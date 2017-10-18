In morning Twitter rant, Trump denies making 'insensitive' comments to widow of slain Green Beret

President Trump went on a wide-ranging Twitter rant on Wednesday morning, touching on subjects as disparate as Hillary Clinton, taxes, the NFL, and reports that he made the widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger cry:

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) claims that when Trump called Myeshia Johnson, he told her that her husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." Wilson said she was in the car at the time and overheard the comments on speakerphone. "It's so insensitive," Wilson said.

Trump had begun his morning with tweets about the FBI's release of a document that apparently indicates former Director James Comey began his draft of a controversial statement about Hillary Clinton's private email server months before he ultimately delivered it in July 2016:

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017 ...people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017 As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Trump fired Comey earlier this year, ostensibly over the director's unfair treatment of Clinton. Trump briefly interrupted his tweets about the FBI to add that "the Democrats will only vote for tax increases."

Trump also lashed out at the NFL: "The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our national anthem," he tweeted. "Total disrespect for our great country!" Jeva Lange