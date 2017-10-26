Twitter ends advertising by Kremlin-funded news agencies RT and Sputnik

Twitter announced Thursday its decision to immediately end advertising from accounts owned by Russia state-sponsored news agencies RT and Sputnik. "This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government," Twitter wrote in its statement.
BREAKING: #Twitter will off-board advertising from all accounts owned by @RT_com and #Sputnik pic.twitter.com/JI95VCfvGv
— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 26, 2017
URGENT: Twitter announces policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by RT https://t.co/NWgqVwh4H5 pic.twitter.com/M8IBq2yIpd
— RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2017
In September, The New York Times reported that Twitter might have been used even more extensively than Facebook during the Russian campaign. Facebook has admitted that it unknowingly sold $100,000 worth of ads to a Russian "troll farm" during the 2016 presidential election.
Twitter wrote Thursday that it has further decided "to take the $1.9 million we are projected to have earned from RT global advertising since they became an advertiser in 2011, which includes the $274,100 in 2016 U.S.-based advertising that we highlighted in our September 28 blog post, and donate those funds to support external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections, including use of malicious automation and misinformation, with an initial focus on elections and automation."
Sputnik in particular has made a concerted effort to take root in the U.S. The network recently took over a Washington, D.C., FM radio station for an all-talk program and the FBI opened an investigation into the organization seeking to determine if it is operating as a propaganda machine for the Kremlin. Jeva Lange
Watch Morning Joe's squeamish report on the sexual harassment allegations against 'our friend Mark Halperin'
MSNBC's Morning Joe team was clearly uncomfortable reporting Thursday on allegations by five women against political analyst Mark Halperin, a regular on the show. The women claim Halperin sexually harassed them when he was political director at ABC News:
How Morning Joe covered the "allegations regarding our friend Mark Halperin": pic.twitter.com/nSor2IajhK
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 26, 2017
"CNN is reporting allegations regarding our friend Mark Halperin during his time at ABC News over a decade ago, unnamed sources detailing unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior," co-host Mika Brzezinski carefully explained.
Halperin apologized Wednesday night, admitting: "I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me." He added, "I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize."
By Thursday, Halperin was out at NBC: "We find the story and the allegations very troubling," the network said in a statement to Fox News. "Mark Halperin is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood." Jeva Lange
America's second-largest movie theater chain, Regal Cinemas, will begin testing demand-based pricing for movies in 2018, with blockbusters costing moviegoers more than box office letdowns, Bloomberg Pursuits reports. "Changes to the historical pricing structure have often been discussed but rarely tested in our industry, and we're excited to learn even more about how pricing changes impact customer behavior," explained Regal CEO Amy Miles.
Theaters across the country have struggled to sell movie tickets due to the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix. Regal reported Tuesday that its revenue has dropped 12 percent from 2016, although it credited a slow movie year for the disappointing numbers. First quarter movie ticket prices in 2017 were at an all-time high, with the average film costing $8.84, The Hollywood Reporter writes.
(Atlas)
While Regal will begin demand-based pricing next year, other theaters could soon follow. “It's a question of when, not if," equity analyst Tuna Amobi told Variety. "Dynamic pricing has been proven to work in the airline, hotel, and live entertainment businesses so this is a positive. Movie chains can definitely be much more effective in how they price because the underlying technology has gotten a lot better." Jeva Lange
Republican senators caution against interpreting Sen. Jeff Flake's floor speech as a turning point
Just two days after Sen. Jeff Flake's (R-Ariz.) rousing Senate floor speech, the Arizona senator's GOP colleagues are dampening talk of his disavowal of the Trump administration as being any sort of turning point. "I don't really expect any difference in the pre-announcement Flake from the post-announcement Flake," an unruffled Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico.
Flake, like a number of other Republicans recently, condemned President Trump for fueling the GOP's transformation into a "fearful, backward-looking minority party." Flake, though, confirmed later that: "I'm not out [to be] vindictive."
Critics had been skeptical from the start, noting that Flake's bold words have not been in line with his actions. Flake and other anti-Trump Republicans "still remain thirstier for the GOP's tax-slashing agenda and the possibility of nabbing another Supreme Court seat for constitutional fundamentalists than they are for the substance of their somberly intoned cliches about the sanctity of democracy," The Week's David Faris writes.
Or, in the words of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.): "Bob Corker and Jeff Flake … are not going to vote against good ideas because they're mad at the president."
Still, there might be hope for never-Trumpers yet. Read more about why recent Republican outcry is still potentially good for the left at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Justice Department will let an FBI informant testify to Congress in Clinton uranium investigation
Late Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that it has released an FBI informant from his confidentiality agreement so he can testify before Congress about a Russian company's 2010 deal to purchase a Canadian firm, Uranium One, that holds the rights to 20 percent of the U.S. uranium supply. On Tuesday, House Republicans launched two investigations involving Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate — one on the FBI's handling of its Clinton email investigation and the other, by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), into any role Clinton played in the Uranium One deal.
