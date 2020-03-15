10 things you need to know today: March 15, 2020

Trump says he's considering domestic travel restrictions

President Trump on Saturday said during a press briefing that he's considering barring travel from certain places within the United States. He didn't go into much detail about what places might be affected, but said the White House is "working with states" to determine the best path forward. Regardless, he advised Americans not to travel if they "don't have to" because "we want this thing to end." Vice President Mike Pence added that the current travel ban from Europe will be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom, effective midnight Monday. As is the case elsewhere in Europe, U.S. citizens and legal residents from those countries will still be able to return to the United States. [ABC News, The New York Times]