10 things you need to know today: March 15, 2020
1.
Returning travelers subject to delays, large crowds at U.S. airports
People returning to the United States in the wake of President Trump's new European travel restrictions implemented as part of an effort to fight the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus have been subject to long delays and large crowds in 13 U.S. airports as they await required medical screenings. Delays at Chicago's O'Hare international Airport, for example, reportedly reached up to eight hours. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) tweeted that the Trump administration was "unprepared" for the ban. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said they are aware of the delays and are working on adding screening capacity to expedite the process, but many travelers are upset because the overcrowded spaces are creating the exact situations people are told to avoid in the hopes of curbing the virus. [The Washington Post, The Associated Press]
2.
Trump says he's considering domestic travel restrictions
President Trump on Saturday said during a press briefing that he's considering barring travel from certain places within the United States. He didn't go into much detail about what places might be affected, but said the White House is "working with states" to determine the best path forward. Regardless, he advised Americans not to travel if they "don't have to" because "we want this thing to end." Vice President Mike Pence added that the current travel ban from Europe will be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom, effective midnight Monday. As is the case elsewhere in Europe, U.S. citizens and legal residents from those countries will still be able to return to the United States. [ABC News, The New York Times]
3.
Biden, Sanders to face off in audience-free debate
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off in a one-on-one Democratic presidential primary debate Sunday evening beginning at 8 p.m. The event was originally supposed to take place in Arizona, but due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, it has been moved to the CNN studios in Washington, D.C. CNN and Univision are co-hosting the debate, which will not have a live audience. Biden and Sanders are the only two remaining viable candidates, after a once-crowded field winnowed in recent weeks. Sanders looked like the favorite for a while, but Biden has surged after other more centrist candidates dropped out of the race and consolidated behind him. [NBC News, NPR]
4.
Georgia postpones presidential primary
Georgia followed in Louisiana's footsteps Saturday, becoming the second state to postpone its presidential primary voting scheduled for next week over fears of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In-person early voting was halted, and the election has been pushed until May 19. One of the main concerns of Georgia officials was the health and safety of the state's poll workers, who tend to be older and are therefore presumably at greater risk from the virus. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a public health emergency in the state Saturday and in a speech called for people to avoid large gatherings. Georgia has 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, mostly concentrated in the Atlanta area, and one death. [The Guardian, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution]
5.
Spain, France take major steps to halt coronavirus
Spain is preparing to lock down the country as part of an effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus following the footsteps of Italy, which shutdown earlier this month, local media reported Saturday. People will only be able to leave their homes for emergencies, buy food, or go to work. Spain has nearly 6,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and there have been more than 170 deaths in the country. On Saturday, Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, tested positive. In France, the government ordered all non-essential businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and movie theaters to close. [The Guardian, CNN]
6.
White House says Trump tested negative for coronavirus
The White House announced Saturday that President Trump tested negative for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Trump said he was waiting for results of his test even though White House physician Sean Conley previously said the action wasn't necessary. Trump, within the last week, had two interactions with individuals who tested positive for the virus — he shook hands with Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and he also shared a table with another person at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But Conley said both instances were "low risk" because neither person was exhibiting symptoms at the time. He added that because Trump himself is without symptoms, testing or quarantine are not recommended. [The Daily Beast, The New York Times]
7.
Biden picks up major teachers union endorsement
The National Education Association, the country's largest labor union, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination Saturday, as he continues to rack up support in his primary battle against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Lily Eskelsen García, the teachers union's president, called Biden a "tireless advocate for public education" who understands "that as a nation we have a moral responsibility to provide a great neighborhood public school for every student." She specifically cited his commitment to raising teachers' salaries and funding staff suport positions. The NEA has 3 million members, more than 75 percent of whom are college-educated women, so its support could provide a significant boost for Biden's already-surging campaign. [The Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed News]
8.
American Airlines to drastically reduce international flights
American Airlines said Saturday it plans to cut 75 percent of its international flights through May 6 in response to the global collapse in travel resulting from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The cuts include nearly all long-haul flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and South America. The airline will continue short-haul international flights and maintain two flights per day to London and three flights per week to Tokyo. Its domestic capacity is also expected to be reduced by about 20 percent in April and 30 percent in May when compared to the same time period in 2019. Other airlines, such as United, Southwest, and Delta, are also planning to cut flights soon. [CNBC, Reuters]
9.
Vatican to close Holy Week celebration to the public
The Vatican said Sunday its Holy Week celebrations, traditional services in the week leading up to Easter Sunday, will not be open to the public next month due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, though it did not provide details about how the services will be carried out. Holy Week usually draws tens of thousands of people, and several events are presided over by Pope Francis, including a celebration of Good Friday, which in recent years has been held at the Colosseum in Rome. All of Italy — the European country hardest hit by the virus — is under lockdown now, so the pope has been livestreaming his weekly events, allowing people to witness them without actually attending. [The New York Times, Vatican News]
10.
3rd NBA player tests positive for coronavirus
The Detroit Pistons Christian Wood became the third NBA player to test positive for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old Wood was guarding Gobert in a game last week, and the two got into a confrontation that resulted in double technical fouls. Wood is reportedly in "isolation and under the care" of the Pistons' medical staff, though he is reportedly not showing symptoms. Mitchell checked in with his social media followers Saturday from his confinement, as well, letting people know he feels "fine" but is undergoing the proper precautions. [CBS Sports, ESPN]