10 things you need to know today: March 11, 2020

U.K. health minister announces she has coronavirus

British Conservative politician Nadine Dorries has become the first member of Parliament to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dorries, who is also a health minister, said she is now quarantined at home and her office has been closed. With the outbreak continuing to spread rapidly worldwide, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it was suspending "most foreign inspections" through April. The administration previously halted inspections in China due to the coronavirus, but now will exclude India, the world's leading manufacturer of generic drugs. So far, only one drug is in short supply in the U.S. in relation to COVID-19, but it's unclear which one. The FDA is monitoring 20 other drugs, sourced from China, though no shortages have been reported and they are considered non-critical. [BBC News, The New York Times]