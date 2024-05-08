Boy Scouts changes name to Scouting America
The organization is rebranding, citing inclusivity
What happened
The Boy Scouts of America said Tuesday that after 114 years it is officially changing its name to the more inclusive Scouting America. The change, announced at the BSA's annual meeting in Florida, follows the organization's acceptance of female scouts in 2018 and gay scouts in 2013, plus a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization last year tied to compensating tens of thousands of sexual abuse survivors.
Who said what
"We want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome" in Scouting, BSA chief executive Roger Krone told The Associated Press. "Part of my job is to reduce all the barriers I possibly can for people to accept us as an organization and to join."
The rebrand drew some criticism, and much of it "invoked the word 'woke,'" the AP said. But Scouting America is a savvy name that hews closely to the century-old mission, said marketing expert David Aaker. "It's a one-time chance to tell a new story."
What next?
The name change officially takes effect Feb. 8, 2025, the organization's 115th birthday. But Krone said he expects people to start using the Scouting America name immediately.
