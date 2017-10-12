Russian agents even turned Pokémon Go against us

Even the short-lived fervor over the cell phone game Pokémon Go was used as a tool by Russian agents to influence the 2016 presidential election, a new report by CNN has found.
A Russian-linked account masquerading as a Black Lives Matter activist group called Don't Shoot Us apparently had the "dual goal of galvanizing African-Americans to protest and encouraging other Americans to view black activism as a rising threat," CNN reports. In addition to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts (all of which are now suspended), Don't Shoot Us carried out its agenda by way of a Pokémon Go contest in which followers could allegedly win Amazon gift cards by training Pokémon near locations where police brutality took place.
"A post promoting the contest showed a Pokémon named 'Eric Garner,' for the African-American man who died after being put in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer," CNN writes, adding:
It's unclear what the people behind the contest hoped to accomplish, though it may have been to remind people living near places where these incidents had taken place of what had happened and to upset or anger them.
CNN has not found any evidence that any Pokémon Go users attempted to enter the contest, or whether any of the Amazon Gift Cards that were promised were ever awarded — or, indeed, whether the people who designed the contest ever had any intention of awarding the prizes. [CNN]
Google, Facebook, and Twitter have all reported that their platforms were used by Russian agents to influence the 2016 presidential campaign. "It's clear from the images shared with us by CNN that our game assets were appropriated and misused in promotions by third parties without our permission," added Niantic, the company that made Pokémon Go.
Don't Shoot Us remains active on YouTube and Tumblr, where it now reportedly posts about Palestine. Jeva Lange
Target is the latest big-box retailer to pick sides in the war of voice assistants, and it's choosing Google.
Target shoppers across the continental U.S. can now order everything from toilet paper to children's clothing with the sound of their voice, Google announced Wednesday. Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco have already joined the tech giant as it competes with the Amazon Echo and its dominant market share.
Starting today, shoppers can yell out what they need from Target, and their Google Home device will have it shipped to their front door. It's similar to a voice-ordering system Walmart rolled out with Google earlier this year.
More improvements on the process are expected in the next year, Google announced. Users will soon be able to link Target.com accounts and the store's proprietary REDCards directly to Google, as well as pick up orders in-store instead of waiting on a shipment.
The Google Home will also pick up on users' habits to make smart shopping choices. As Business Insider explained, if you tell Google Home to order shampoo and the device is linked to both Target and Walmart, it will know where you usually order shampoo from and choose that store.
Suburbanites, rejoice! Kathryn Krawczyk
Chief of Staff John Kelly spontaneously told the press that "I'm not quitting today" during a rare press conference at the White House on Thursday. "Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I'm not quitting today," Kelly said. "I don't believe — and I just talked to the president — I don't believe I'm being fired today. I am not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving."
While Kelly's dry delivery had a hint of humor, his comments also appeared to be an attempt to stave off rampant speculation about White House chaos. "Allies see signs that Trump is frustrated with Kelly and increasingly unwilling to be managed, even just a little," the Los Angeles Times reported this week. "[A] person close to the White House said the two men had engaged in 'shouting matches' in recent days."
Kelly, though, seemed in good spirits Thursday. "Unless things change, I'm not quitting, I'm not getting fired, and I don't think I'll fire anyone tomorrow," he said. Jeva Lange
"Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I'm not quitting today," John Kelly says https://t.co/LVba2j6iMu pic.twitter.com/zRAvnpNEcQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2017
This mail carrier's delivery in a wildfire-scorched California neighborhood looks like something out of an apocalypse movie
Neither rain nor snow nor wildfire could stop a California mail carrier from making deliveries Tuesday.
Drone footage captured a United States Postal Service truck driving through a torched neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California, passing blackened cars and leveled homes. Its driver even stopped to pop mail in a few of the boxes that were still standing.
