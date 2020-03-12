Major League Baseball cancels spring training, pushes back opening day 2 weeks

-
Major League Baseball cancels spring training, pushes back opening day 2 weeks3:30 p.m.
-
The CDC apparently tested fewer than 77 people over the course of 2 days this week3:46 p.m.
-
Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short1:52 p.m.
-
Democratic debate loses moderator, moves locations over coronavirus1:39 p.m.
-
Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns1:01 p.m.
-
Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-1912:54 p.m.
-
Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week12:52 p.m.
-
Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago12:34 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
3:46 p.m.
Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short
1:52 p.m.
1:39 p.m.
1:01 p.m.
12:54 p.m.
Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week
12:52 p.m.
Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
12:34 p.m.