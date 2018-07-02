John Oliver tackles gene editing, biohackers, and wolf-related hazards on Last Week Tonight

If you don't quite understand what gene editing is, or you watched the Rock's latest movie and think we're just a few lab accidents away from 30-foot wolves taking over the planet, John Oliver is here to help.
Gene editing is often talked about with both excitement and alarm, Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. Many think it's "either going to kill all disease or kill every last one of us," but gene editing has actually been in existence for awhile. The latest technology is CRISPR, which is like copying and pasting in a Word document, Oliver explains; theoretically, scientists can find something they want to change on a strand of DNA, cut it out, and paste in a fix. The potential is "huge," he said, with scientists being able to possibly use CRISPR to eradicate cystic fibrosis or sickle cell anemia, but gene editing is also "wildly difficult," as many diseases have multiple genes that contribute to them.
CRISPR's underlying technology is relatively inexpensive, and there are biohackers who fork over a few hundred dollars for their own kits, frustrating scientists who worry that one accident by a biohacker will set the whole field back. Oliver used two examples to show the different approaches to gene editing — a biohacker named Josiah Zayner who injected himself with DNA modified using CRISPR in order to get larger muscles (it didn't work, Oliver noted) and a scientist named Kevin Esvelt who wants to introduce mice to Nantucket that have been genetically edited so they cannot pass Lyme disease to ticks. He will be extremely careful, but is worried because there's no way he can completely control all aspects of the study.
Ecosystems are extremely delicate, and one wrong move can completely mess things up. What's worrying to Oliver is people who aren't concerned about the consequences, as well as those who believe certain medical conditions are flaws and feel the need to "fix" people who don't think they have a problem. "Balancing risk and potential rewards is going to be tricky," Oliver said. Watch the video — which has some coarse language and images of fake mice and ticks that might scar you for life — below. Catherine Garcia
Just moments after being rescued from a 50-foot-hole, Toffee, a 7-week-old Australian Shepherd mix puppy, was back to her old self, running alongside her siblings and giving them licks.
Toffee's 30-hour rescue was the talk of Huntsville, Alabama, and beyond last week. Toffee is deaf and visually impaired, and along with her three siblings, is being fostered by Karen and Bud Smith. The puppies were outside with Karen on Thursday, the ground wet from heavy rains. Toffee stood on a spot above a crack in the ground, and because of the rain, it was weak; she went tumbling down, landing at the bottom of a 50-foot hole.
Immediately, the Smiths called 911 and the dog rescue, and "it took on a life of its own," Karen Smith said. "People were calling different people to try and help." As they tried to figure out how to rescue Toffee, food was dropped down to her, and she drank from puddles. After the local news reported on Toffee, people started bringing equipment to the Smith's backyard and offering tips on how to get her out. After 30 hours, volunteer fire fighters and a wildlife services employee were able to snake a snare through a PVC pipe and feed it down the hole, using sardines as bait.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, Toffee approached the bait, and was slowly lifted to safety. "I cried so much in the last two days that I think all the tears are gone," Smith told AL.com shortly after the rescue. "I think the biggest thing with this is finding out about the power of a community. I couldn't have dreamt that the number of people willing to help someone they never met." Catherine Garcia
The public libraries in Douglas County, Oregon, should be closed, but dedicated volunteers are ensuring that they keep their doors open.
This is a logging area, and due to dwindling federal timber revenues, the county asked voters last year to approve a small tax initiative that would have funded the libraries. It didn't pass, and branches slowly started to close. Book lovers of all ages brainstormed ways to keep the libraries open, and they decided to volunteer their time and skills in any way possible — some are there to check books in and out, and others are updating branch websites. "It's very heartening to see so many people turn out to preserve something that is so very good for this community," volunteer and author Robert Leo Heilman told The Oregonian.
Nine of the 11 closed libraries are back open, thanks to these volunteers, donations, and fundraisers. In Riddle, the mayor decided in June 2017 the city could pay for the library's utilities and building maintenance, but volunteers are covering everything else. After briefly using index cards and a ledger to check out books, a local resident with IT knowledge installed new computer software so it can be done electronically. There are 38 volunteers at the Riddle library, and it's open for three days a week for a total of 15 hours. Catherine Garcia
It sounds like the plot of a movie, but this very dramatic escape actually took place Sunday in a prison outside of Paris.
