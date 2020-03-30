See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Cuomo says coronavirus death toll is 'already staggering' as it passes 1,200 in New York

2:56 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday the "staggering" death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York has now surpassed 1,200.

The number of deaths in the state from the COVID-19 coronavirus reached 1,218 on Monday, up from 965 the day before, Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. New York has now reported about 66,000 coronavirus cases, by far the most in the United States. New York just passed 500 deaths on Friday.

"That's a lot of loss," Cuomo said on Monday. "That's a lot of pain. That's a lot of tears. That's a lot of grief that people across the state are feeling."

Cuomo said the state doesn't have projections about how high the death toll could climb after a White House coronavirus task force official said earlier that between 100,000 and 200,000 fatalities in the U.S. may represent a best case scenario. But Cuomo said the number will be even more "staggering" than it is now.

"The number is already staggering," Cuomo said. "A human life is a human life. We've lost over 1,000 New Yorkers. To me, we're beyond staggering already. We've reached staggering. And the only point now is do everything you can to save every life possible." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the economy
Fed economists estimate unemployment rate could hit 32 percent

2:57 p.m.

Economists at the Federal Reserve's St. Louis District are now projecting the unemployment rate in the United States could hit 32.1 percent, placing 47 million people out of work, CNBC reports.

That estimate is up from the 30 percent figure previously publicized by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. In a research paper published last week, St. Louis Fed economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro said "these are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years."

The numbers presented by the economists may be an overestimate, though, because they don't account for people who may drop out of the workforce altogether or for the possible effects of Congress' stimulus package. Still, the numbers would likely top the unemployment peak during the Great Depression.

The outlook is bleak, but Bullard previously issued some reassuring words, arguing that this moment in history won't necessarily mirror the depression, in terms of length. If the U.S. is able to mitigate the pandemic, people will have the chance to get back to work before too long. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

side effects
Whole Foods employees plan national strike for Tuesday over coronavirus concerns

2:54 p.m.
Whole Foods.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Whole Foods employees are demanding better pay and protections as they work through the new coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, employees of the Amazon-owned grocery chain plan to call in sick en masse in the company's first collective workplace strike since its founding in 1980, Vice reports. They're seeking paid leave for all workers who call out sick or are quarantining during the pandemic, free COVID-19 testing for all employees, and hazard pay that doubles the current hourly wage for workers.

Whole Foods employees and others who work at grocery stores have been deemed essential employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic, putting them at increased risk of catching the virus. Employees at Whole Foods locations in several states have tested positive for COVID-19, Vice reports. Whole Foods responded to news of the "sickout" by offering a temporary pay increase of $2 an hour for every worker and two weeks of paid leave for those who test positive for COVID-19, "which isn't enough," an anonymous organizer told Vice. "It's very plausible that some of us will die for this job."

Shoppers for the grocery delivery service Instacart started their nationwide walkout on Monday to similarly demand additional hazard pay for every delivery, paid protections such as hand sanitizer and gloves, and expanded sick leave. Employees at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York also walked out Monday to protest their continued work even though an employee was confirmed to have COVID-19 case. And at a General Electric factory outside Boston, workers actually walked off the job to demand they start making ventilators to address a nationwide shortage. Kathryn Krawczyk

what comes next
What comes after social distancing? Scientists are proposing a massive test-and-trace effort requiring 'tens of thousands of people'

1:50 p.m.
coronavirus testing trace.
DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are certainly on board with social distancing as a method to put a dent in the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they also acknowledge other measures will eventually have to take over as restrictions ease, Vox reports.

"The classic epidemiological approach to controlling disease is not to shut down society; it's to target the people you know to have the disease and understand who they're spreading it to," said Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development.

Right now, that's not possible in the United States, because there isn't an adequate amount of testing, but "once you bring the numbers back to a manageable level," Konyndyk said, expansive testing and contact tracing should become the prominent methods for suppressing the virus' spread.

It won't be easy, however. Caitlin Rivers, a professor at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said "it's very labor-intensive to find contact of people who are sick" in part because one aspect of contact tracing is continually checking on people to see if they've become sick themsleves. Kondynyk said such an enterprise would take "tens of thousands" of health care workers, if not more. That likely means at least some social distancing measures should remain in place simultaneously.

Scientists, though, are concerned that they're not seeing a test-and-trace vision coming from the federal government, so it remains unclear if "textbook epidemiology" will have its day. Read more at Vox. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Macy's is furloughing the majority of its 130,000 employees

1:42 p.m.
Macy's
Al Bello/Getty Images

Macy's is furloughing the majority of its workforce amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which it says has taken a "heavy toll" on business.

The company announced this step on Monday, saying it has lost "the majority of our sales" after being forced to close all of its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, although online sales continue. As a result, the company said it's "moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations" and furloughing the "majority" of workers starting this week. Macy's employs about 130,000 people, per The Wall Street Journal.

Macy's said these employees will continue to receive health care coverage with the company covering 100 percent of the premium "at least through May," and "we expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes."

The Associated Press writes that this news is "perhaps the most dramatic sign that even big name retailers are seeing their business evaporate and that the $2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress last week may come too late to help out retailers." Data released by the Labor Department last week showed the number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims climbed to a record 3.28 million, shattering the previous high of 695,000. Brendan Morrow

didn't see that one coming
There is now a very unexpected intersection between Tiger King and Britney Spears

1:31 p.m.

The 2001 VMAs are best remembered for Britney Spears' jungle-themed performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U," during which she famously sang while holding a Burmese Python. But if you also binged Netflix's Tiger King this weekend, you'll recognize yet another character who was on stage that night: Doc Antle, who handles a tiger in a cage at the start of the performance with Spears.

The steamy theme required Doc to be dressed a little like a leather-jacket-wearing Tarzan (complete with "his Fabio-esque locks blowing in the wind," Vulture writes), but there's no mistaking that it's Joe Exotic's mentor crouched in the background of one of pop music's most iconic performances of all time. Watch the moment below. Jeva Lange

a heist!
Van Gogh painting stolen in overnight heist at Dutch museum closed for coronavirus

12:25 p.m.
Singer Laren Museum.
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Coronavirus has closed museums around the globe — and created the perfect opportunity for an overnight heist.

Early Monday morning, thieves broke into the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam and stole the Vincent Van Gogh painting "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884." Forensic investigators and art theft experts are now studying video footage and questioning people nearby to track the piece down, The Associated Press reports.

Thieves seemingly smashed a glass door to break into the museum. It set off an alarm, but by the time guards arrived, both the painting and the thieves had fled, per a police statement.

While the Singer Laren is dedicated to the art of American couple William and Anna Singer, it was hosting a special exhibit featuring a variety of artists before it closed over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. The stolen piece was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Netherlands city of Groningen, and its value has not yet been revealed.

"I'm shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened, Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm told AP. "It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times." Kathryn Krawczyk

good health
Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

12:09 p.m.
Prince Charles.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After recently testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Prince Charles is out of isolation.

It was announced last week that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19, and Clarence House said at the time he had self-isolated at his home in Scotland.

As of Monday, "having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. He is reportedly in good health.

Upon announcing the Prince of Wales' diagnosis last week, Clarence House said although he had been experiencing "mild symptoms," he "otherwise remains in good health." His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative, although CNN reports that she "continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms."

According to CBS News, U.K. government guidelines recommend that "people who live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus should stay isolated at home for 7 days from when their symptoms started." U.S. guidelines say those who are sick should self-isolate for 14 days.

Buckingham Palace in a statement last week said that Charles last had contact with Queen Elizabeth II "briefly" on March 12 but that she "remains in good health." Brendan Morrow

