Deadly Navy collisions were 'avoidable,' the result of 'poor judgment'

Two separate, deadly collisions between Navy destroyers and commercial ships this summer were based on what the chief of naval operations called "avoidable" errors by the crew, a concerning Naval investigation made public Wednesday to The New York Times has found.
In the June incident, the U.S. destroyer Fitzgerald collided with a container ship near Japan, killing seven. "Many of the decisions made that led to this incident were the result of poor judgment and decision-making of the commanding officer," the report found, adding that the "crew was unprepared for the situation in which they found themselves through a lack of preparation, ineffective command and control, and deficiencies in training and preparations for navigation."
In August, the John S. McCain destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, killing 10, the result of what the Naval report called "a loss of situational awareness." Jeva Lange
In a blatant disregard for the fundamental rule of online security, Paul Manafort used the phrase "bond007" as his password for several personal accounts, Business Insider reports.
Curious security researchers deduced the hardly sneaky phrase by snooping through the security questions for one of Manafort's old email addresses. The Bond password worked for Adobe and Dropbox accounts registered under the email address, Business Insider reported, after security questions offered hints like "secret agent" and "James Bond."
The former Trump campaign chairman and evident James Bond fan was indicted Monday on 12 counts, including money laundering and conspiracy, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 election meddling. Manafort allegedly used millions of dollars in offshore accounts to fund a lavish — and quite Bondian — lifestyle in the U.S. Kathryn Krawczyk
The United States is engaged in direct talks with North Korean diplomats even as President Trump has publicly claimed negotiations are a waste of his secretary of state's time, Reuters reports. U.S. negotiator Joseph Yun has quietly been in conversation with officials in Pyongyang's United Nations mission, despite Trump's not infrequent threats against the country and its leader, Kim Jong Un.
I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017
Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn't work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017
Conversation between the U.S. and North Korea "has not been limited at all, both [in] frequency and substance," explained one senior State Department official.
Yun is a part of the so-called "New York channel" to North Korea. He initially worked specifically on freeing U.S. citizens held by Pyongyang. Yun, for example, traveled to North Korea in June to help return Otto Warmbier stateside. But Yun's mission "is [now] a broader mandate than that," the State Department official said. Jeva Lange
Anti-establishment GOP nominee Roy Moore is mingling with the GOP establishment, and it's awkward
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is in Washington, D.C., for a fundraiser with the Republican National Committee and the National Senate Republican Committee on Wednesday night. The event was advertised as being hosted by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Lee), though Lee's spokesman said Tuesday that "tomorrow's fundraiser is not on our schedule."
And that was just one of the awkward aspects of Moore's time rubbing elbows with his potential future colleagues.
Moore made an appearance at the Senate GOP's weekly policy luncheon, speaking for a spell with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — whom he vowed to oppose as majority leader if elected — and shaking hands with a handful of senators who mostly supported his rival in the GOP primary. The senator who introduced him, John Barrasso (Wyo.), claimed he hadn't heard Moore's more fringe comments about banning homosexuality and Muslims not serving in Congress. Moore himself told reporters he wouldn't discuss any "issues" or past comments. Most GOP senators said they would back him as their party's nominee or, as Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) said, oddly, "If he gets duly elected, I'm going to support him."
Most Republican senators also tried to keep some distance, though. "He stood up and was pleasant in his comments," said Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.). "I have nothing to do whatsoever with what's happening in the Senate race in Alabama." And one, Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), denounced Moore later in a floor speech, saying: "When a judge expressed his personal belief that a Muslim should not be a member of Congress because of his faith, it was wrong. That this same judge is now my party's nominee for the Senate should concern us all. Religious tests have no place in the United States Congress."
According to an internal GOP poll, Moore has a 17-point lead over Democrat Doug Jones for the Dec. 12 election, though other polls put the race closer. Peter Weber
The perpetrator of Tuesday's deadly truck attack in New York City was inspired by Islamic State propaganda, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is accused of driving a rental truck into pedestrians on a bike path in lower Manhattan, and a senior official briefed on the investigation said he left an Arabic-language note inside the vehicle that read "ISIS Lives Forever."