Clinton, then secretary of state, headed one of the nine U.S. agencies that had to sign off on the Uranium One deal, which came under new scrutiny when The Hill reported that the FBI was investigating possible racketeering and extortion by Vadim Mikerin, a U.S. subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian firm trying to purchase Uranium One. The informant who can now testify to Congress was a source in that story. On Tuesday, Trump unironically called the handling of the Uranium One sale "Watergate, modern age," CNN notes in its rundown of the new revelations.
Obama-era uranium deal yields new questions, new accusations and new investigation https://t.co/sP8eQ7bVMj https://t.co/AFXsvXNzMa
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 26, 2017
The unidentified informant's attorney says the man has "a lot of information about corruption surrounding this matter," and was "stunned when the uranium deal was approved," CNN's Tom Foreman reports. If the man testifies, he added, "we'll get to hear it all first-hand and see how well his statements stand up to questioning." Peter Weber
Thursday is the deadline Congress set 25 years ago for the release of the remaining government files on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. President Trump, who can withhold some of the documents if he decides they compromise government sources or methods, teased the release again on Wednesday, tweeting: "The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!" The CIA has been urging Trump to withhold some information, while scholars and conspiracy theorists — including longtime adviser Roger Stone — are pushing Trump to release every scrap of information.
"Clearly there are documents, plural, files, plural, being appealed to him," University of Virginia historian Larry Sabato tells The Associated Press, adding that Trump is still being pressured by spy agencies. "I'm told reliably that it continues and that it has intensified." Still, Trump can't withhold documents just because the government finds them embarrassing, and scholars and JFK assassination buffs will be scouring the document dump for information on Lee Harvey Oswald, identified as the lone shooter who was then shot dead by Jack Ruby, including any government coverup and intelligence on what Oswald was doing in Mexico City before the assassination.
Some people will also be looking for any mention of Rafael Cruz, Sen. Ted Cruz's father, who was alleged in a 2016 tabloid article to have been photographed with Oswald before the assassination. That unconfirmed claim was greatly amplified by Cruz's primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump. Peter Weber
On Wednesday night, President Trump told reporters that he is "going to have a big meeting on opioids" Thursday, and White House officials tell USA Today that Trump will order the Health and Human Services department to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency, a step short of the national emergency he promised to declare in August and again last week — to the surprise and consternation of his staff. Trump said the order would give the federal government the "power to do things that you can't do right now," and White House officials said the renewable 90-day order would give states more flexibility to spend the $1 billion for opioid treatment Congress approved last year as part of the 21st Century Cures Act, plus tap other funds.
States have already received half of their Cures Act funding, but it is taking time to reach addicts. Some of the lag involves setting up new programs and training, but federal rules on controlled substances have also gotten in the way. The public health emergency declaration should clear some of those, like prohibitions on prescribing opioid addiction treatments over the phone.
Trump's opioid commission, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, had recommended a more robust national emergency declaration, which draws on a different law and would have presented Trump with the authority to waive privacy laws and Medicare regulation. The public health emergency declaration allows states to tap the HHS's Public Health Emergency Fund, which currently holds $57,000. "My view is that this action sends a clear signal from the president that he wants money appropriated into that fund," Christie told USA Today. "And it gives Congress a place to go with that money to give the administration some flexibility to use it." Trump won't request any funds in his executive order. Peter Weber
Tiny Whitefish Energy spars with San Juan's mayor amid growing scrutiny of huge no-bid Puerto Rico contract
Puerto Rico's federal financial oversight board is taking steps to install an emergency manager at the territory's public power utility, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), amid criticism of PREPA's decision to award a $300 million no-bid contract to a two-employee company with no office headquartered in Whitefish, Montana — the tiny hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan ZInke — primarily bankrolled by a significant donor to President Trump. A month after Hurricane Maria ripped up Puerto Rico, the power situation is still bad and getting worse, though Whitefish Energy has at least 300 workers on the island — at a cost to Puerto Rico of $330 an hour for supervisors and $277.88 an hour for each "journeyman lineman."
PREPA's hiring of Whitefish has drawn bipartisan scrutiny in Congress, threat of a possible audit from Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, and widespread criticism, including from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who said Tuesday that the contract should be "voided right away." Whitefish responded to Cruz's comments, saying in a statement that her comments were "misplaced" and "demoralizing" to workers. Cruz took to Twitter to wonder why Whitefish had singled out her criticism for response, and Whitefish responded:
We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working?
— Whitefish Energy (@WhitefishEnergy) October 25, 2017
"Do you want us to send them back or keep working?" A Twitter user named Matt LaCasse had a follow-up question for Whitefish: "Why are you arguing with someone on Twitter rather than, you know, RESTORING POWER TO THE ISLAND?" Presumably, all in good time — contract willing. Peter Weber