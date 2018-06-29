This 'FitBit for your stomach' charges itself using your organs

MIT wants to help you listen to your stomach.
No, it won't project the grumbles you get before your lunch break. Instead, this team of scientists has created a "FitBit for your stomach" to monitor your gastrointestinal system, lead researcher Canan Dagdeviren tells Stat.
These so-called "conformable decoders" are packaged inside a pill and swallowed by a patient, Stat reports. The pill dissolves, and an embedded device latches to the stomach lining. It can then start transmitting messages, revealing how your stomach behaves when you're stressed, eating, or sleeping.
The device powers itself on heartbeats and other organ movements using a form of electrical energy Pierre Curie first discovered in the 1800s. And since it conforms to the stomach wall, the decoder can likely stay in the body indefinitely, Dagdeviren told Stat. Eventually, it could be used to diagnose gastrointestinal issues.
Watch a video explaining the device below, and read more about it at Stat. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump on Twitter Saturday slammed proposals to shut down Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):
The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great!
To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!
ICE was created just 15 years ago to ramp up enforcement duties previously handled by the Immigration and Naturalization Service and the Customs Service. The agency's increasingly aggressive enforcement tactics have drawn broad criticism. "Even the cops don't like us anymore, because they're listening to the news also," one ICE agent recently told the Los Angeles Times. "'Oh you guys are just separating families.'"
The New York Times reported Thursday that 19 ICE agents sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen asking her to dissolve their agency. Recommendations for what to do after abolishing ICE vary. Bonnie Kristian
The Justice Department said in a district court filing Friday the Trump administration can detain migrant families intact at the border for as long as it takes to prosecute them.
The claim came in response to a Tuesday court ruling prohibiting family separations and requiring immigrant children currently separated from their parents to be reunited with them within 30 days. Because of the ban, the DOJ argued, the administration can now disregard the 1997 Flores agreement that prohibited the federal detention of children for longer than 20 days.
"To comply with the [Tuesday] injunction," the filing said, "the government will not separate families but detain families together during the pendency of immigration proceedings when they are apprehended at or between ports of entry."
The Obama administration complied with the Flores limitation by releasing families into the United States to await their immigration hearings but also requested permission to detain families for longer than 20 days. That request was denied in court in 2015. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump apparently has a friend who has hired former prisoners, most of whom turned out to be pretty good employees.
Then again, it could be two friends, judging by how Trump has changed the facts of this story in a month:
Here is how Trump told the same story precisely six weeks apart.
Notably, this isn't a story Trump threw around at a Mar-a-Lago party, decided wasn't getting enough laughs, and embellished to impress some celebrity who stopped by for dinner. These two stories come from remarks at two different White House events.
The first, where Trump's pal hired three prisoners but one was a dud, comes from May 18's prison reform summit. The second, where Trump insinuates seven out of 10 ain't bad, was told Friday at the six-month celebration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Break these humans down to a ratio like the president did, and you've got a 66 percent success rate upgraded to 70 percent. What a deal! Kathryn Krawczyk
Former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who has already been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for molesting his patients, is now additionally being charged on six counts of sexual assault in Texas, NBC News reported Friday.
His previous conviction came from Michigan, where he worked as a doctor at Michigan State University, but an ongoing investigation of a Texas training center has found more evidence of wrongdoing. Officials are scrutinizing the Karolyi Ranch, which was used by USA Gymnastics, but said that the owners of the center would not be criminally charged. One other trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count of sexual assault, stemming from accusations from six former patients. Read more at NBC News. Summer Meza
Prisons in the U.S. are often used as recruiting grounds for sex traffickers, an investigation by The Guardian found Friday.
Traffickers and pimps target incarcerated women by posting their bail, making the women indebted to them, or by financially supporting them through their time in prison, often creating an obligation of loyalty. Inmates' personal information is posted publicly online, and anyone can send money to any inmate. For vulnerable women who have no other place to turn, the recruiting pushes them into sex work, the investigation found.
To identify victims, traffickers sometimes employ women who are also in prison, who scout potential inmates who could be groomed and recruited. Women recall receiving letters from pimps who woo them with promises of financial and emotional security upon release, and describe feeling like there was no choice but to go along with the trafficker at the end of their sentence.
"[The pimps] bail you out and when you walk out of jail that's it, you owe them," one trafficking survivor told The Guardian. "You'll do anything not to go back to jail, and so you go out and you have to work it off — and more than likely, you're then never getting away from this man. He's got you now." Many women say that they were arrested for crimes they committed while under the control of a trafficker, further entrenching the cycle.
"Some of the most vulnerable, high-risk individuals in our society," says Nicole Bell, a trafficking survivor and anti-trafficking advocate, "are just trapped in a continuous loop of abuse and exploitation." Read more at The Guardian. Summer Meza
This upcoming Little Women adaptation couldn't have bigger stars.
Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet are all in talks to join the film, which will likely be directed by Greta Gerwig, Variety first reported. If all goes according to plan, this will be Ronan and Chalamet's second Gerwig picture; both had breakout roles in last year's Lady Bird. This would be Gerwig's first directing gig since.
This is just the latest of several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's novel, which tells the Civil War-era story of four sisters and their mother. Who will play which role is still up in the air, but sources tell Variety that actresses will soon audition to play Beth opposite Stone.
All four stars have just finished filming highly anticipated projects, per The Hollywood Reporter. Streep appears in Big Little Lies' second season, Stone stars in The Favourite, Ronan joins Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots, and Chalamet stars with Steve Carell in Beautiful Boy. Kathryn Krawczyk
Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria will soon lose FEMA housing, but lawmakers are pushing for an extension
Senate Democrats are asking federal officials not to send hurricane victims back to Puerto Rico just yet.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has provided temporary housing for Puerto Ricans affected by September's Hurricane Maria, but that aid is scheduled to end Saturday. The Hill reports that Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) initiated a letter with other lawmakers to urge FEMA to grant a 60-day extension.
"If the administration refuses to extend [Transitional Shelter Assistance] or activate the [Disaster Housing Assistance] program, it will be knowingly placing families at risk of homelessness," reads the letter. TSA has paid for lodging for thousands of Puerto Ricans who lost their homes in the hurricane, but about 5,000 people still don't have electricity or repaired houses. Regardless, FEMA's aid will come to an end, after Puerto Rico's governor successfully sought an extension back in May.
Activating the Disaster Housing Assistance Program is one way that lawmakers think the government could provide a longer-term solution for Puerto Ricans who have "few resources to get back on their feet," but FEMA has argued against Puerto Rico's need for DHAP, saying it is "not necessary" and "not cost-effective." The Democratic senators said that FEMA has "yet to complete the mission of ensuring the safety of hundreds of displaced American families across the country," and requested that an extension be granted until aid money is dispersed across the island. Read more at The Hill. Summer Meza