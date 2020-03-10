See More Speed Reads
Trump reportedly pitches 0 percent payroll tax rate to Senate Republicans

7:10 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

During his meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, President Trump raised the idea of a 0 percent payroll tax rate for employees and employers that would last until the end of the year, a White House official told CNBC.

When asked how much this would cost, the White House official pushed back, and "asked why there is always a focus on the cost of tax cuts," CNBC reports.

On Monday, Trump announced during a briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic that he would speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about a possible payroll tax break in order to provide Americans with "very substantial relief." Paid for by employers and employees, payroll taxes are used to fund Social Security and Medicare.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused the markets to slump, and the White House is attempting to cobble together an economic stimulus plan. If they do have a solid proposal, they aren't ready to share all the details; following the lunch meeting, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said Trump's team "didn't go into specifics" about the payroll tax cut. Catherine Garcia

Major companies are making big changes to their sick leave policies amid coronavirus spread

6:58 p.m.
Walmart.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The spread of the novel coronavirus has prompted several major U.S. companies to re-think their sick policies.

Walmart, which had an employee in Kentucky test positive for the virus, will not penalize workers who call in sick, and any employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine will receive two weeks of pay that won't come out of their normal paid leave. Uber is also providing two weeks worth of pay to any drivers or delivery workers who have test positive or are isolated, while Lyft said it would compensate its drivers, as well, though the company did not elaborate.

Apple, meanwhile, is set to provide unlimited paid leave to any employees who show cold or flu symptoms similar to COVID-19 even if they're not formally diagnosed, and, like Google, is encouraging its employees to work from home for a while.

As for Darden Restaurants, the parent company for several chains including Olive Garden, the new coronavirus apparently sped up already-in-place plans to re-shape their benefits. Employees will now offer up to 40 hours of paid sick leave annually. Read more at The Washington Post and Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell

Early exit polls suggest voters trust Biden to handle a major crisis better than Sanders

6:21 p.m.

As voters headed to the primary polls in six states Tuesday, it's no surprise the novel coronavirus was on their mind. And in Michigan, Missouri, and Washington, at least, Democratic voters said they consider former Vice President Joe Biden the best candidate to handle a major crisis like the one the U.S. government may soon have to deal with.

Early exit polls out of the two states show voters overwhelmingly think Biden would be better at handling such situations than his main competitor for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In Michigan, Biden led Sanders 51 percent to 32 percent, while Missouri preferred the vice president 61 percent to Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has dropped out of the race, made a significant dent in Washington, which is home to one of the largest clusters of COVID-19 cases, receiving 21 percent of the votes, likely from early voters, but Biden still held sway with 46 percent. Sanders garnered 27 percent.

Biden will be glad to hear voters believe he's got what it takes to prepare the country for something like a pandemic, but it's reasonable to assume all the candidates are hoping COVID-19 is no longer at crisis level in November. Tim O'Donnell

Sanders, Biden both cancel election-night rallies over coronavirus, will evaluate future events

5:12 p.m.

The novel coronavirus prompted both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden to cancel their election-night rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday evening. The two candidates are going head-to-head in six states, including Ohio, on Tuesday, but they won't be celebrating any potential victories with their supporters.

There's seemingly nothing Cleveland-specific about the decisions — it appears both candidates would have reached the same decision regardless of location, and instead acted on advice of Ohio officials who cautioned against hosting large public gatherings, especially indoors, as COVID-19 cases rise across the United States.

The Sanders campaign said in a statement they would continue to evaluate future campaign events on a case-by-case basis.

Biden's team is taking the same route, and will continue to work with public officials to reach decisions. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's former pandemic adviser: 'We are 10 days from our hospitals getting creamed'

4:40 p.m.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are swiftly ballooning across the United States, and President Trump's former Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert says time is running out to control the spread.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who is overseeing one of the country's largest clusters, said "if you do the math" there could be 64,000 cases of COVID-19 in the Evergreen State by May, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the positive cases in the city are "coming in so intensely now" that public officials are struggling to keep up with them. He said he wasn't in a position to give the media a "detailed case breakdown" because of the rapidly changing number.

