Boy Scouts changes name to Scouting America

The organization is rebranding, citing inclusivity

Scouts of BSA present colors at Houston Texans game
"We want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Boy Scouts of America said Tuesday that after 114 years it is officially changing its name to the more inclusive Scouting America. The change, announced at the BSA's annual meeting in Florida, follows the organization's acceptance of female scouts in 2018 and gay scouts in 2013, plus a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization last year tied to compensating tens of thousands of sexual abuse survivors.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

