A man driving a rented Home Depot truck struck several pedestrians in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 12 more. "Let me be clear that based on the information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Tuesday.
The driver steered his vehicle down a bike path adjacent to the Hudson River, near Chambers Street, officials said, before colliding with a school bus from nearby Stuyvesant High School. He then confronted authorities with "imitation firearms" and was subsequently shot by police. He is in custody and has been taken to a New York hospital. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill described the driver as a 29-year-old male, but said his identity was "not being released at this time, pending further investigation."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) described the incident as the work of a "lone wolf" and said there is currently no evidence of a wider terrorist plot or ongoing threat targeting the city. O'Neill added that the driver "did make a statement" when he exited the truck, and that the statement — the contents of which he did not elaborate on — in conjunction with the manner of attack led authorities to define the incident as an act of terror.
A heavy police presence responded to the scene, including a bomb squad, and much of the nearby West Side Highway remains blocked off. Home Depot said it is cooperating with authorities. NYPD is investigating the incident along with its state and federal partners, de Blasio said. Kimberly Alters
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.
A parent barricaded himself inside a Southern California elementary school classroom late Tuesday morning, and remains in the room, along with a teacher he took hostage, Riverside Unified School District officials said.
The unidentified man entered the classroom at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside after 11:20 a.m. local time, officials said, and police were quickly notified. Students were all accounted for, and evacuated to an area park, where parents were able to pick them up after 1 p.m. No students were injured, officials said. There is no motive yet, and it's not clear if the suspect has a weapon. Local police are being assisted by special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Catherine Garcia
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she did not want to "relitigate the Civil War" during Tuesday's press briefing, but she spent a hefty amount of time doing just that. Sanders was answering questions following White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's comments Monday evening defending Confederate general Robert E. Lee as an "honorable man" and claiming the Civil War occurred because of "the lack of an ability to compromise."
After arguing to Glenn Thrush of The New York Times that "all of our leaders have flaws" to defend Kelly's appraisal of Lee, Sanders was next pressed by NPR's Mara Liasson, who asked whether the hypothetical solution Kelly was envisioning was "to leave the southern states slave and the northern states free." "What was the compromise that could have been made?" Liasson asked. Sanders pointed to "many historians" who "agree that a failure to compromise was a cause of the Civil War," saying that "there are a lot of different versions of those compromises":
I AM CHEERING THIS QUESTION: So exactly what "compromise" that Kelly was talking about could have avoided the Civil War? pic.twitter.com/iz3ko4ec1C
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 31, 2017
NBC's Hallie Jackson then asked Sanders directly whether the White House would at least "acknowledge" that Kelly's comments were "deeply offensive to some folks, and historically inaccurate." "No," Sanders flatly replied, before deriding "the media" for wanting to "push that this is some sort of a racially charged and divided White House." She asserted that Kelly's comments had been "taken out of context" and called the controversy "absurd and disgraceful":
Reporter: Does the White House acknowledge that Kelly's comments were offensive to some and inaccurate?
Sanders: No https://t.co/ycvY6QWuWv
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 31, 2017
As Sanders left the lectern to signal the end of the briefing, American Urban Radio Networks' April Ryan yelled a final question: "Does this administration think that slavery was wrong?" Sanders did not reply. Kimberly Alters
When she's not busy writing instructions for one-pan pastas and plowing snow from her Bedford, New York, driveway, Martha Stewart apparently spends her time collecting skeletons. And no, these are not cute, cartoony skeletons you would imagine might tickle the fancy of a New England lifestyle guru: "The scarier the better," she enthused to The Wall Street Journal:
Ms. Stewart has collected skeletons "for years" and scatters about 20 human ones outdoors each Halloween. She enjoys their versatility, lounging them on patio chairs, cross-legged around light fixtures and perched in trees with their arms outstretched. Faux skeletons with a creamy bone hue, intact teeth, and anatomical accuracy are best, she says.
"I like the mouth a little bit open," she says. [The Wall Street Journal]
Extremely normal! Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to force a Game 7 in the World Series on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, who are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven championship round. Game 6 sees the teams return to Dodger Stadium after a three-game stint in Houston, with southpaw Rich Hill taking the mound for the home team and the seemingly unbeatable Justin Verlander stepping up for the Astros.
"It's something that all of us have been preparing our entire careers for," said Hill of the elimination game.
The first pitch will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange
The father of nationally beloved hippo Fiona died Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo at the age of 36, The Associated Press reports. Henry, a Nile hippopotamus, had reportedly lost hundreds of pounds in recent months due to ongoing health problems.
RIP Henry.
Henry the hippo, beloved father of Fiona, has died, the @CincinnatiZoo reports » https://t.co/CdT46Dqer5 pic.twitter.com/QHLwpupGzX
— WLWT.com (@WLWT) October 31, 2017
Vet staff had noticed that Henry "took an obvious downward turn in the past few days and was weak and unsteady," the zoo wrote. "After an exam this morning, they determined that Henry's quality of life would not improve and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him."
The average life expectancy of a Nile hippo is 35 years. Henry is survived by his mate, Bibi, and their daughter Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017, but remained healthy and a delight to zoo visitors. "From meeting, bonding, and breeding with his mate Bibi, to becoming a father to charismatic and spirited Fiona, Henry's days in Cincinnati were filled with sunshine, watermelons, waterfalls, and the highest quality of care that can be provided to any animal,” said Wendy Rice, the Africa head keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. Jeva Lange
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was indicted Monday over an assortment of alleged financial crimes, provoking a flurry of speculation about how the commander in chief might respond. "In the hours after the indictment," The Associated Press reports, "the president angrily told one confidant that Manafort had been a campaign 'part-timer' who had only helped steer the convention and got too much credit for Trump's ability to hold onto the nomination."
Still, the charges against Manafort — which include conspiracy against the United States — are serious. Additionally, there is excitement among Trump's critics that Manafort could potentially "flip" and out other Trump associates in order to cut a better deal for himself. Trump, on the other hand, could potentially fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller — or pardon his old campaign chairman.
On Tuesday, when asked point blank if he would pardon Manafort, Trump didn't answer. Instead, he abruptly ended the conversation. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump when asked whether he'll pardon Paul Manafort: "Thank you." pic.twitter.com/N1hZaGjc6K
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 31, 2017
On Wednesday, the GOP is expected to unveil its new tax plan, and Senate Democrats are making their stance on the matter cringingly clear. Hopping on the hype train for Stranger Things 2, they tweeted this Tuesday in anticipation of the coming bill:
Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil #TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we're sure it's in the upside down. pic.twitter.com/aCMmaD3EFj
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 31, 2017
The "upside down" — the alternate dimension within the universe of Stranger Things — is home to all sorts of terrifying sights that threaten to break through into the real world. Are "planned middle class tax hikes" as spooky as the nightmarish monster that terrorizes Hawkins, Indiana? What about clunky attempts at relatability? Apparently, we won't have to wait long to find out. Shivani Ishwar