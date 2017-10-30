Mueller's Manafort investigation reportedly led him to Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta

Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta is stepping down from his firm, the Podesta Group, after finding himself a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia, Politico reports. Podesta was reportedly sucked into Mueller's probe during an investigation into the finances of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. "Manafort organized a PR campaign on behalf of a nonprofit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine," Politico writes. "Podesta Group was one of several firms that were paid to do work on the PR campaign to promote Ukraine in the U.S."
Podesta — whose brother, John Podesta, served as Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman — told his staff Monday that he was stepping down because he "needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn't want the firm to fight it," a person familiar with the farewell speech said. Podesta will be succeeded by the firm's CEO, Kimberley Fritts.
On Monday, Mueller brought charges against Manafort and an indictment of Trump aide George Papadopoulos was also unsealed. Jeva Lange
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday blocked President Trump's August memo directing the Pentagon to implement a ban on transgender troops, The Associated Press reports. Trump's order, which came as a surprise in July, demanded that the Defense Department stop accepting openly transgender recruits but allowed Pentagon leadership to decide whether active transgender personnel could continue in their roles.
Monday's ruling means that the ban cannot be enforced as it is debated in courts: "U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course," AP writes.
The judge did, however, deny the plaintiffs' motion to lift the ban on funds for gender reassignment surgery, The Hill reports. Trump's memo prohibited federal spending on sex-reassignment surgeries unless they are needed "to protect the health of an individual who has already begun a course of treatment to reassign his or her sex."
Over the summer, Trump's ban was met by heavy criticism, including from Republicans and veterans. "Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving ... regardless of their gender identity," said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the time. Jeva Lange
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is reportedly at risk of having his leg amputated after graphic in-game injury
Doctors are reportedly racing to save the leg of Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller, who damaged an artery after dislocating his knee in an attempt to make a touchdown reception during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Bleacher Report writes. "Vascular surgeons are trying to save Bears TE Zach Miller's leg, not just his career," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Our hearts go out to Zach Miller and @ChicagoBears after #KneeDislocation (PCL, PLC, ACL) with arterial injury. pic.twitter.com/2E8Ap3MOxc
— Brian Waterman, MD (@H2O_SportsMD) October 30, 2017
"On top of losing a player who has 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season, the play came with another blow to the Bears," the Chicago Tribune writes. "Officials originally ruled Miller had made a touchdown catch, which would have cut the Saints' third-quarter lead to 14-10. But they overturned the call upon review, and the Bears settled for Connor Barth's 44-yard field goal to make it 14-6."
Added Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky of his 33-year-old teammate: "Zach means a lot to this team beyond the X's and O's and what he brings to the field but what he brings to us as a person. Specifically how much he has helped me grow in this process. You never want to see a teammate go down like that." Jeva Lange
The FBI is investigating how a tiny Montana-based electrical company was awarded a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's power
The FBI has opened an investigation into a controversial $300 million contract that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Whitefish Energy is the tiny company from Montana that was hired to rebuild power lines on the island following two destructive hurricanes. The deal had drawn widespread scrutiny in part because Whitefish Energy secured the contract while only having two full-time employees, and because it is located in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's tiny hometown. The FBI agents are apparently looking into "circumstances surrounding the disaster-recovery deal," people familiar with the investigation told The Wall Street Journal.
On Sunday, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló canceled the contract, claiming the controversy surrounding the deal had become "a distraction." Jeva Lange
The Papadopoulos indictment appears to prove that Trump campaign officials were in continual contact with Russian agents
On Monday, an unsealed indictment revealed President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged with making false statements to federal agents and impeding the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Because federal investigations like Special Counsel Robert Mueller's tend to work inwards towards central figures, Papadopoulos' indictment is particularly of note because it includes references to other yet-unnamed campaign aides who were involved in conversations with Kremlin agents.
The timeline begins in early March 2016, when Papadopoulos signed on as a Trump campaign adviser. "Based on a conversation that took place on or about March 6, 2016, with a supervisory campaign official (the 'campaign supervisor'), defendant Papadopoulos understood that a principal foreign policy focus of the campaign was an improved U.S. relationship with Russia," the charges claim.
