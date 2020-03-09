As markets plummet, Trump says White House to seek possible payroll tax cuts

-
As markets plummet, Trump says White House to seek possible payroll tax cuts7:03 p.m.
S&P 500 has 7th worst decline since World War II5:52 p.m.
Italy's prime minister puts whole country on coronavirus lockdown5:25 p.m.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantines for coronavirus exposure just 1 hour after flying with Trump5:13 p.m.
Evidence in security report claims Russia used British politicians to advance interests in U.K.4:30 p.m.
1st U.S. troops die in ISIS fight since last year4:04 p.m.
Israel orders 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals3:26 p.m.
Trump reportedly told aides he fears journalists will purposefully try to infect him with coronavirus on Air Force One2:46 p.m.
