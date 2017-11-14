Bizarre robocall asks Alabama resident for 'damaging' information on Roy Moore

If you live in Alabama and receive a call from someone calling himself Bernie Bernstein, tell him you'd rather hear from Woody Woodward and hang up — it's a scam.
Pastor Al Moore from Creola shared with WKRG a strange voicemail message he recently received, left by a robocaller. "Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I'm a reporter for The Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000," the person, who sounded like they were mimicking an exaggerated New York accent, said. "We will not be fully investigating these claims, however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com. Thank you."
Roy Moore is the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama, who has been accused by several women of making sexual advances toward them when they were teens and he was in his early 30s. Al Moore, who did not tell WKRG if he is any relation to Roy, said he sent an email to the address given, but it bounced back. John Rogers of the Roy Moore told WKRG this was the first he had heard of the robocall, and had no idea who was behind it. In a statement, the Post's executive editor, Marty Baron, said the man claiming to be Bernie Bernstein is, to no one's surprise, a fraud. "The call's description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality," he added. "We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism." Catherine Garcia
More than 12.7 million Australians participated in a voluntary postal survey asking if they support or oppose same-sex marriage, and a majority voted in favor of it, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced Wednesday.
Of the votes cast, 61.6 percent were in support of same-sex marriage and 38.4 percent were opposed. Politicians are expected to start talking about a bill to legalize same-sex marriage as early as this week. "It is unequivocal, it is overwhelming," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said of the result. "They have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality. They vote yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love." Catherine Garcia
The Republican National Committee has decided to pull out of a joint fundraising agreement it had with Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Alabama, a senior party official told Politico Tuesday.
Moore has been accused of making sexual advances towards teenage girls when he was in his early 30s, and GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have spent the last few days calling on him to drop out of the race. Alabama's special election is set for Dec. 12, but the RNC has also decided to shut down its field program in the state; they had about 12 paid canvassers working there for Moore. Last Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported on the allegations against Moore, the National Republican Senatorial Committee withdrew from its joint fundraising agreement with the candidate. Catherine Garcia
Breitbart chairman Stephen Bannon is having second thoughts about his vocal support for Roy Moore, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday. Five days after The Washington Post published a story alleging that Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, had initiated sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl and courted other high-schoolers, The Daily Beast reported that Bannon has vowed "to put [Moore] in a grave myself" if the allegations of his sexual misconduct turn out to be true.
Bannon had previously called the Post's story a "desperate attempt by Mitch McConnell to keep power" and dismissed the paper itself as "purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic Party." Breitbart has repeatedly run interference for the Moore campaign since allegations of his sexual misconduct came out last week; minutes before the Post story was published Thursday, Breitbart pre-emptively broke the news about Moore's alleged misconduct — complete with statements from his campaign denying the allegations.
On Saturday, Axios reported that Bannon sent two reporters to Alabama to try to discredit the allegations about Moore. But The Daily Beast claimed Tuesday that Bannon's allies have told him that it is "insane" to not believe the accusations against Moore — and that Bannon may have begun to believe them.
On Monday, a fifth woman spoke out against Moore and recounted her alleged experience of being assaulted by him in his locked car when she was 16 and he in his early 30s. Moore denied these allegations — as well as most of the previous accusations — even though his signature appeared in the accuser's high school yearbook alongside a fawning note. Alabama's election will take place Dec. 12; Moore has vowed to remain in the race. Kelly O'Meara Morales
During a House Administration Committee hearing Tuesday regarding congressional policies on sexual harassment, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said that two current congressmen — one Republican and one Democrat — had sexually harassed congressional staffers. Speier listed additional instances of alleged harassment by lawmakers that included groping, unwanted exposure, and in one case, a member asking a female staffer, "Are you going to be a good girl?"
Rep. Speier: Hill staffers & victims of sexual harassment have had their 'private parts grabbed on the House floor.' https://t.co/vMRrNKSIpp
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 14, 2017
Speier spoke on behalf of the victims, saying, "All they ask ... is to be able to work in a hostile-work free environment. They want the system fixed and the perpetrators held accountable."
In a follow-up interview with MSNBC, Speier explained the labyrinthine process victims of sexual harassment must undergo when reporting an incident related to Congress, which includes enduring one month of legal counseling, signing a nondisclosure agreement, going through another month of mediation, and then taking a month-long cooling off process before filing a formal sexual harassment complaint.
Rep. Speier: Congress has a 'bad system' to report harassment: https://t.co/lH5HCnPO3M pic.twitter.com/SmrnvrQICE
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 14, 2017
On Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the House would introduce mandatory sexual harassment training, though he did not yet offer details about the new policy. Last week, Speier and two other representatives co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would call for mandatory training; the California congresswoman also plans to introduce a bill to reform the congressional complaint process for sexual harassment. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a statement discouraging the use of the herbal supplement kratom to fight the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal, Reuters reported. The FDA linked 36 deaths to the use of the supplement.
Users of kratom, a natural plant native to Southeast Asia, admit to varying degrees that the plant can create dependency issues. Advocates claim that it helps people kick opioid addictions and treat chronic pain. The agency's statement Tuesday provides little detail about kratom's connection to the 36 cited deaths, though it does note that there have been increased reports of kratom being laced with opioids.
Kratom has been labeled a controlled substance in 16 different countries and is banned in six U.S. states. The FDA said that because the plant binds to the same receptors as opioids do — giving users similar pain-killing effects and feelings of euphoria — it too can be dangerously addictive.
In 2016, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that it would reclassify the plant as a Schedule 1 drug with no accepted medical use and high potential for abuse, but the agency reversed its decision after public outcry. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At least four people were killed in a random shooting rampage in northern California's Tehama County on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. The attack reportedly followed a "domestic violence incident" involving the suspected shooter, who was killed by police.
The alleged shooter, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, opened fire on at least seven sites in the rural region, including an elementary school. A number of children were wounded, although none were reported killed. "I know that we have [airlifted] a number of students," said the county's assistant sheriff, Phil Johnston. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."
The gunman appeared to be "randomly picking targets," NBC Bay Area reports. The attack follows a spate of tragic mass shootings across the country, including an attack in Las Vegas last month that killed 58 and an attack in a small-town Texas church that killed 26 last week. Jeva Lange
Senate Republicans announced Tuesday they will be including a repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate in their tax plan. "Repealing the mandate pays for more tax cuts for working families," wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a statement.
Senate Republicans to include repeal of Obamacare individual mandate in the tax reform bill pic.twitter.com/yrHmlJudk2
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 14, 2017
President Trump has put pressure on Republicans to repeal the "very unfair" individual mandate, which is the portion of ObamaCare that requires individuals to purchase health care or face a fine. Its elimination would free up more than $300 billion over a decade, The New York Times reports, "because ... a decline in the number of people with health coverage" means "the government would spend less money on subsidized health plans." Jeva Lange