthem by claiming "I don't see all the social injustice that some of these people see" during a cringe-worthy interview with Westwood One's Jim Gray on Monday, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
"There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of," Ditka, 77, went on. "Now maybe I'm not watching it as carefully as other people."
Controversy has surrounded players' decisions to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality since the NFL season began, drawing in even President Trump. Ditka, though, seemed particularly unsympathetic, apparently writing off the entire civil rights movement in his comments Monday.
"I don't know what social injustices [there] have been," Ditka said. "Muhammad Ali rose to the top. Jesse Owens is one of the classiest individuals that ever lived. Is everything based on color? I don't see it that way."
He added that if he was still a coach today, he would bench players who knelt during the anthem. "You have an obligation to the game … I don't see a lot of respect for the game. I see respect for their own, individual opinions. Opinions are like noses, we all have one."
But "if you don't respect our country, then you shouldn't be in this country playing football," Ditka concluded. "Go to another country and play football." Listen to the interview below. Jeva Lange
Seven in 10 Republicans are in favor of making it illegal to burn or otherwise desecrate the American flag, finds a new YouGov/Cato Institute poll previewed by Reason on Tuesday. Half say you should lose your citizenship if you do the desecrating, an idea President Trump suggested in 2016.
The survey also probed American attitudes on First Amendment rights more broadly. About one-third of Republican respondents said they backed a ban on offensive public statements about police and the military, and half of Democrats similarly agreed the "government should prevent people from engaging in hate speech against certain groups in public." Slightly more than half (53 percent) of Democrats also said that to defend racists' free speech rights is just as bad as "holding racist views yourself."
On the subject of press freedom, Republicans and other poll participants differed significantly. Two in 3 Republicans said journalists are "an enemy of the American people," but only 1 in 3 poll respondents in aggregate said the same. Likewise, half of Republicans said the media has too much freedom in the United States, but only about a third (31 percent) of total respondents concurred. Bonnie Kristian
YouTube has responded to the Las Vegas shooting by expanding its category of prohibited content. The shooting suspect, Stephen Paddock, used a device called a bump stock to make his weapons fire more rapidly, and YouTube will now ban all video tutorials showing users how to make this modification to their own guns.
"We have long had a policy against harmful and dangerous content," the site said in a statement. "In the wake of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, we took a closer look at videos that demonstrate how to convert firearms to make them fire more quickly and we expanded our existing policy to prohibit these videos."
The decision is unlikely to ruffle many feathers as YouTube is a private company and thus unregulated by the Second Amendment. Furthermore, even the NRA has expressed support for "additional regulations" on bump stocks. Bonnie Kristian