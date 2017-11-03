ISIS claims suspected New York City attacker as a 'soldier of the Caliphate'

The Islamic State claimed suspected New York City attacker Sayfullo Saipov as a "soldier of the Caliphate" on Thursday night, two days after the Uzbek citizen killed eight by driving a truck down a popular Manhattan bike lane.
The claim was "uncharacteristically late" for the group, which usually releases a statement within the first 24 hours, and it was not carried by the militants' official Amaq News Agency, The New York Times reports. Additionally: "It marks a break with the usual pattern of not claiming responsibility for an attack when a suspect is in custody."
Saipov, who was taken into custody after the attack, admitted he was inspired by ISIS propaganda and reportedly asked to have the militants' flag hung in his hospital room. On Friday, Trump responded to ISIS by tweeting: "ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was 'their soldier.' Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS 'much harder' over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!"
ISIS also claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting last month, although the group cited no evidence and investigating authorities have found no links between shooter Stephen Paddock and the radicals. "ISIS, desperate for attention, will claim just about anything these days, knowing their supporters won't believe government/media," tweeted CNN's Paul Cruickshank at the time. Jeva Lange
The economy added 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday, with the gains falling short of the 325,000-job increase analysts expected but still marking a sharp rebound from September's weakness due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The October gains nudged the unemployment rate down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent, putting it at its lowest level in 17 years. The initial September employment figures showed a loss of 33,000 jobs that month, but the latest figures indicate that the economy actually gained 18,000 jobs that month. Wages dropped by 1 cent to an average of $26.53 an hour. Harold Maass
"You see I'm a little edgy," Rosie O'Donnell told Seth Meyers on Thursday's Late Night, after fretting that her Broadway trivia would be challenged by purists online. "I spend, like, 90 percent of my waking hours tweeting hatred toward this administration." "That is a two-way street, because Donald Trump has been mad at you for a very long time," Meyers said. "We've sort of made the joke on this show that he has flip-flopped on everything except you."
Trump has tweeted about O'Donnell about 70 times since 2011, but O'Donnell said the feud actually dates back more than a decade, to something she said on The View. "There was a Tara O'Connor, I believe her name was, a young Irish lass who was Junior Miss Trump Atlantic City Sexist winner, and she was downtown, 19-year-old girl, drinking and kissing a girl, and it was on the cover of the Post. So he held a press conference right before The View went on live, and he said, 'I just want you all to know I've forgiven her, and this young woman' — I was like, what is he, the pimp? ... He isn't the moral arbiter of 20-year-old behavior now." So she went online, found some publicly available unflattering facts about Trump, and read them on air. "And he went bats--t crazy," O'Donnell said. "And stayed that way," Meyers added. If she dislikes Trump, though, she loves Special Counsel Robert Mueller. You can learn more about her plans for a Bob Mueller tattoo below. Peter Weber
Despite President Trump promising that the middle class will be the "big winners" of the Republican tax plan, Americans are not exactly convinced. In a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, a whole 60 percent of adults said that the legislation "favors the rich" while a mere 13 percent think it "favors the middle class." Seventeen percent of people believe the bill "treats all people equally."
More surprising, perhaps, is that even affluent Americans agree. Among people making more than $100,000 a year, 61 percent think Trump's tax plan benefits the wealthy more than any other class.
Independent analysis has found that the plan would probably personally save Trump $1 billion. Trump has told reporters: "I don't benefit. In fact, very very strongly, as you see, I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth." Among Republican voters, a plurality believe the plan treats all people equally, while just 25 percent think it favors the rich.
Americans oppose the Republican tax plan by a 17-pt. margin: 50-33%.
60% say it favors the wealthy. https://t.co/oRY6GYbWvZ pic.twitter.com/aFFQ64DENN
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 3, 2017
Overall, 50 percent of Americans said they oppose the GOP tax plan while 33 percent support it. The poll reached 1,005 people over landlines and cell phones between Oct. 29-Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of 3.5 points. Read more the Republican tax plan at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sen. Elizabeth Warren agrees that the Clinton-Sanders primary was 'rigged,' calls it a 'real problem'
On Thursday, President Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a potential 2020 challenger, actually agreed on something: that Hillary Clinton's campaign "rigged" the 2016 Democratic primary. The charge had been leveled by former Democratic National Convention chairwoman Donna Brazile in a book excerpt she shared with Politico. Clinton faced a few rivals for the Democratic nomination, but her only serious challenger was Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.
On Thursday evening, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Warren if she was shocked at Brazile's assertions — that Clinton entered a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC in August 2015, and in exchange for raising money for the heavily indebted party, was given significant control over the DNC's operations. "This is a real problem" and a test for new DNC chairman Tom Perez, Warren said. "And either he's going to succeed by bringing Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders' representatives into this process, and they're going to say it's fair, this works, we all believe it, or he's going to fail, and I very much hope he succeeds." Tapper asked Warren if she agreed with the idea that the primaries were rigged, she looked surprised at the question. "Yes," she said.
