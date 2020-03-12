See More Speed Reads
Major League Baseball cancels spring training, pushes back opening day 2 weeks

3:30 p.m.
Rob Manfred
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced it will suspend the remainder of spring training and delay the beginning of its regular season "at least two weeks" as a result of the novel coronavirus, ESPN reports. MLB's opening day was set for March 26.

The decision follows the Seattle Mariners announcing their intentions to move their home games out of Washington State, one of the epicenters of the outbreak, after the governor banned large group events. In a statement, MLB said that "following a call with the 30 clubs and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players association," Commissioner Robert Manfred decided on the delay "in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs, and our millions of loyal fans."

MLB will continue to evaluate the coronavirus outbreak in order to make a decision about opening day. The NBA season was suspended Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19; MLS and the NHL also suspended all games on Thursday, and the NFL, which is the only major sport not in season, canceled its offseason meeting. Jeva Lange

testing? testing?
The CDC apparently tested fewer than 77 people over the course of 2 days this week

3:46 p.m.
coronavirus test.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The CDC only tested 77 people for coronavirus between Sunday and Wednesday of this week, according to a concerning new report by Yahoo News. President Trump has nevertheless doubled down on his claims that testing in the country is "going very smooth," despite the fact that nations like South Korea are testing, by comparison, upwards of 15,000 people per day.

So far, there are 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, but "more testing will inevitably reveal more coronavirus cases," Yahoo News writes, going on to quote former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem, who warned The Atlantic that "low case counts so far may reflect not an absence of the pathogen but a woeful lack of testing."

As of Thursday, some 5,000 Americans total have been tested. Read the full report here. Jeva Lange

Trump vs coronavirus
Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short

1:52 p.m.

President Trump's administration has been slammed by critics over the country's dearth of test kits for the new coronavirus, with the U.S. lagging behind many countries, including South Korea and Senegal. But addressing concerns on Thursday, Trump claimed that "frankly, the testing has been going very smooth." He added that "if you go to the right agents, if you go to the right area, you get the test," although CNN's Daniel Dale, who was reporting on the press conference, noted that Trump "doesn't say who are the right agents or what are the right areas."

When a reporter pushed Trump about reports of people failing to get tests even when exhibiting symptoms, the president added: "You're talking about one case. I mean, I could certainly look into it … it's one case. I've heard, also, it goes very well."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar claimed last Friday that "up to 4 million tests" would be available within a week. As of Tuesday, there had only been 5,000 tests in the United States. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Democratic debate loses moderator, moves locations over coronavirus

1:39 p.m.
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The next Democratic debate is getting a location change, and losing a moderator, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic National Committee said on Thursday it would move this Sunday's presidential debate from Phoenix to CNN's studio in Washington, D.C. "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel," NBC News reports.

Additionally, Univision's Jorge Ramos, who was set to moderate the debate, will no longer do so because he "was in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus," per The New York Times. Ramos has been cleared by medical professionals, according to NBC. Ilia Calderón is set to take Ramos' place in the debate.

The DNC previously announced that the debate, which will be a face-off between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will happen without a live audience. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns

1:01 p.m.
Fast and Furious.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Yet another huge movie is being pushed over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and this one is getting the longest delay yet.

The next Fast & Furious film, F9, has been delayed until 2021 due to concerns over the new coronavirus, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday. The film was originally scheduled to open on May 22 in the United States, but it will now not release until April 2, 2021.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," a statement shared on the film's official Twitter page read.

This announcement comes shortly after Paramount Pictures said that A Quiet Place Part II was being delayed just a week before it was set to hit theaters, though no new release date for that film has been set. The new James Bond movie No Time To Die was the first major movie to be pushed because of the new coronavirus, having its release moved from April to November.

The next Fast & Furious 9 was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the summer movie season, along with films like Marvel's Black Widow and DC's Wonder Woman 1984, which as of now are still set to open in May and June, respectively. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus concerns
Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-19

12:54 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-quarantining over coronavirus concerns, CBC News reported Thursday. Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, exhibited flu-like symptoms after returning from the U.K., and is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Though the prime minister "is exhibiting no symptoms himself" and was told by a doctor he can continue regular activity while self-monitoring, Trudeau has chosen to work from home until they receive his wife's test results.

As of Wednesday, Canada had 103 confirmed cases of the virus. Read more at CBC News. The Week Staff

testing? testing?
Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week

12:52 p.m.
Senegal.
SEYLLOU/AFP via Getty Images

If you're going to catch coronavirus — as experts believe most of us are — you might as well catch it in Senegal. While delays and limited test kits have left sick Americans in the dark about their COVID-19 status, sometimes for a week or more, the West African nation is testing people and getting results back within as little as four hours, The Washington Post's Danielle Paquette reports.

Part of that is thanks to the fact that many African countries preemptively prepared for the outbreak by setting up testing capabilities as long ago as early February, Quartz reports (as of Wednesday, Senegal only has 13 confirmed cases). But Senegalese scientists are also on the forefront of testing. In partnership with the UK-based Melodic, scientists at Dakar's Pasteur Institute are helping to develop a handheld coronavirus test kit that could diagnose COVID-19 within 10 minutes. The kit, which is being authenticated by five other international research organizations and would be manufactured in Senegal, could greatly help manage the outbreak, CNN reports.

Other nations have also outpaced the U.S. in terms of testing. South Korea is testing as many as 15,000 people every day, while as of March 9 just 4,384 Americans had been tested. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

12:34 p.m.

A Brazilian official who recently met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago has reportedly tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

Fabio Wajngarten, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, has tested positive for the virus, The Washington Post and CNN report. This comes after Wajngarten met with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday, with the three taking a photo together. Wajngarten is reportedly waiting for the results of a second test.

Bolsonaro himself is also being tested for the coronavirus, a Brazilian newspaper is reporting, per Reuters, although Reuters hasn't confirmed this report. Asked Thursday about the Bolsonaro aide reportedly testing positive for the virus, Trump said he is "not concerned." Brendan Morrow

