Report: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to meet with House and Senate investigators this week

This week, Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer, will meet behind closed doors with the House and Senate intelligence panels as part of their investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, several people familiar with the matter told CNN Monday.

On Tuesday, Cohen will meet privately with members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and on Wednesday, he will speak with Senate Intelligence committee staff investigators, CNN reports. Cohen had originally been slated to have a private interview with the Senate Intelligence committee last month, but it was canceled after he gave his opening statement to the media, saying he never colluded with the Russians to get Trump elected or to "hack anyone or any organization." He is expected to still participate in a public hearing sometime in the future.

Cohen was named in the infamous dossier on Trump compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, which said he traveled to Prague to meet with Russians; Cohen denied the meeting ever took place. Catherine Garcia