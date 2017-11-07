Senators team up for bipartisan bill preventing domestic abusers from buying guns

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) and Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich (N.M.) are joining forces to draw up a bill that would "prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence — be it in criminal or military court — from buying a gun," Flake announced Tuesday.
Congress technically already made it illegal for anyone convicted of domestic abuse to buy a gun in 1996, although poor databases and background checks can result in abusers obtaining weapons anyway, The New York Times reports. For example, the law's so-called "boyfriend loophole" means the measure only applies if the victim and abuser live together, are married, or have a child.
Specifically, Flake and Heinrich aims to close a loophole in which the military has failed to report domestic violence misdemeanors to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, CNN's Jake Tapper reports. Separately, in 2014, one study found that almost 12,000 people convicted of misdemeanor-level stalking were allowed to own firearms.
Flake's announcement follows the Texas church massacre Sunday that left 26 people dead. The attacker, Devin Patrick Kelley, had previously pleaded guilty to a 2012 assault of his wife and infant child. The Air Force did not enter into a national database the 2012 domestic violence court-martial, which would have prohibited Kelley from purchasing weapons. Jeva Lange
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear in front of a House Judiciary Committee panel on Nov. 14, where he is expected to face questions about communications between the Russian government and President Trump's election campaign, Reuters reports. On Tuesday, 17 House Democrats signed a letter written to Sessions that announced their intent to press the attorney general on a statement made during his January confirmation hearing, when he claimed he was not aware of any contacts between Russian officials and members of Trump's campaign.
In March, The Washington Post reported that during his confirmation hearing, Sessions failed to disclose two meetings he'd had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Court documents filed on Oct. 30 by Special Counsel Robert Mueller also revealed that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had proposed a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting Sessions attended. Sessions shot the proposal down and said "no one should talk about it," claimed J.D. Gordon, a former Trump campaign adviser who said he was present during the meeting.
Last week, Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Patrick Leahy (Vt.) released separate statements asking Sessions to reappear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain why he did not previously disclose the meeting where Papadopoulos proposed a summit between Trump and Putin, given he was asked directly about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Police were informed in 2012 that the Texas church shooter was 'a danger to himself and others'
The 26-year-old gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church on Sunday once escaped from a psychiatric hospital and attempted to carry out death threats against his superiors in the military, The New York Times reports.
In 2012, Devin Patrick Kelley escaped Peak Behavioral Health Services in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and was caught by police at a nearby bus station in El Paso, where he was apparently attempting to get away. Kelley had been sent to the psychiatric facility after breaking his infant stepson's skull and assaulting his wife, charges he pleaded guilty to and which led to his eventual discharge from the Air Force.
An El Paso police report claims the person who reported Kelley missing said he "suffered from mental disorders," that he was "attempting to carry out death threats [against] his military chain of command," and that he was "a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force Base," Houston's KPRC reports.
The Air Force did not enter into a national database the 2012 domestic violence court-martial, which would have prohibited Kelley from purchasing weapons, the Air Force announced Monday. Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly asked Mike Pompeo to investigate claims that DNC emails were leaked from within
Last month, CIA Director Mike Pompeo reportedly met with a former National Security Agency official who co-authored a forensic study arguing that the Democratic National Committee's emails were leaked from within — at President Trump's behest. The former NSA official, William Binney, told The Intercept that Pompeo said Trump had encouraged him to speak to Binney if he "want[ed] to know the facts."
In July, Binney and group of former U.S. intelligence officials released a memo under the name Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity that claimed that the DNC emails were leaked rather than hacked by Russian operatives. An examination of the metadata from "Gufficer 2.0," the hacker who took responsibility for breaching the DNC, revealed that the stolen email data was "copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack," the report claimed.
During the hour-long meeting, which allegedly took place Oct. 24, Pompeo reportedly questioned Binney about the claims made in the VIPS memo and asked Binney if he'd be willing to discuss his findings with other intelligence officials. When asked by The Intercept about the alleged meeting, a CIA spokesman declined to comment. "As a general matter, we do not comment on the director's schedule," the spokesman said.
