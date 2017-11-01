Mueller's team was concerned Manafort would flee the country, ruin evidence

Court documents unsealed on Tuesday reveal that Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, registered a phone and email address earlier this year under a false name, went abroad with that phone, and had three United States passports with different numbers.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team believed Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, were flight risks and likely to destroy evidence once they found out criminal charges had been filed, and on Oct. 27, prosecutors requested that the indictment against them be sealed until at least one was in custody. The pair, who surrendered on Monday, have been indicted on 12 counts, including charges of money laundering and making false statements to the Justice Department.
Both have strong ties to Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs, and in new court papers filed Tuesday, Mueller's office argued that Manafort and Gates "pose a risk of flight based on the serious nature of the charges, their history of deceptive and misleading conduct, the potentially significant sentences the defendants face, the strong evidence of guilt, their significant financial resources, and their foreign connections." Manafort and Gates are under house arrest until their next court date, set for Nov. 2. Catherine Garcia
It took ribbons, tinsel, lights, hula hoops, and a lot of zip ties to turn Roslyn Breen's wheelchair into a carriage fit for a princess.
Roslyn, 3, was born with a condition affecting her muscles, which doctors have not yet been able to diagnose. The Comstock Park, Michigan, resident is unable to walk or sit up, and her mother, Tiffany, told Fox 17 she wanted to make her daughter's Halloween special, and spent the last year collecting the items necessary to transform Roslyn's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage. "Roz is forever my little princess, and she loves Disney, so we knew Cinderella was something she'd really want," she said.
No detail was ignored, and Roslyn even wore "glass" slippers like Cinderella. The ensemble was a hit, and Roslyn loved how much it glowed. "I wanted her to draw attention in a positive way," Tiffany said. "A lot of times we get stares for different reasons." Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah chuckles over how Sean Hannity and Chuck Grassley handed the Trump campaign indictments
Monday's arrest of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, was huge news, and it posed an uncomfortable dilemma for Republican leaders and opinion-makers, Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show: "Do you defend Trump and risk your integrity, or defend the rule of law and risk angering Donald Trump?" Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) choose Option C: exit through a row of American flags.
Not every Republican "could escape the room like Sneaky Chuck over here, but they did find different ways of dealing with the Mueller indictment," Noah said. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, for example, went on Fox News and essentially blamed the FBI "for letting them hire Paul Manafort." But "Sean Hannity held a master class in how to flip the script," Noah said, showing a slice of his Hillary Clinton-blaming monologue. "Damn, Sean Hannity, look at you, you middle aged white tiger." Instead of debunking Hannity's arguments, he put them in a different context. "I feel like that's the closest Sean Hannity will ever come to a rap battle," Noah said. "For real! Just give that man a hoodie and a parking garage, and he's going viral." And you can watch that below. Peter Weber
Civil War historians are unimpressed, disturbed by John Kelly's views on Robert E. Lee, the Civil War
In a Fox News interview Monday night, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that "Robert E. Lee was an honorable man" who "gave up his country for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country," and argued that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War." In defending those assertions about the Civil War on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "many historians" agree with Kelly "that a failure to compromise was a cause of the Civil War." Civil War historians tell The Washington Post that Kelly's views on the war are outdated or debunked, "sad," "strange," "dangerous," and "kind of depressing."
"It's the Jim Crow version of the causes of the Civil War," Columbia University history professor Stephanie McCurry, who wrote a book on the Civil War, told the Post. "I mean, it tracks all of the major talking points of this pro-Confederate view of the Civil War." "This is profound ignorance," said David Blight, a history professor and Civil War author at Yale. "I mean, it's one thing to hear it from Trump ... but General Kelly has a long history in the American military." Ken Burns, who made a long Civil War documentary, was succinct:
Many factors contributed to the Civil War. One caused it: slavery.
— Ken Burns (@KenBurns) October 31, 2017
"In 1861, compromise wasn't possible because some Southerners just wanted out; they wanted a separate nation where they could protect slavery into the indefinite future," McCurry said. "That's what they said when they seceded. That's what they said in their constitution." Blight added that "of course we yearn for compromise," but "look, Robert E. Lee was not a compromiser. He chose treason. ... Lee was a Confederate nationalist." You can read more of their critiques at The Washington Post, and watch a more late-night takedown of Kelly from Late Night's Amber Ruffin below. Peter Weber
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series, forcing the first Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history.
George Springer hit a solo home run in the third inning, giving the Astros the lead, but the Dodgers came back in the sixth inning with two runs and a Joc Pederson solo home run in the seventh. Game 7 is set for Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:20 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
On Twitter Tuesday night, President Trump said he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program."
I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
Trump made the announcement in the wake of Tuesday afternoon's truck attack in New York City, when a suspect, a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan, drove a truck onto a busy bike path in lower Manhattan, killing eight people. The suspect came to the United States in 2010, law enforcement officials said. The Trump administration has called for a travel ban against citizens from seven countries; Uzbekistan is not on the list. Catherine Garcia
Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Sam Clovis, national co-chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign and chief policy adviser, a person familiar with the situation told NBC News on Tuesday. He also testified before the investigating grand jury.
Clovis was the supervisor of George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the campaign who is cooperating with Mueller and pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to making false statements about his interactions with Russians. Court documents unsealed on Monday describe emails between an unnamed "campaign supervisor" and Papadopoulos, with the supervisor saying "great work" after they spoke about Russians trying to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian officials. Clovis' attorney confirmed to NBC News that Clovis is the supervisor in the emails.
Notably, Clovis, a former Pentagon official and unsuccessful Senate candidate from Iowa, is President Trump's choice to be chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture, despite the fact that he is not and never has been a scientist. Catherine Garcia
House Republicans have postponed the release of their tax bill, a congressional aide told The New York Times Tuesday night.
Instead of Wednesday, the bill will be unveiled on Thursday. Over the past several weeks, House Republicans have been holding closed-door meetings, attempting to fill in the tax framework President Trump released in September.
Speaking to conservative groups on Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced that the draft bill would immediately cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent and would phase in full repeal of the estate tax over several years, a meeting attendee told the Times. Much of the bill remains a mystery, including if the top income tax rate will go up or down and how it would affect pretax retirement savings. Catherine Garcia