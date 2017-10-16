Strangers around the world are making young cancer patient's Halloween wishes come true

Brock Chadwick loves Halloween, but this year, he's celebrating a new holiday, Brocktoberfest, with new friends from around the world.
His great-aunt came up with the idea to celebrate Brocktoberfest as a way to cheer up the 7-year-old. Chadwick was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma, a cancer affecting his brain and spine, and his mom, Brittney Horton, told ABC News that a recent MRI scan showed he has more tumors growing that are causing issues across his body. He's receiving treatment, but because his family isn't sure if he'll be able to go trick-or-treating and to Halloween parties, they asked friends on social media if they wouldn't mind sending him cards as part of Brocktoberfest.
Not only did friends start sending cards, books, and candy to Chadwick's home in Biddeford, Maine, but so did strangers, and he's already received more than 1,000 cards from places as far away as France, Singapore, and Scotland. His little sister helps him open his packages, and he loves reading the well-wishes and positive messages being shared with him. "It's made him smile a whole lot more," Horton said. Chadwick plans on dressing up no matter what on Halloween, and he's trying to choose between the Hulk and Captain America. Catherine Garcia
Trump's drug czar nominee pushed through a law kneecapping opioid prosecution, DEA officials say
Last year, Congress passed a law pushed by the pharmaceutical industry that stripped the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of its most potent tool to fight illicit distribution of prescription opioid pain medications to shady clinics and unscrupulous doctors, The Washington Post and CBS's 60 Minutes reported Sunday night. The main sponsors and advocates of the bill were Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.) and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), whose districts are both hard-hit by the opioid epidemic. Blackburn is running for Senate, for the seat being vacated by Sen. Bob Corker (R), and Marino is President Trump's pick to be America's drug czar. Former President Barack Obama signed the law in April 2016.
60 Minutes dedicated half an hour to the story, interviewing former DEA officials, investigators, and lawyers, but mostly Joe Rannazzisi, who led the division in charge of regulation and investigation of the pharmaceutical industry and, according to CBS News, "one of the most important whistleblowers ever interviewed by 60 Minutes." He was sidelined and retired after a concerted push by Marino and, he and others suggested, drug lobbyists.
Rannazzisi told 60 Minutes that as opioid-overdose deaths continued to rise sharply, his division turned from prosecuting just pain clinics, pharmacists, and doctors who were illegally selling opioids to targeting the distributors that "allowed millions and millions of drugs to go into bad pharmacies and doctors' offices, that distributed them out to people who had no legitimate need for those drugs." He named names. His interpretation of Marino's is shared by Chief DEA Administrative Law Judge John J. Mulrooney II.
You can learn more about the increasing internal and external pressure on Rannazzisi and his team, the revolving door — the Marino bill was apparently written by Linden Barber, a top DEA lawyer-turned-lobbyist — and the role of distributors in the opioid food chain at 60 Minutes. Trump has still not declared the opioid epidemic a national crisis, despite saying he would in August. Peter Weber
President Trump is privately predicting to people that by the 2020 presidential election, he'll have appointed four Supreme Court justices, Axios reports.
Trump doesn't really care about what these justices stand for, one person who spoke with Trump told Axios, because "it's all about the numbers for him." He has one already under his belt — Neil Gorsuch, who replaced Antonin Scalia after he died and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided not to let former President Barack Obama fill the vacancy — and Trump is counting on the rumors that Anthony Kennedy will soon retire to be true.
One person who spoke to Trump about the matter told Axios the president thinks the other two justices he'll replace are Ruth Bader Ginsburg — because, Trump reportedly said, "what does she weigh? 60 pounds?" — and Sonia Sotomayor, due to "her health," which Trump characterized as: "No good. Diabetes." Trump may not be aware that Sotomayor has had type-1 diabetes since childhood and has managed it well enough to become a Supreme Court justice, while Ginsburg works out with a personal trainer multiple times a week, doing squats, planks, and push-ups, and is the inspiration for the new book The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too! Catherine Garcia
The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by the United States, says it controls more than 90 percent of Raqqa, Syria, and won't stop fighting for the last seven neighborhoods until every Islamic State fighter is gone.