An immigrant from Uzbekistan, Saipov formerly lived in Florida and worked as a truck driver; most recently, he lived in New Jersey and worked for Uber. One acquaintance, Kobiljon Matkarov, who knew Saipov in Florida, said the suspected attacker appeared to be a "very happy guy" and that he "liked the U.S."
After exiting his vehicle Tuesday, Saipov was shot in the abdomen by police and taken to a hospital. There, he reportedly bragged about the attack, which left eight dead and 11 more injured, NBC News reports. Jeva Lange
Trump calls for 'merit-based' immigration after blaming diversity visa program for New York attack
President Trump on Wednesday called for merit-based immigration following a deadly attack in New York City on Tuesday by a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan. "The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump shared, referring to the Democratic senator from New York, in a series of early morning tweets. "I want merit-based."
We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) criticized Trump for "politicizing" the attack: "We respect all people in America, that's about American a value as there is," de Blasio told CNN's Chris Cuomo, adding: "So no, this should not be politicized." Schumer, the Senate minority leader, also responded, skewering Trump for "politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy." Many others connected Trump's response to his treatment of the Las Vegas attack:
Days after Las Vegas, WH said it was “too soon” to talk legislative response
Morning after NYC, Trump has pinpointed immigration overhaul
— Sam Stein (@samstein) November 1, 2017
The visa program referenced by Trump "has been around for more than 20 years, offering a limited number of visas to people from parts of the world that have relatively few immigrants in the United States," The Washington Post reports. It has long been a target of conservatives, with radio host Mark Levin skewering the program on Fox & Friends minutes before Trump's tweets. Read more about the program at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
House Republicans will not lower taxes for the most affluent Americans, people familiar with House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wis.) plans told The Wall Street Journal. While the GOP had initially proposed a decrease to 33 percent for the highest earners, down from the current 39.6 percent, Republicans are now poised not to change the rate at all, or change it only by a very small amount. "The overall bill, it is a winner, and that's why I'm excited," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ahead of the legislation's release, which has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.
The exact income brackets are not yet clear, although The Wall Street Journal calls it "likely" that the 39.6 percent tax rate will apply to a higher threshold than today's $480,050, meaning fewer wealthy Americans will actually pay at that level. Additionally, Democrats are expected to take issue with many benefits that remain for the wealthy, including the higher cutoff, a delayed, phased-in repeal of the estate tax, and other proposals the richest Americans can use to pay less than their 39.6 percent rate.
Still, "some high-income wage earners could face higher federal tax bills, particularly if they live in high-tax states and are thus no longer able to deduct their state income taxes, as the plan will suggest," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The draft bill would still immediately cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent. Read four ideas in the Republican tax plan that Democrats should get on board with here at The Week. Jeva Lange
YouGov added Trump Hotels and Resorts and also Ivanka Trump's lifestyle brand to its consumer BrandIndex in May, citing heavy demand, and on Wednesday, it will unveil its findings, according to Axios. Neither brand fares particularly well, with both falling in the bottom 10 of the 1,600 brands it tracks. The views are polarized by political affiliation, but even Republicans apparently prefer other high-end hotel brands to Trump hotels. Surprisingly, though, perception of Ivanka Trump's brand — while very low overall — has been rising among Democratic and politically independent consumers but falling among Republicans.
In late May, YouGov said that perception of Ivanka Trump's brand started rising among all demographics "at the beginning of May in virtual unison, right about the time Ivanka Trump's Women Who Work book [came out]." Critics panned the book, YouGov noted, but it "received many five star reviews on Amazon." YouGov BrandIndex interviews 4,800 people each weekday, drawn from an online pool of 1.8 million people. Peter Weber