Despite appearances to the contrary, driving through what looks like a scene from a post-apocalyptic thriller isn't exactly standard procedure for the USPS. San Francisco District Manager Noemi Luna clarified why the mail carrier was out in a statement to the San Jose Mercury News:
This is an example of the long standing relationship that has been established between our carriers and their customers based on trust. The carrier in question was honoring a request by a few customers who were being let back in the fire zone to retrieve personal items. A few customers asked the carrier to leave their mail if the mailbox was still standing because they could not get to the annex to retrieve it. [Noemi Luna, via the San Jose Mercury News]
Your move, FedEx. Kathryn Krawczyk
The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, issued a scathing statement against President Trump on Thursday and begged for international aid for the U.S. territory. "I ask every American ... to stand with Puerto Rico and let this president know WE WILL NOT BE LEFT TO DIE," Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz wrote. "I ask the United Nations and UNICEF and the world to stand with the people of Puerto Rico and stop the genocide that will result from the lack of appropriate action of a president that just does not get it because he has been incapable of looking in our eyes and seeing the pride that burns fiercely in our hearts and souls."
Earlier Thursday, Trump appeared to tell Puerto Rico that its federal relief effort has a pending expiration date. "Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes," Trump tweeted. "Congress to decide how much to spend. We cannot keep FEMA, the military, [and] the first responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"
Thirty-five percent of Puerto Rico residents still don't have drinking water, and just 10 percent have electricity. "Your tweets and comments just show desperation and underscore the inadequacy of your government's response to this humanitarian crisis," Cruz wrote. "It is not that you do not get it, it is that you are incapable of empathy and frankly simply cannot get the job done."
She added: "Condemn us to a slow death of non-drinkable water, lack of food, lack of medicine while you keep others eager to help from reaching us since they face the impediment of the Jones Act … Simply put: HELP US. WITHOUT ROBUST and CONSISTENT HELP, WE WILL DIE." Read the full letter below. Jeva Lange
San Juan mayor: "I ask every American ... to stand with Puerto Rico and let this President know we WILL NOT BE LEFT TO DIE." pic.twitter.com/RuY7n3DibJ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2017
A Minnesota man not only rescued a kidnapped teenager, he then gave her his $7,000 reward. Earl Melchert, 65, was driving by his lakeside property when he saw a female figure in the distance. He immediately recognized her as Jasmine Block, 15, whose face had been all over the news since she'd been abducted from her home 29 days before.
Block had escaped her three kidnappers, and swam across the lake to reach Melchert's house. He took her in until the police arrived. When they presented him with a check as his reward, he decided dinner with Block's family would suffice, and gave them the money instead. "It's the best thing I've ever done," he told The New York Times. "The family needs the money. To me, yeah, that's a lot of money, but they need it way worse than I do." Christina Colizza
It has been 63 days since Trump said he would declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency. He still hasn't.
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have co-authored a letter to President Trump asking where his opioid epidemic declaration is. It has been 63 days since Trump promised he would declare a crisis, but he has not done so yet.
"On Aug. 10, 2017, you declared that '[t]he opioid crisis is an emergency and I'm officially saying right now it is an emergency — we're going to draw it up and we're doing to make it a national emergency. It is a serious problem of the likes of which we've never had,'" wrote Warren and Murkowski. But while the senators "applaud" Trump for addressing addiction, "we are extremely concerned that 63 days after your statement, you have yet to take the necessary steps to declare a national emergency on opioids, nor have you made any proposals to significantly increase funding to combat the epidemic."
An estimated 900,000 Americans overdosed in 2015, with over 30,000 of those overdoses fatal and stemming from opioid drugs. Opioids are the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States. STAT estimated earlier this year that opioids could kill nearly 500,000 Americans in the next decade.
"This kind of delay between pronouncement and formal declaration is not normal," The New York Times writes. "In the past, formal declarations and public pronouncements of a public emergency generally have happened simultaneously." Read more about what it means to declare a public emergency at The New York Times, and read Murkowski and Warren's full letter here. Jeva Lange
Devastating wildfires are raging across Northern California, consuming nearly 170,000 acres and at least 3,500 structures. Twenty-two separate blazes have combined to scorch the region, resulting in 23 deaths so far.
This startling satellite image shared by former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shows just how massive the wildfires' reach has been:
California, burning. pic.twitter.com/peVm9KkrzK
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 11, 2017
The Tubbs Fire, which has consumed over 30,000 acres and caused the most deaths, was only 10 percent contained as of Thursday morning. The Atlas Fire was just 3 percent contained after already having burned more than 40,000 acres. Several wineries in the region have burned to the ground. California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) has declared a state of emergency in eight counties as firefighters strain to contain the blazes. Kimberly Alters