Raqqa is ISIS's de facto capital, and on Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces made a final push to get ISIS militants out of its last strongholds in the city. They started their offensive to recapture Raqqa in June, and some commanders believe they may have the entire city under their control within a few days, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Several civilians were able to leave Raqqa over the weekend after tribal and council leaders negotiated safe passage, and a Kurdish news agency filmed footage of residents greeting Syrian Democratic Forces troops with kisses and hugs. In August, officials said they believed 4,000 citizens remained in Raqqa, which has been devastated by constant bombings. Most of ISIS's leaders once lived in the city, and it's where they planned some of their most heinous foreign attacks, but most fighters have left for Syria's Dair Alzour province, and experts say that's likely where the group is planning its last stand. Catherine Garcia
Tensions between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) escalated Sunday and early Monday in Kirkuk, a contested oil-rich region currently controlled by Kurdish authorities. After announcing a "major operation" had been launched, Baghdad said early Monday its forces have taken over "vast areas of Kirkuk," including oilfields west of the region's namesake city, while the KRG said everything in the region remains under Kurdish control.
A KRG official told Reuters that Iraqi troops were not able to get closer to Kirkuk or take away any territory from Kurdish peshmerga fighters, and the biggest battle took place south of Kirkuk, where the peshmerga and a mostly Shiite Iraqi paramilitary force exchanged artillery fire. In late September, Iraqi Kurds voted in favor of independence, a referendum Baghdad has called illegal.
The peshmerga and Iraqi forces are fighting the Islamic State, and the U.S. Defense Department is calling on both sides to "avoid additional escalatory actions," which would take the focus away from beating ISIS. Catherine Garcia
As he prepares to run 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days, Rob Jones has set two major goals for himself: raise money for charities that help veterans, and show other veterans that they can fully integrate back into society.
In 2010, while serving as a corporal in the Marine Corps, Jones stepped on a mine and it exploded, severing his legs below the knee. He came home to the United States, where through grueling physical therapy he learned how to walk with prosthetics, and he soon pushed himself to start running, rowing, and biking. His hard work paid off — in 2012, he won a bronze medal in rowing at the Paralympics and in 2013, he rode his bike from Maine to California, raising more than $125,000 for veterans' charities.
It can be very hard for troops to adjust when they return home, especially when they are injured, and 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. Jones plans to bring attention to this when he runs his first marathon Thursday in London all the way through Nov. 11, Veterans Day, when he races his final marathon in Washington, D.C. He has trained 18 months for this, and by the time it's over, Jones will have run 806 miles in a month and wants to have raised $1 million. "Hopefully, when a veteran sees that I was able to lose both legs above the knee and still have a purpose, still be a part of society, still contribute to my family, they can picture themselves doing it," Jones told Time. Catherine Garcia
Woody Allen has weighed in on the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and reported on by Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, saying he feels "very sad for everybody involved" but he's also concerned that it "could lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere."
Farrow interviewed more than 10 women for his New Yorker article, and they told him that Weinstein, a powerful producer, sexually harassed or assaulted them. Allen can credit Weinstein with helping him recover professionally in the early 1990s, after he was accused of molesting his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan, which he has denied. Allen and Weinstein worked together on films like Mighty Aphrodite, and Allen told the BBC that while you hear "a million fanciful rumors" while working in Hollywood, he never heard "these horror stories" about Weinstein. No one ever approached Allen with allegations against Weinstein, he said, "and they wouldn't, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie."
Now that he knows about the accusations, Allen said it's "sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up" and it's "very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that." He's said he's hopeful that "something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation," but also worries it could "lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either." Catherine Garcia
Hustler publisher Larry Flynt is offering up to $10 million in cash for information that leads to "the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump."
Flynt made the announcement on Twitter and in an ad in The Washington Post, and it's not the first time he's put up a reward for information on Trump: Last October, after footage from Access Hollywood was released that showed Trump bragging about groping women, Flynt said he was seeking "verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner." On Twitter Sunday, Flynt simply said, "So I decided to do this ... let's see what happens." Catherine Garcia