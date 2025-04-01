Scientists invent a solid carbon-negative building material

Building CO2 into the buildings

Scientists have created carbon-neutral building material from seawater and electricity
Construction is on its way to becoming greener. New research describes a method of creating building material that is not only carbon-neutral — meaning it does not produce any carbon emissions — but also carbon-negative, meaning it absorbs carbon from the atmosphere. The discovery comes at a time when reducing our carbon footprint is more important than ever.

A spark in the sea

