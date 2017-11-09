Asian leaders have spared no expense to flatter Trump during his visit

Either Asian leaders really like President Trump or they've learned that he responds well to an isn't embarrassed by immoderate amounts of flattery. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rolled out an elaborate welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace, partnered him with a golf champion for a round at Japan's top course, gave him a MAGA-inspired hat, and suggested that Trump was his "favorite guy." South Korea introduced Trump as "leader of the world," welcomed him to the presidential house with joyously shouting children and colorfully costumed guards, and President Moon Jae-in told Trump that he was "already making great progress on making America great again."
"They are not ignorant that this is a president who is particularly responsive to flattery," Lindsey Ford of Washington's Asia Society Policy Institute told The Associated Press, adding that China would "absolutely go over the top" trying to stroke Trump's ego.
That started at the airport, where Trump was met by Chinese and American dignitaries, a phalanx of soldiers at attention, and flag-waving children yelling "welcome!" "Heads of state are usually given a low-key reception at the airport," AP notes, "with the real pomp and circumstance reserved for arrivals at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing." Trump got that, too, plus a private tour of the Forbidden City by President Xi Jinping, an outdoor opera, and gleeful children shouting, "Welcome to China! I love you!"
Trump was clearly impressed with the pomp, but he was also "a cooperative partner for Beijing's sweeping efforts to control the message of his heavily choreographed visit to China," AP reports. Trump and Xi took no questions Thursday at an event billed as a news briefing, and Chinese censors excised or blocked comments about Trump from China's irreverent social media forums. Peter Weber
On Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a well-sourced monitoring group based in Britain, said that the Islamic State had abandoned its last urban stronghold, Boukamal (or Abu Kamal), following a siege by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Pro-Assad forces, including Iranian-backed militias, had entered Boukamal on Wednesday and met some resistance from ISIS remnants. With its ouster from Boukamal, a strategic town on the Iraqi border, ISIS has been relegated to small towns and villages along the Iraq border and in the Syrian desert.
While Syrian government forces and their allies have been attacking ISIS in eastern and central parts of Syria, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurds and Arabs, has been routing ISIS in the north and east. The Assad government said it plans to seize the territory won by the SDF, including former ISIS capital Raqqa and oil-rich territory near the Euphrates River. The SDF-held areas are setting up an autonomous government. Meanwhile, ISIS has been conducting guerrilla strikes from its rural outposts, and still has territory in Libya and elsewhere. Peter Weber
After Donna Brazile released an excerpt of her book claiming the 2016 Democratic primary was "rigged" against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) agreed with that assessment, and then Brazile clarified that she does not actually think the race was rigged. "Let me ask you, in your opinion, was it rigged?" Anderson Cooper asked Sanders himself on CNN Wednesday night. Sanders praised Brazile for sharing her thoughts on what she discovered when the took control of the Democratic National Committee last summer, but talked around the "rigged" charge.
"I don't think there's any sane human being who doesn't believe that my campaign was taking on the entire establishment, including the DNC," he said. "But Anderson, to be very honest with you, my job, our job, is to go forward, is to do everything that we can to defeat this right-wing agenda of the Republican Party and the Trump administration, not to look backward."
Stranger things have happened. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert explains the 'downside of narcissism' to Trump after the GOP's electoral drubbing
On Tuesday, Democrats celebrated the one-year anniversary of President Trump's election by stomping him at the ballot box, "using his archenemy, the popular vote," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. He ran through some notable races, landing in Virginia and the Democrats' huge inroads in the state House of Deputies, an outcome that surprised both parties. "Both parties?" Colbert asked. "Even the Democrats didn't think the Democrats would win. 'What? No, people hate us. I demand a recount!'"
Trump had endorsed the Republican running for governor, Ed Gillespie, but immediately after his loss, "Trump threw him under the tweet bus," Colbert said. Trump was wrong, though, that Gillespie didn't embrace him. "Gillespie copied your whole playbook," he said. "He even copied the part where you lost the state of Virginia." In fact, "all of these elections were about you," Colbert told Trump, citing exit polls. "That's the problem with making everything about you, sir. It means everything, even losing, is about you. That's the downside of narcissism."