That seems to lend credence to Bossert's claim Tuesday that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.

Bossert, who in his old position coordinated the U.S. response to global pandemics (he was not replaced by Trump, who made cuts to national security), wrote an op-ed published Monday by The Washington Post saying the U.S. should take notes from places like Hong Kong and Singapore, which were able to level off their infection rate thanks to tougher measures early on. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Trump defies expert opinions on coronavirus: 'It will go away, just stay calm'

4:26 p.m.

President Trump's comments on the COVID-19 coronavirus diverge slightly from other officials.

During a Tuesday press conference, Trump sought to reassure the public, saying everything from "it will go away, just stay calm," to stating the U.S. has done a "very good job" in testing for the virus, reports CNN's Daniel Dale.

Asked about the possibility that millions could be exposed to the virus, Trump had a similarly positive, though slightly nonsensical, answer:

Trump has reportedly been fixated on the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced Monday he'd seek possible payroll tax cuts to provide "substantial relief" to the economy as markets continue to suffer under the global spread. Tuesday's focus was no different, and Trump said a "lot of good things are going to happen. The consumer is ready. The consumer is so powerful in our country with what we've done with tax cuts and regulation cuts and all of those things."

The president's comments stood in sharp contrast to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield's remarks: Redfield said U.S. hospitals are already close to maxed out in their ability to care for patients with respiratory issues, reports The Washington Post's Aaron Blake. "We really don't have a lot of resilience in the capacity of our health care system," said Redfield, noting the one-two punch of coronavirus and flu season has pushed hospitals nearly to their limits.

Redfield also disagreed with Trump's assessment that a border wall could mitigate the virus' spread. Summer Meza

Weinstein wrote in email Jennifer Aniston 'should be killed,' documents show

3:28 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein.
Scott Heins/Getty Images)cott Heins/Getty Images

Ahead of his sentencing, new documents have revealed that disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein called for Jennifer Aniston's death in a 2017 email.

New Weinstein court documents unsealed this week include this email he wrote to his representative in October 2017 as a journalist was reportedly seeking comment about a supposed allegation that he groped Aniston, Vulture reports.

"Jen Aniston should be killed," Weinstein reportedly wrote.

Aniston has not, in fact, accused Weinstein of groping, and her publicist told The New York Times that Weinstein "never got close enough to her to touch her" and "she has never been alone with him."

Other details revealed in the new documents include that Weinstein in a 2017 draft statement described himself as "suicidal" and that his brother, Bob Weinstein, in an email wrote that he belongs in "hell." The documents also show that Weinstein, while trying to avoid being fired after the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him came to light, contacted wealthy friends like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking for help, per The New York Times.

Weinstein, who was convicted on rape and sexual assault charges, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, and he's facing between five and 29 years behind bars. His lawyers are asking for a sentence of five years, arguing that anything more than that would "constitute a de facto life sentence." One of Weinstein's lawyers told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that in regard to the sentencing, "I cannot say I'm optimistic." Brendan Morrow

FDA halts 'most' foreign inspections amid coronavirus outbreak

2:39 p.m.
Stephan Hahn.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday the suspension of "most foreign inspections" through April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The administration previously halted inspections in China due to the coronavirus, but now will exclude India, the world's leading manufacturer of generic drugs, per The New York Times.

So far, only one drug is in short supply in the U.S. in relation to COVID-19, but it's unclear which one, reports the Council on Foreign Relations. The FDA is monitoring 20 other drugs, sourced from China, though no shortages have been reported and they are considered non-critical.

U.S. companies rely heavily on imported drug products from India and China, per CFR. In 2019, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) noted "80 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced abroad, the majority in China and India."

The FDA is responsible for safety of food, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and tobacco products, among other items. "Inspections outside the U.S. deemed mission-critical will still be considered on a case-by-case basis," according to the FDA. Taylor Watson