Charlie Baker, former Hillary for America's chief administrative officer, responded to Brazile's accusations in a statement Thursday, saying that the Clinton campaign "was keeping the party afloat, which included state party funding to administer caucuses, which Secretary Clinton lost the majority of" to Sanders. The Clinton campaign was "proud" to raise money for the DNC and leave it "in a better financial position following the election than it had been in decades," Baker said. He also said that joint fundraising agreements "are common," used by Al Gore, John Kerry, Trump, and even Sanders — about two months after Clinton — though Sanders "raised little to no money" through the agreement. He ended by urging Democrats to unite, which seems like longer-term goal. Peter Weber
On Friday, President Trump leaves Washington for a 12-day journey to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, with a brief stop first in Hawaii. He is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Nov. 14. Trump's goals, according to his advisers, are to show a hard line on North Korea's nuclear threat and what he views as Asia's unfair trade practices with the U.S., and signal his commitment to open Asian seas in the face of Chinese maritime aggression.
This will be the longest trip a U.S. president has taken to Asia since George H.W. Bush visited in late 1991 and early 1992, a visit mostly remembered for Bush getting sick and throwing up on Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa at a Japanese state dinner, Reuters notes. When Trump arrives in Japan on Sunday, he will join Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a round of golf, The Japan Times reports, then in the evening, go out to a dinner including "beefsteak, a favorite of the U.S. leader, at a high-end Tokyo restaurant" chosen by Abe himself. Presumably, well-done Wagyu beef with ketchup will sit better with Trump's digestive system than whatever Bush ate. Peter Weber
In interviews, Trump laments he can't force the FBI to go after Clinton, cheers State Department vacancies
President Trump was on Laura Ingraham's new Fox News show Thursday night, and Ingraham asked him about the ample vacancies at the State Department, right before he embarks on a 12-day trip to Asia, and whether he's "worried that the State Department doesn't have enough Donald Trump nominees to push your vision through?" Trump said no, "we don't need all the people that they want."
"Don't forget, I am a business person," Trump added. "I tell my people when you don't need to fill slots, don't fill them. But we have some people that I'm not happy with there. Let me tell you, the one that matters is me. I'm the only one that matters. Because when it comes to it, that's what the policy is going to be."
Trump says he's not worried about unfilled State Department roles b/c "the one that matters is me. I am the only one that matters." pic.twitter.com/JxcWiy7ozY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2017
"My vision is my vision," Trump added. "It's called cost saving. There is nothing wrong with that. Rex is working hard. He is doing his best." Ingraham asked if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will stick around, and Trump said, "Well, we will see."
Earlier Thursday, Trump spoke with conservative radio host Larry O'Connor about his frustrations with the limits to his power. "The saddest thing is that because I'm the president of the United States, I'm not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department, I'm not supposed to be involved with the FBI, I'm not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing, and I'm very frustrated by it," he said. "I look at what's happening with the Justice Department — why aren't they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier and the kind of money?"
As president, he added, "you're not supposed to be involved in that process, but hopefully they are doing something and maybe at some point we can all have it out." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert tries to talk tax cuts, gets derailed by the Lion King remake, Paul Manafort as a Bond villain
The House Republican plan to completely overhaul the U.S. tax system is the biggest story of the day — "or it would be if we hadn't just learned that Beyoncé will be starring in the new Lion King," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, excitement real but priorities arguably out of whack. And John Oliver as Zazu the hornbill? "Perfect," Colbert said. "He already looks like a British parrot."
President Trump wants to pass tax reform, but he really just wants to pass anything to get the Russia scandal out of the news, Colbert said. His indicted former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for example, was acting like a spy this year, with three passports with different numbers and a phone and email address with fake names. We don't know his fake name, but his password was reportedly "bond007," Colbert said. "His catchphrase? Bond, can someone please post bond, I don't want to go to jail." He added that Manafort looks less like a secret agent and more like a Bond villain, "Putin Galore," in From Russia With Cash.
The investigation is starting to spook the Trump White House however, and the heat is getting so intense that Stephen Bannon is reportedly urging Trump to defund Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. "Oh come on, Mueller does not need your money," Colbert said. "Trump is so unpopular, Mueller could fund his investigation with an open guitar case."
Colbert made a joke about Trump claiming to The New York Times that he's not under investigation — it ends with a Mueller-organized surprise party and some unconventional gifts. Lest that sound too negative, Colbert ended with a pep talk for an America that tells pollsters this is the lowest point in American history that it can remember. You might learn something. Peter Weber