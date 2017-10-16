Major operation launched in Kirkuk by Iraqi forces

Tensions between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) escalated Sunday and early Monday in Kirkuk, a contested oil-rich region currently controlled by Kurdish authorities. After announcing a "major operation" had been launched, Baghdad said early Monday its forces have taken over "vast areas of Kirkuk," including oilfields west of the region's namesake city, while the KRG said everything in the region remains under Kurdish control.
A KRG official told Reuters that Iraqi troops were not able to get closer to Kirkuk or take away any territory from Kurdish peshmerga fighters, and the biggest battle took place south of Kirkuk, where the peshmerga and a mostly Shiite Iraqi paramilitary force exchanged artillery fire. In late September, Iraqi Kurds voted in favor of independence, a referendum Baghdad has called illegal.
The peshmerga and Iraqi forces are fighting the Islamic State, and the U.S. Defense Department is calling on both sides to "avoid additional escalatory actions," which would take the focus away from beating ISIS. Catherine Garcia
The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by the United States, says it controls more than 90 percent of Raqqa, Syria, and won't stop fighting for the last seven neighborhoods until every Islamic State fighter is gone.
Raqqa is ISIS's de facto capital, and on Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces made a final push to get ISIS militants out of its last strongholds in the city. They started their offensive to recapture Raqqa in June, and some commanders believe they may have the entire city under their control within a few days, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Several civilians were able to leave Raqqa over the weekend after tribal and council leaders negotiated safe passage, and a Kurdish news agency filmed footage of residents greeting Syrian Democratic Forces troops with kisses and hugs. In August, officials said they believed 4,000 citizens remained in Raqqa, which has been devastated by constant bombings. Most of ISIS's leaders once lived in the city, and it's where they planned some of their most heinous foreign attacks, but most fighters have left for Syria's Dair Alzour province, and experts say that's likely where the group is planning its last stand. Catherine Garcia
As he prepares to run 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days, Rob Jones has set two major goals for himself: raise money for charities that help veterans, and show other veterans that they can fully integrate back into society.
In 2010, while serving as a corporal in the Marine Corps, Jones stepped on a mine and it exploded, severing his legs below the knee. He came home to the United States, where through grueling physical therapy he learned how to walk with prosthetics, and he soon pushed himself to start running, rowing, and biking. His hard work paid off — in 2012, he won a bronze medal in rowing at the Paralympics and in 2013, he rode his bike from Maine to California, raising more than $125,000 for veterans' charities.
It can be very hard for troops to adjust when they return home, especially when they are injured, and 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. Jones plans to bring attention to this when he runs his first marathon Thursday in London all the way through Nov. 11, Veterans Day, when he races his final marathon in Washington, D.C. He has trained 18 months for this, and by the time it's over, Jones will have run 806 miles in a month and wants to have raised $1 million. "Hopefully, when a veteran sees that I was able to lose both legs above the knee and still have a purpose, still be a part of society, still contribute to my family, they can picture themselves doing it," Jones told Time. Catherine Garcia
Woody Allen has weighed in on the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and reported on by Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, saying he feels "very sad for everybody involved" but he's also concerned that it "could lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere."
Farrow interviewed more than 10 women for his New Yorker article, and they told him that Weinstein, a powerful producer, sexually harassed or assaulted them. Allen can credit Weinstein with helping him recover professionally in the early 1990s, after he was accused of molesting his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan, which he has denied. Allen and Weinstein worked together on films like Mighty Aphrodite, and Allen told the BBC that while you hear "a million fanciful rumors" while working in Hollywood, he never heard "these horror stories" about Weinstein. No one ever approached Allen with allegations against Weinstein, he said, "and they wouldn't, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie."
Now that he knows about the accusations, Allen said it's "sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up" and it's "very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that." He's said he's hopeful that "something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation," but also worries it could "lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either." Catherine Garcia
Hustler publisher Larry Flynt is offering up to $10 million in cash for information that leads to "the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump."
Flynt made the announcement on Twitter and in an ad in The Washington Post, and it's not the first time he's put up a reward for information on Trump: Last October, after footage from Access Hollywood was released that showed Trump bragging about groping women, Flynt said he was seeking "verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner." On Twitter Sunday, Flynt simply said, "So I decided to do this ... let's see what happens." Catherine Garcia
Colin Kaepernick, the free-agent quarterback who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, has filed a grievance, alleging that the NFL and the league's owners have colluded to keep him off the field because of his kneeling.
Attorney Mark Geragos has sent a copy of his complaint to the NFL, all 32 teams, and the NFL Players Association, saying they "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States." Kaepernick, whose filing demands an arbitration hearing, left the San Francisco 49ers in March. In a statement Sunday night, Geragos said the grievance was filed "only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives." Catherine Garcia
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sent a federal hate-crimes lawyer to Iowa, where he will assist with the local prosecution of a man accused of killing a transgender high school student in 2016, officials with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times on Sunday.
It's a move that has surprised critics of Sessions, who have called him out for reversing a policy that encouraged schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms that match their gender identity and announcing that the Justice Department no longer considered gay or transgender people protected from workplace discrimination. People who know Sessions told the Times he is more likely to look at filing civil rights charges in individual cases, rather than trying to tackle a systemic problem.
In court documents filed Friday, it was revealed that Justice Department attorney Christopher Perras will head to Iowa to serve as county prosecutor in the case against Jorge Sanders-Galvez, the man accused of shooting and killing Kedarie Johnson, 16, of Burlington. Relatives of the slain high school student say Kedarie was gay, sometimes went by the name Kandicee, and would wear men's and women's clothing. Typically, the Justice Department only sends lawyers out to serve as local prosecutors when they can provide "expertise in areas that the federal government views as significant," the Times reports. Catherine Garcia
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday that President Trump's Friday announcement about the Iran deal was motivated by a desire to avoid a situation similar to U.S.-North Korea relations.
"The whole reason we're looking at this Iran agreement is because of North Korea," Haley told host Chuck Todd. "When you look at the fact that 25 years of botched agreements and negotiations and accountability not kept by North Korea, that's the whole situation that got us to where we're having to watch day by day to see if they do an [intercontinental ballistic missile] test going forward."
In another Sunday interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Haley further said the Iran announcement is meant to be a message for Pyongyang. Asked whether changing the terms of the deal will "send a message to [North Korea] saying it's not worth it to engage in any talks with the United States," Haley replied that it "sends the perfect message to North Korea, which is, 'We're not gonna engage in a bad deal, and should we ever get into a deal, we're gonna hold you accountable.'"
Watch a clip of the ABC interview below. Bonnie Kristian
