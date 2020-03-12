Major League Baseball cancels spring training, pushes back opening day 2 weeks

Major League Baseball announced it will suspend the remainder of spring training and delay the beginning of its regular season "at least two weeks" as a result of the novel coronavirus, ESPN reports. MLB's opening day was set for March 26.

The decision follows the Seattle Mariners announcing their intentions to move their home games out of Washington State, one of the epicenters of the outbreak, after the governor banned large group events. In a statement, MLB said that "following a call with the 30 clubs and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players association," Commissioner Robert Manfred decided on the delay "in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs, and our millions of loyal fans."

MLB will continue to evaluate the coronavirus outbreak in order to make a decision about opening day. The NBA season was suspended Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19; MLS and the NHL also suspended all games on Thursday, and the NFL, which is the only major sport not in season, canceled its offseason meeting. Jeva Lange