Trump was in Asia on Election Day, addressing the South Korean legislature, praising Korea's progress and his own. "That is a hard turn from Korean life expectancy to 'I won the election,'" Colbert said. "Do not have this man give the toast at your wedding." And Trump wasn't done talking about himself, touting his golf course and praising the "miracle" that's occurred in the U.S. over the past year. "It's true," Colbert said. "Ever since you were elected, all my water's turned to wine." He ended by shaking his head at Trump's secret trip to the DMZ, canceled by fog. "Watch out, Kim Jong Un!" Colbert warned. Trump "will rain down fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen — unless it is misty." Watch below. Peter Weber
The Senate is scheduled to release its tax overhaul package on Thursday, and Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) says he will release an updated version of the House bill, but Republicans on Wednesday couldn't agree whether Tuesday's electoral beating would help focus congressional Republicans on passing a tax bill or hurt the effort. Complicating their political calculus are a series of nonpartisan analyses of the House tax plan that find some middle class families would actually pay more in taxes next year, and the number of beneficiaries would shrink dramatically by 2017.
An analysis released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, for example, found that 9 percent of middle income taxpayers (earning $48,600 to $86,100 a year) would get a tax hike next year and 31 percent of that bracket would face higher taxes in a decade. A 76 percent majority of all U.S. taxpayers would get a tax cut in 2018, with middle class families averaging a $800 boost, the Tax Policy Center found, but "the largest cuts, in dollars and as a percentage of after-tax income, would accrue to higher-income households." The Joint Committee on Taxation, the nonpartisan tax analysis organ for Congress, predicted similar results earlier this week.
A new analysis of the House GOP bill finds that taxes would increase for 25% of filers by 2027. Some groups would fare better than others: https://t.co/l0qkNzWeyw pic.twitter.com/5XKVOUV2Cx
— NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) November 8, 2017
Republicans are still tinkering with their plans, but the "changes made to the House bill since it was released last week have largely benefited corporations at the expense of individuals," The Washington Post reports. One change approved Monday to eliminate a proposed corporate tax blew a $74 billion hold in the plan, pushing it up to a $1.57 trillion addition to the federal deficit over the next decade; to pass the Senate with a bare majority, the bill can't raise the deficit by more than $1.5 trillion. Peter Weber
CMA Awards honor Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, victims of the Las Vegas shooting
The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards opened Wednesday night with a tribute to the victims of hurricanes and mass shootings, especially the massacre of 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month. Eric Church sang "Amazing Grace," and a panoply of country artists joined Hootie and the Blowfish for a rendition of their song "Hold My Hand." "The way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud," said Brad Paisley, hosting the show for the 10th year with Carrie Underwood. "This year's show is dedicated to all those we lost and all those still healing. We love you and we will never forget you."
The CMA had earlier told journalists they couldn't ask about politics or the Las Vegas shooting, then rescinded the restrictions, and Underwood joked that "this year's show is a politics-free zone," before she and Paisley poked fun at President Trump's twitter habit, modifying Underwood's song "Before He Cheats" to suggest that Trump should "think before he tweets." Keith Urban also debuted a song he wrote in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, "Female," earning a standing ovation.
Garth Brooks was named entertainer of the year, Miranda Lambert won female vocalist of the year, and Chris Stapleton was awarded male vocalist of the year and album of the year honors. Little Big Town won song of the year for "Better Man," written by Taylor Swift, and vocal group of the year. You can find out the other winners at Billboard. Peter Weber
President Trump said he has discussed North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing, and is certain that China can "easily and quickly" urge Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program.
"If [Xi] works on it hard, it will happen," Trump said Thursday. "There's no doubt about it." China is North Korea's largest trading partner, and Trump said Xi agreed that it is important to implement the U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, The Associated Press reports.
On Wednesday, Trump told an audience at the South Korean National Assembly that "all responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea." In response, North Korea's state-run media called Trump a "lunatic old man," and said the United States must remove him from power "to get rid of the abyss of doom." Catherine Garcia
In front of Chinese business leaders and President Xi Jinping, President Trump on Thursday described the U.S. trade relationship with China as being "one-sided and unfair," but said he doesn't fault China for the deals it has made.
"Who can blame a country that is able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?" Trump said. "I give China great credit." Trump is in Beijing as part of his 13-day tour of Asia, and said he has "great chemistry" with Xi and thinks they will do "tremendous things" together. Xi wasn't quite as effusive with his remarks, merely saying they have reached a "new starting point" in their relationship. Catherine Garcia