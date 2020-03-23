10 things you need to know today: March 23, 2020

Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Sunday post to his Twitter account. He is the first member of the U.S. Senate to be infected. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the post read. Paul is the third member of Congress to test positive. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) was the first, followed by Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah). Utah's two Republican senators, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, both said they had decided to self-quarantine because they had been in contact with Paul. President Trump, told by a reporter that Romney, a frequent Trump critic, had gone into isolation, said, "Gee. That's too bad." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) meanwhile reserved a rare criticism for Paul, who had apparently been in the Senate gym and pool while awaiting test results. [CNN, The Hill]