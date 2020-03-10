UK health minister announces she has coronavirus

-
UK health minister announces she has coronavirus8:00 p.m.
Biden projected to pick up second victory of the night in Missouri primary8:53 p.m.
Biden wins Mississippi Democratic primary8:18 p.m.
The next Democratic debate will happen without a live audience thanks to coronavirus8:02 p.m.
Trump reportedly pitches 0 percent payroll tax rate to Senate Republicans7:10 p.m.
Major companies are making big changes to their sick leave policies amid coronavirus spread6:58 p.m.
Early exit polls suggest voters trust Biden to handle a major crisis better than Sanders6:21 p.m.
Sanders, Biden both cancel election-night rallies over coronavirus, will evaluate future events5:12 p.m.