Pompeo has previously expressed skepticism toward Russian interference in the 2016 election. In October, a CIA spokesman corrected Pompeo's claim that Russian meddling "did not affect the election," issuing a statement saying: "The intelligence assessment with regard to Russian election meddling has not changed, and the director did not intend to suggest that it had." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Texas officials will not use the name of the 26-year-old Sutherland Springs church shooter going forward because "we do not want to glorify him and what he's done," said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Freeman Martin on Tuesday. Local officials had already publicly identified the shooter, who killed 26 people Sunday, The Guardian reports.
Texas authorities say they will no longer use name of shooter. "We do not want to glorify him and what he has done."
"Certainly don't want to glorify what has happened," added FBI special agent Chris Combs. "There [are] a couple of campaigns out there, one is called Don't Name Them, we don't talk about the shooter, we don't see his name out there in the press so it doesn't encourage other people to do horrific acts like this."
Many heavy hearts are grieving with you #SutherlandSprings. We promise to #honorwithaction #nonotoriety
Diana Hendricks, who works as the director of communications for the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University, emphasized that in addition to the use of the shooter's name, comparisons and rankings of body counts can also be dangerous. "When you give things this badge of dishonor, it sets a bar for the next one," she told The Guardian. Jeva Lange
"I am the only real father she knows."
That's what Ishii Yuichi, the 36-year-old founder of a Japanese company called Family Romance, told The Atlantic in an interview published Tuesday. Yuichi was speaking about the 12-year-old daughter of a friend who hired him for his acting services.
Yuichi's company provides actors available for hire to portray an array of personal relationships for the client, from father to husband and beyond. Yuichi said he got the idea for his business after he attempted to pose as a father to help a friend's fatherless son get into a private school. Though he failed to win his friend's son admission, the experience inspired him to start Family Romance, which now boasts a roster of 800 actors for hire.
Yuichi still takes on paid roles for his clients himself, though — including his first successful gig, the one as the father of the 12-year-old girl. Yuichi said that eight years later, he is still playing father to the girl, who is now a high school graduate. She does not know that Yuichi is not her true father.
Family Romance offers clients a "more ideal" form of reality, Yuichi told The Atlantic. "I believe the term 'real' is misguided," he said. "Take Facebook, for example. Is that real? Even if the people in the pictures haven't been paid, everything is curated to such an extent that it hardly matters."
Read the full interview at The Atlantic. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) got into a fight with a voter after casting his ballot Tuesday, which culminated in his sarcastic declaration that "that's the joy of public service. It's serving folks like you that's such a unique joy."
Christie, who briefly ran for president in 2016, boasts the highest disapproval rating of any governor in the country — to the point that he has "dragged down Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in her race against Democrat Phil Murphy," Politico writes.
Christie certainly was not looking to make any new friends Tuesday, either. Watch the spat below. Jeva Lange
After voting, Christie got into a bit of an argument with a voter who questioned why he didn't merge His two towns
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was listed in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans a year ago with a net worth of $2.9 billion, but a Forbes investigation published Tuesday found that Ross has actually lied for over a decade about his net worth. In reality, Ross is worth the comparatively paltry sum of $700 million.
Ross first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 2004 after his private equity firm, WL Ross & Co, struck a deal to sell International Steel Group for $4.5 billion. Although Forbes now estimates that Ross made only $260 million from the sale of ISG, the future commerce secretary was credited in the press with making over $2 billion, which in reality had mostly gone to the investors in his firm. Ross did not mention that vital caveat to a Forbes reporter who "confirmed" his net worth in 2004 — and so he was dubiously added to the Forbes 400 list, where he was listed for over a decade.
In the end, Ross' nomination to President Trump's Cabinet unraveled the lies about his wealth. His financial asset disclosures accounted for just $700 million in assets, Forbes noted, but Ross claimed he was worth $3.7 billion. Ross attributed the missing money to $2 billion he said had been put into family trusts between the election and his nomination to the Cabinet, which he therefore did not have to disclose.
The Department of Commerce told Forbes that "there was no major asset transfer to a trust in the period between the election and Secretary Ross's confirmation." This is the second time this week that Ross has come under scrutiny for improper disclosures about his finances: On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Ross failed to mention investments in Kremlin-connected gas and energy companies during his confirmation process. Kelly O'Meara Morales