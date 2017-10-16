Strangers around the world are making young cancer patient's Halloween wishes come true

Brock Chadwick loves Halloween, but this year, he's celebrating a new holiday, Brocktoberfest, with new friends from around the world.

His great-aunt came up with the idea to celebrate Brocktoberfest as a way to cheer up the 7-year-old. Chadwick was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma, a cancer affecting his brain and spine, and his mom, Brittney Horton, told ABC News that a recent MRI scan showed he has more tumors growing that are causing issues across his body. He's receiving treatment, but because his family isn't sure if he'll be able to go trick-or-treating and to Halloween parties, they asked friends on social media if they wouldn't mind sending him cards as part of Brocktoberfest.