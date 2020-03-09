See More Speed Reads
S&P 500 has 7th worst decline since World War II

5:52 p.m.

Monday was a brutal day for the major indexes as stocks plummeted over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus and Saudi Arabia's decision to start an oil price war with Russia.

Placing the S&P 500's 7.6 percent decline in its historical content amplifies its tumble. There are only six days with steeper falls since World War II than Monday for the index, and they all took place either in the fall of 2008 during the Great Recession or on and around October 19, 1987, which is known as Black Monday, one of the biggest Wall Street crashes ever.

Though there was significant fallout from Black Monday, it's worth noting the event didn't have lasting damage on the stock market itself, as it rebounded in two years. Sure, there wasn't the threat of a pandemic hovering over the global economy, but the drop was significantly larger than Monday's. Tim O'Donnell

As markets plummet, Trump says White House to seek possible payroll tax cuts

7:03 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said he will speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Republicans about a possible payroll tax cut that would provide "very substantial relief" amid the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

"We have a great economy, a very strong economy, but this has blindsided the world," Trump said. The coronavirus epidemic, as well as Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices by nearly 10 percent, is worrying investors, and on Monday, U.S. stocks fell more than 7 percent in the Dow's worst day since 2008. Trump said he wants to meet with McConnell on Tuesday, and in addition to discussing a payroll tax cut, he will also bring up "hourly wage earners getting help so they can be in a position where they are not ever going to miss a paycheck."

Trump said the COVID-19 epidemic is "not our country's fault, this is something we've been throw into," and the government is working with the airline, cruise, and travel industries as they will feel the effects of people staying home. "The main thing is we are taking care of the American public," he said. Catherine Garcia

Italy's prime minister puts whole country on coronavirus lockdown

5:25 p.m.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giusseppe Conte has instituted a travel ban across the whole country as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to grow.

Mandates barring public gatherings of any size and any nonessential travel will go into effect Tuesday morning, Conte announced Monday. People will only be allowed to leave their homes for family emergencies, essential work, and to seek health care — an unprecedented step for a democratic country.

Conte's "I Stay Home" decree bars weddings, funerals, all sporting events, and any other kind of public gathering. Schools will also remain closed until April 3. The decision comes after Italy announced Monday its death toll from the new coronavirus had rocketed from 97 to 463. These strict conditions had previously been in place in northern Italy, where COVID-19 first spread in the country.

"The right decision is to stay home" to protect people more vulnerable to the virus, Conte said. "The future of Italy is in our hands."

Italy's Olympic Committee barred all sporting competitions earlier Monday, and said it would seek a national decree to back up its decision. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantines for coronavirus exposure just 1 hour after flying with Trump

5:13 p.m.

More GOP lawmakers are self-quarantining after they were informed they interacted with an attendee at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will undertake precautionary recommendations from their doctors to isolate themselves until the 14-day incubation period for the virus expires in a few days. Neither congressman is experiencing symptoms. They were both, however, in close contact with President Trump recently, and Gaetz wasn't informed about his interaction with the CPAC attendee until he was midway through a flight on Air Force One.

Gaetz was seen in congressional chambers last week facetiously wearing a gas mask while the House voted on a COVID-19 spending package.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are also self-quarantining this week for the same reason as Collins and Gaetz, while Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said he was exposed, as well, but was told he was not at any risk and does not plan on self-quarantining. Tim O'Donnell

Evidence in security report claims Russia used British politicians to advance interests in U.K.

4:30 p.m.
Bill Browder.
Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

The United States isn't the only country keeping an eye on potential Russian election interference.

The Guardian on Monday published evidence provided by British financier and political activist Bill Browder to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee that claims Moscow utilized British nationals — including politicians from both the Conservative and Labour Parties — to advance Russia's interests in the United Kingdom. The evidence also points to former intelligence officers, diplomats, and leading public relation formats.

Some of these people, Browder said, worked "unwittingly for Russian state interests," while others "had reason to know exactly what they were doing and for whom," though there is no suggestion anyone actually broke any laws either way.

Still, Browder alleges Moscow used British intermediaries in some capacity to to obscure its "entangled" state and criminal interests like money-laundering, "enhance Russian propaganda and disinformation," and "go after" some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's more outspoken enemies. Browder said the British government seems to be aware of Russian security service members working with diplomatic cover in the U.K., but they don't have as tight a grasp on the country's "informal espionage experts."

The ISC's report stemming from a two-year investigation is mired in a long process before it can be released. Downing Street has downplayed its contents, but others who have read it reportedly disagree. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

1st U.S. troops die in ISIS fight since last year

4:04 p.m.

Two U.S. Special Operations Marines died in a mission targeting ISIS, U.S. and Iraqi military officials said Monday.

The elite Marine Raiders were partnered with Iraqi security forces for a Sunday raid into an ISIS hideout in the Qara Chockh Mountains of north central Iraq, NBC News reports. Two American troops were "killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying" the Iraqi troops, the statement continues.

The names of the two troops have not yet been released, and the Operation Inherent Resolve statement didn't mention if any Iraqi forces were killed. NBC News also reports four other U.S. troops were wounded on the mission. The bodies of those killed were recovered after six hours with help from reinforcements, Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, tells The Washington Post.

Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy for the coalition to defeat ISIS, criticized the apparent danger of the mission, tweeting that "we seem to have lost focus on this mission."

These two deaths mark the first U.S. casualties in the six-year fight against ISIS since last August, when Marine Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer died in an operation in Iraq. Kathryn Krawczyk

Israel orders 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals

3:26 p.m.
Israel coronavirus.
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is imposing a required self-quarantine of two weeks on international arrivals amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this announcement on Monday, calling it "a tough decision" but one that "is essential to maintain public health," per The Washington Post.

In Israel, 42 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed thus far, and the number of cases worldwide has passed 100,000. Already, Israel was requiring quarantines for those arriving from certain countries like Italy and South Korea, but the Post writes the new restrictions "would be among the strictest in countries battling the outbreak."

CNN notes the quarantine rule applies to "Israeli citizens and foreign nationals alike," and "those foreign nationals who are unable to demonstrate to Israeli border authorities that they will be able to self-quarantine for two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country." Brendan Morrow

Trump reportedly told aides he fears journalists will purposefully try to infect him with coronavirus on Air Force One

2:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump puts on a brave face when talking about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but things are reportedly pretty different behind closed doors.

Vanity Fair reports that Trump — a self-professed germaphobe — is "melting down over this." Perhaps not shockingly, he's focused on the media, in particular, one person close to the White House said. That reportedly includes him telling aides last week that he was concerned journalists would purposefully contract COVID-19 in an attempt to infect him on Air Force One.

Another source painted an image more in line with Trump's public reaction to the virus, as well, telling Vanity Fair he reportedly wants the Justice Department to "open an investigation of the media for market manipulation" as he tries to stave off, or at least provide a more optimistic outlook for, the plummeting stock market.

The White House did not respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment. Read more at Vanity Fair. Tim O'Donnell

