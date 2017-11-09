Lindsey Graham bluntly summarizes GOP's motivation for tax reform: 'The financial contributions will stop'

On Tuesday, Democrats celebrated the one-year anniversary of President Trump's election by stomping him at the ballot box, "using his archenemy, the popular vote," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. He ran through some notable races, landing in Virginia and the Democrats' huge inroads in the state House of Deputies, an outcome that surprised both parties. "Both parties?" Colbert asked. "Even the Democrats didn't think the Democrats would win. 'What? No, people hate us. I demand a recount!'"

Trump had endorsed the Republican running for governor, Ed Gillespie, but immediately after his loss, "Trump threw him under the tweet bus," Colbert said. Trump was wrong, though, that Gillespie didn't embrace him. "Gillespie copied your whole playbook," he said. "He even copied the part where you lost the state of Virginia." In fact, "all of these elections were about you," Colbert told Trump, citing exit polls. "That's the problem with making everything about you, sir. It means everything, even losing, is about you. That's the downside of narcissism."