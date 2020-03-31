10 things you need to know today: March 31, 2020

Meadows resigns from Congress to become Trump chief of staff

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) resigned from Congress on Monday to become President Trump's new chief of staff. Meadows replaces former colleague Mick Mulvaney, who had the job for just over a year. Meadows takes over as the White House rushes to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, which has become the focus of the administration after Trump downplayed it for weeks when critics say the federal government should have been doing more to prepare. Meadows has served five terms in Congress. He raised his profile when he filed a motion to oust then-Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio). Boehner resigned the same year. Meadows then became chairman of the Freedom Caucus, and he has been one of Trump's most reliable defenders on Capitol Hill. [NBC News, The Hill]