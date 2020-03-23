See More Speed Reads
coronavirus fallout
2020 Tokyo Olympics look increasingly likely to be held in 2021

2:38 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics appear to be headed toward postponement
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) raised the possibility that the 2020 Summer Olympics could be postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, saying a final decision will be made within four weeks. Soon after, Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee said they will not send teams to Tokyo this year because "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," and Australia then announced it is advising its athletes to skip the Summer Games.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared to accept the inevitable, telling Japanese lawmakers Monday that "if it is difficult to hold (the Games) in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable." He had previously ruled out postponing the Olympics. "Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but a national audit put the figure at more than twice that much," The Associated Press reports. "The bill is sure to increase with any postponement, and the vast majority of the spending if from the public treasury. The IOC has a reserve fund of about $2 billion to tide itself over, and also has insurance against postponement or cancellation."

Calls for postponing the Olympics, set to start July 24, have grown over the past week. World Athletics President Seb Coe told the IOC that holding the Games in July "is neither feasible nor desirable" because athletes would over-prepare after a period of uncertainty, among other reasons.

South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, raised similar concerns Sunday in tweeting about his own struggle with COVID-19. It is "by far the worst virus I have ever endured," he tweeted. "Although the most severe symptoms(extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours." Peter Weber

Minnesota med students help hospital workers fighting coronavirus with childcare, errands

2:20 a.m.
Nurses in protective gear.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images

They'll walk dogs, pick up groceries, or swing by the pharmacy — anything that health care professionals who are dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can't do themselves.

With their classes moved online and clinical rotations canceled, University of Minnesota Medical School students Sruthi Shankar and Sara Lederman had more free time, and started thinking about the hospital workers who don't have the same luxury. They wanted to do something to assist the doctors, nurses, and hospital janitors and kitchen staff who are working long hours fighting coronavirus, and launched a volunteer group called MN CovidSitters.

More than 280 University of Minnesota Medical School students have signed up for MN CovidSitters. They are paired with health care professionals, who let them know ways they can help their families, from babysitting to cooking dinner. The students assist health care workers who live close to them, and they practice social distancing. Lederman told CNN that "everyone's superpowers are coming out. We are realizing so many of our classmates have incredible skills and talents that we didn't know about until now." Catherine Garcia

Trump offers sympathy for Rand Paul, apparent snark for Mitt Romney, after coronavirus quarantines

1:54 a.m.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, his office said Sunday evening, and that diagnosis sent Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) into self-quarantine, too. Paul is the first senator confirmed to have the new coronavirus, and President Trump sent him a get-well tweet on Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday evening, Trump apparently learned about Romney's self-quarantine from a reporter at a White House coronavirus briefing. When told that Romney is in quarantine, Trump said, "Gee, that's too bad." The reporters took that to be sarcasm, given Trump's long, well-documented antipathy toward Romney. Trump denied that he was being sarcastic; you can judge for yourself.

Romney, who is 73, has told reporters he is especially concerned about exposing his wife, who has multiple sclerosis, to the virus, which is especially deadly for older people and those with underlying health problems.

Sen. Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Paul's decision to use the Senate gym after he was tested for COVID-19 and before his positive result came back, but Democrats mostly stayed away from the GOP's coronavirus issues — and also, sensibly, each other. Peter Weber

Ohio abortion clinics say they will still offer services, despite order from state attorney general

1:18 a.m.
Dave Yost.
Justin Merriman/Getty Images

The attorney general's office in Ohio has ordered all of the state's abortion providers stop offering the procedure, saying it falls under the category of "non-essential and elective surgery."

There are six clinics in Ohio that provide surgical abortions, and five of them have pushed back, saying that their services are not only essential, but also time-sensitive.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, there are shortages of personal protective equipment, like masks. The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday said "non-essential and elective surgeries" would temporarily be suspended so health care workers dealing with COVID-19 cases would have proper gear. There was no mention of abortion, CBS News reports, but the Ohio attorney general's office mailed out letters to clinics saying they had to "immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions."

In a statement to CBS News, Iris Harvey of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Kersha Deibel of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region said their "top priority is ensuring that every person can continue accessing essential health care, including abortion. We know your health care can't wait. Abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure."

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region's lawyer said the clinic is in compliance with the order, and Harvey and Deibel told CBS News they will still "continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion." The attorney general's office said if it is determined that the clinics violated the order, there will be legal ramifications. Catherine Garcia

Senate halts $1.8 trillion GOP coronavirus bill over corporate 'slush fund,' worker firing concerns

12:37 a.m.

