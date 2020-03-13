10 things you need to know today: March 13, 2020

Pelosi, Mnuchin near deal on coronavirus economic rescue package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were "close to a deal" on an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, setting up a Friday vote "one way or another." Once the House approves a package, it will go to the Senate, which has called off a recess so it will be able to vote on a compromise. Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats that the package would include boosted unemployment benefits and free virus testing, as well as more money for food assistance programs and Medicaid. As it stood after hours of negotiations into the night Thursday, the final sticking points included sick leave for employees affected by the coronavirus, according to Democratic and Republican aides. The news came as President Trump suggested that some domestic travel restrictions could become necessary to areas that become "too hot." [The New York Times, Politico]