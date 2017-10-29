Mattis says 'outlaw' North Korea threat has 'accelerated'

Secretary of Defense James Mattis offered a grim assessment of U.S.-North Korean relations while speaking in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday in a visit in advance of President Trump's early November Asia tour.
Accusing the Kim Jong Un regime of "outlaw" behavior, Mattis said "North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbors and the world through its illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear weapons programs," adding that he "cannot imagine a condition under which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power."
Mattis emphasized his preference for diplomacy to resolve nuclear tensions, though critics argue absolute rejection of Pyongyang as a nuclear power make negotiations difficult to begin. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump is reportedly leaning toward Jerome Powell, a former investment banker and Treasury Department undersecretary who is presently serving on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, as his pick to replace the Obama-nominated Janet Yellen as the new Fed chair when her term expires in February. Both CNN and The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported Trump has "settled" on Powell but "hasn't made a formal decision and could still change his mind."
Powell was nominated to his current post by former President Obama, which could help his Senate confirmation process. He has a good working relationship with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also hails from Wall Street. Powell would be the first fed governor in years to hold a law degree rather than a Ph.D. in economics, and he is expected to basically maintain the central bank's status quo if selected.
Whatever the decision may be, Trump's announcement is anticipated to arrive this coming week. "I have somebody very specific in mind," he said in an Instagram video Friday. "I think everybody will be very impressed." Bonnie Kristian
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston Saturday night. The 6-2 victory ties the teams with two wins each at the championship's halfway point.
"It's awesome," said Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen of the next match-up. "They won a hundred games; we won a hundred games. That's a good offensive team. So are we. We have pitching; they do have two tremendous starters. It's going to be exciting." Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday night in Houston at 7:20 Central.
Watch the final moments of Saturday's game below. Bonnie Kristian
The @Dodgers and @astros are ALL TIED UP. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1yss80Wj8P
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2017
Local authorities say at least 10 people were killed and a dozen more wounded by two explosions in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday.
One blast was a car bomb detonated near a hotel "frequented by lawmakers, [military] forces and civilians," and another was a "minibus loaded with explosives which went off" in an intersection near a former parliament building. Militants stormed the hotel after the first bomb went off and are still shooting inside.
Both attacks were promptly claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked extremist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government. The same group is thought to be responsible for another attack in Mogadishu earlier this month that ultimately left more than 300 dead and another 300 people injured. Bonnie Kristian
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who with other pro-independence Catalan leaders was deposed by Spain's national government on Friday, called on Saturday for peaceful resistance to Madrid's attempt to impose national rule on the autonomous region.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy obtained permission to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution in response to the Catalan parliament's Friday declaration of independence. Puidgemont urged Catalans to resist Article 155 implementation "without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way, respecting people."
"We will continue to work to build a free country," Puidgemont said, "to ensure we have a society with less injustice, more equality, more solidarity, and more fraternity with all the peoples of the world, starting with the peoples of Spain with whom we want to remain connected through respect and mutual recognition." Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) calls for “democratic opposition" to Madrid's takeover of Catalonia. pic.twitter.com/9VAOP6uuOc
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 28, 2017
Jeff Flake spoke against Trump because he 'couldn't sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior'
In a Washington Post interview published Saturday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) gave some insight into his rationale in criticizing President Trump's character and conduct in a dramatic speech on the Senate floor this week.
"I couldn't sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior or being okay with some of his positions," Flake said. "I just couldn't do it — it was never in the cards," he added, acknowledging the damage his decision has done to his political career.
"I knew that when I spoke out at that time that I was out of step with a lot of the Republican primary voters, but I felt that I had to do it," Flake explained. "I had hoped — and I still hope and I'm confident at some point — that the fever will break. But it just became more and more apparent that it certainly wasn't going to break by next year." Flake's speech included an announcement of his retirement from the Senate; primary contest polling already indicated his chances of re-election in 2018 were slim.
Check out the rest of the Post interview here, or read The Week's Scott Lemieux on what Flake should do next. Bonnie Kristian
The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website, confirmed Friday it hired Fusion GPS to do research on 2016 candidates, in the process funding the beginning of the project that would eventually lead to the publication of the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele which claims to show ties between President Trump and the Russian government.
The site "had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele," the Beacon said in a statement. "Nor did we have any knowledge of the relationship between Fusion GPS and the Democratic National Committee, [law firm] Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign." Representatives of the outlet have offered to testify about their work with Fusion GPS before the House Intelligence Committee.
After the Beacon stopped working with Fusion GPS, funding for the research was provided by a Perkins Coie attorney representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. military officials wanted to have an armed drone supporting the team ambushed in Niger earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, but their request was denied by Washington. Unnamed sources told the Journal the rejection came via "a chain of approval that snakes through the Pentagon, State Department, and the Nigerien government," and the decision raises "questions about whether those forces had adequate protection against the dangers of their mission."
Meanwhile, an ABC News story also published Friday night offered new details of how the attack played out. The group of American and Nigerien troops who were ambushed were in a convoy of about seven armed and unarmed vehicles when they were attacked by more than 50 ISIS-linked fighters, ABC reports.
The soldiers at one point split up to retrieve an unarmed Land Rover which held three of the four Americans who were killed in the fight. Sgt. La David Johnson, the fourth soldier killed, gave machine gun cover to the troops who turned back for the Land Rover before he was separated from the rest, possibly after falling out of a pick-up truck. Bonnie Kristian