The Senate voted 47-47 on a $1.8 trillion bill to shore up the economy during the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, far short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who wrote the bill Saturday night, vowed Sunday night to bring it up for a vote again at 9:45 Monday morning, repeatedly daring Democrats to vote against it again as the stock market plummets further. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said no. Negotiations continued overnight.

Republicans are "throwing caution to the wind for average workers and people on Main Street and going balls to the wall for people on Wall Street," Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Sunday. Schumer laid out most of the Democratic concerns about the legislation, which The Washington Post calls "by far the largest financial rescue ever attempted by Congress," earning a three-word response from Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

But Democrats weren't the only ones concerned that the legislation gives too much to large corporations while demanding too little in return. "Any relief for big corporations must limit executive compensation, ban stock buybacks, and require companies to pay back loans w/ interest. Or I'm not voting for it," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted. Democrats voiced special concern about the $500 billion available to large companies with little oversight, including $425 million to be doled out at the discretion of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the recipients able to shield their identities for six months.

"We're not here to create a slush fund for Donald Trump and his family, or a slush fund for the Treasury Department to be able to hand out to their friends," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Sunday. Democrats also want the funds contingent on companies retaining 90 percent of their workers, not just "to the extent practicable," as McConnell's legislation allows. New York Times economic columnist Binyamin Appelbaum found that point the most baffling.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said "we're so far apart," the House will "be introducing our own bill and hopefully it will be compatible" with the Senate deal. Peter Weber

Holocaust survivor is Israel's 1st coronavirus death

12:02 a.m.
An Israeli flag.
David Silverman/Getty Images

Israel has reported its first death from the COVID-19 coronavirus: Arie Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who died Friday.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel, health officials said.

Born in Budapest in 1932, Even — whose birth name was George Steiner — survived the Holocaust after his mother was tipped off about their impending arrest. Even, his mother, and brother hid in a basement in the Hungarian countryside; his father had been sent to a Nazi camp, and was able to survive. The family moved to Israel when Even was 17.

Even's children spoke with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, and said he had several other close calls during his life — he fled a cholera outbreak in Spain and survived heart attacks. His daughter Ofra told the Times "humanism was in his DNA," and he was concerned about the treatment of Palestinians. "He always spoke about Israeli responsibility." His daughter Yael said their father "believed profoundly in equality, in civil rights. He believed that this land belonged to all of its citizens."

His wife, Yona, died in 2012. She was a diplomat, the same career Even had before he resigned, as couples could not serve together. Even's children and 18 grandchildren were not able to visit him during his last days in the hospital, over fears they would catch the virus. The government made an exception so a small funeral could be held for Even on Saturday. It took place in the middle of the night, with the burial team all wearing hazmat suits. Only Even's son, Omri, was allowed to attend. Catherine Garcia

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema calls Rand Paul's behavior prior to receiving coronavirus results 'irresponsible'

March 22, 2020
Kyrsten Sinema.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Sunday tweeted that she has "never commented about a fellow senator's choices/actions," but Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) recent behavior has forced her to speak out.

On Sunday, Paul's office announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Not long after, CNN's Seung Min Kim reported that two people briefed on the matter told her that during the Senate Republican lunch on Sunday, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) shared with colleagues "that Rand was at the gym this morning ... and that he was swimming in the pool."

Paul's office tweeted in response that "Paul left the Senate IMMEDIATELY upon learning of his diagnosis. He had zero contact with anyone and went into quarantine." His office did not address Paul visiting the Senate gym and pool before receiving the results of his test, which is what outraged Sinema. "This, America, is absolutely irresponsible," she said. "You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others and likely increases the spread of the virus." Catherine Garcia

Utah Sens. Romney, Lee self-quarantine after Rand Paul says he has coronavirus

March 22, 2020
Rand Paul.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

After Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced on Sunday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Utah's two Republican senators — Mitt Romney and Mike Lee — both said they have decided to self-quarantine.

Paul is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Senate. His office said he was asymptomatic, but was tested because he travels often and attends lots of events. Once he learned he tested positive for coronavirus, Paul went into quarantine at his home in Kentucky. His office did not say when he was tested.

Romney's office tweeted that because he sat next to Paul "for extended periods in recent days," he has been ordered by a doctor to "immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses."

The Senate is now negotiating a $1.4 trillion coronavirus aid package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday said there are at least five Republican senators who have self-quarantined — in addition to Paul, Lee, and Romney, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both went into isolation last week after learning they came into contact with a person who has coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