Later, after being offered "dirt" on Hillary Clinton by a character referred to as "the Professor," Papadopoulos emailed a "senior policy adviser" to say that there were "some interesting messages coming in from Moscow about a trip when the time is right." Then, in conversation between Papadopoulos and another "high-ranking campaign official," Papadopoulos wrote: "Russia has been eager to meet Mr. Trump for quite sometime and have been reaching out to me to discuss."
The official forwarded Papadopoulos' email to another unnamed campaign official and wrote: "Let's discuss. We need someone to communicate that DT is not doing these trips. It should be someone low level in the campaign as not to send any signal."
Another passage claims Papadopoulos attempted to arrange an "off the record" meeting between at least one campaign representative and "members of President Putin's office and the [Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs]." Papadopoulos also sent an email with the subject line "New message from Russia" to a high-ranking official.
Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017 and has reportedly been cooperating with the FBI. Jeva Lange
As Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation takes a turn for the serious with the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, congressional Republicans have not spoken in a unified voice — if they have spoken at all.
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (R) was among the first to comment after Monday's news that Manafort was indeed Mueller's first target, reaffirming his support for Mueller's independent probe:
GOP Congressman from Indiana: pic.twitter.com/Xqjjg4M5X4
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 30, 2017
Likewise, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) issued a brief statement on Facebook. "In light of today's news on the Mueller probe, I wanted to express my continued support for this investigation," she wrote. "The investigation into possible Russian interference in our election cycle is a serious matter and it's important for our political process to allow it to continue so that we may get the facts." Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Fox News Sunday also encouraged his fellow Republicans to "give [Mueller] a chance to do his job," calling Mueller "a pretty apolitical guy."
At the other end of the spectrum, Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) said Friday — before Manafort was identified as the indictment target — that "Mueller is compromised by his apparent conflict of interest in being close with [former FBI Director] James Comey" and therefore should resign.
Apparently attempting to split the difference was Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy (R), who said on CNN on Monday that although the indictment is "not good" for Manafort, it not fair to say Manafort's actions should "taint" President Trump. "If [Manafort] had these interactions before the campaign, that doesn't mean he brought Donald Trump into his mess," Duffy argued. Similarly, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday she's seen evidence of Russian election meddling but not yet collusion by the Trump campaign. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump responded to a wave of indictments against his former campaign staff Monday by doubling down on his assertion that there was "NO COLLUSION" between his campaign and the Kremlin:
Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
Trump has not yet directly responded to the indictment of his former aide, George Papadopoulos, who has pled guilty to making false statements about his relationship with a Russian who promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. "Defendant Papadopoulos acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,' but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the [Trump] campaign," the indictment reads, adding that in fact "the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign."
In the words of the liberal-leaning Daily Kos' contributing editor, Armando: "The question no longer is was there Trump-Russia collusion. The questions are how much collusion and how high did it go." Jeva Lange
President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged with making false statements regarding his contact with a Russian "professor" who claimed he had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the campaign, it was revealed Monday. Papadopoulos was arrested in July, and reportedly has been cooperating with government officials since.
"Defendant Papadopoulos acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,' but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the [Trump] campaign," the charges read. "In truth and in fact, however, defendant Papadopoulos learned he would be an adviser to the campaign in early March, and met the professor on or about March 14, 2016; the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign; and the professor told defendant Papadopoulos about the 'thousands of emails' on or about April 26, 2016, when defendant Papadopoulos had been a foreign policy adviser to the campaign for over a month."
Papadopoulos has pled guilty to the charges, and the case was unsealed Monday. He had additionally told federal investigators that the professor was "a nothing" and "just a guy talk[ing] up connections or something," the charges add.
WOW pic.twitter.com/tH3DsVyTlm
— erica orden (@eorden) October 30, 2017
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was also indicted Monday, although his charges are less directly related to allegations of collusion between the campaign and Russia. Read more about charges against Papadopoulos here. Jeva Lange