A helicopter landed in the courtyard of the Reau Prison, and within minutes took off with an extra passenger: Redoine Faid, 46, an inmate serving 25 years for planning a 2010 botched armed robbery that ended with a policewoman being killed.
French media reports that the helicopter landed in the only area that didn't have anti-helicopter netting. Two heavily-armed men dressed in black with their faces covered jumped out of the helicopter and entered the visiting room, where Faid was meeting with his brother. The helicopter pilot had been abducted from a nearby flying club, French media said, and was being held at gunpoint by a third person during the escape. The pilot was later released without any injuries, and the helicopter was found burned in the northern suburbs of Paris.
Faid and his accomplices remain on the lam. This is his second time breaking out of prison — in 2013, he used explosives hidden inside tissue packets to escape from a different facility, and was apprehended inside a hotel room a few weeks later. In 2009, Faid was released from prison after serving 10 years for various robberies, and wrote a book about his life of crime. Catherine Garcia
Former Republican National Committee official Elliott Broidy is no longer making hush payments to a Playboy model he had an affair with, his lawyer told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Broidy, a married businessman, former deputy finance chairman of the RNC, and top GOP fundraiser, admitted that he had an affair with Shera Bechard. Last year, President Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, negotiated an agreement with Bechard, guaranteeing $1.6 million from Broidy in exchange for Bechard's silence regarding their relationship. The $1.6 million was to be paid in eight installments, with the third payment due Sunday.
Broidy's lawyer, Chris Clark, told the Journal he didn't make the payment because Keith Davidson, Bechard's lawyer at the time she signed the agreement, allegedly improperly discussed the matter with another lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who is representing Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who signed a $130,000 agreement brokered by Cohen in exchange for her keeping quiet about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006.
"Elliott specifically was paying for confidentiality that would shield his family from the embarrassing mistake he made," Clark said. "We can prove there was an intentional breach that renders the contract null and void." Davidson's spokesman said he did nothing wrong, and Avenatti is encouraging Bechard "to disclose everything she knows about this situation to the public." In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's office, home, and hotel room, and people familiar with the matter said he's being investigated over whether these agreements violated campaign finance or other laws. For more on Broidy and Bechard's relationship, and the tangled web that connects all these attorneys, visit The Wall Street Journal. Catherine Garcia
A draft of a Trump administration bill leaked to Axios, called the United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act, would give President Trump the ability to raise tariffs whenever he wants and negotiate directly with any country.
"It would be the equivalent of walking away from the [World Trade Organization] and our commitments there without us actually notifying our withdrawal," a person familiar with the draft told Axios. "The good news is Congress would never give this authority to the president" because the bill is "insane," the person added.
In late May, Trump was briefed on the draft, and most people close to him realize that the bill will go nowhere; Axios reports that adviser Peter Navarro thinks the bill has a shot, but White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short told him it would be "dead on arrival" and no one in Congress would support it. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told Axios "the only way this would be news is if this were actual legislation that the administration was preparing to rollout, but it's not. Principals have not even met to review any text of legislation on reciprocal trade." Catherine Garcia
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the 64-year-old founder of the National Regeneration Movement, is the next president of Mexico.
It's estimated that 89 million people voted in Sunday's election, and after exit polls showed López Obrador winning between 43 and 49 percent of the vote, his two top rivals conceded.
López Obrador is a left-wing nationalist who has promised to crack down on corruption and help the poor, and has been critical of President Trump. The National Regeneration Movement was founded in 2014, and The Guardian reports on Sunday member Claudia Sheinbaum was elected Mexico City's first female mayor. López Obrador will be sworn in on Dec. 1. Catherine Garcia
This is a developing story and has been updated throughout.
In a retaliatory move, Canada on Sunday began imposing tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including ketchup, dishwasher detergent, and whiskey.
The new tariffs are in response to the Trump administration's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum coming into the United States. U.S. steel and iron now face tariffs of 25 percent, and other goods, including coffee beans and strawberry jam, have been hit with tariffs of 10 percent. On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to "make their choices accordingly" when deciding whether to purchase American items. Catherine Garcia