the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Birx: U.S. faces up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths even if we do everything 'almost perfectly'

11:10 a.m.

A member of President Trump's coronavirus task force says the United States could see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths amid the pandemic — even in a best case scenario.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force's response coordinator, spoke to Today on Monday and said that the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus could fall in this range assuming social distancing guidelines are strictly adhered to throughout the country.

"If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities," Birx said.

Today host Savannah Guthrie, who had asked whether these numbers represented a worst case scenario, was clearly taken aback by this assessment. "You kind of take my breath away with that," said Guthrie.

Birx explained that a "best case scenario" for the United States would involve every American "doing precisely what is required" of them based on health officials' guidelines, but she said the White House is unsure "that all of America is responding in a uniform way to protect one another, so we also have to factor that in."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had said on Sunday that the U.S. might be looking at between 100,000 and 200,000 coronavirus deaths, though he added, "I just don't think that we really need to make a projection when it's such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people."

On Sunday, Trump announced he is extending the federal government's social distancing guidelines until the end of April, saying if the death toll stays at around 100,000 or less, this would indicate "we all together have done a very good job." Brendan Morrow

good health
Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

12:09 p.m.
Prince Charles.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After recently testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Prince Charles is out of isolation.

It was announced last week that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for COVID-19, and Clarence House said at the time he had self-isolated at his home in Scotland.

As of Monday, "having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. He is reportedly in good health.

Clarence House upon announcing the Prince of Wales' diagnosis last week said that although he had been experiencing "mild symptoms," he "otherwise remains in good health." His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative, although CNN reports that she "continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms."

According to CBS News, U.K. government guidelines recommend that "people who live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus should stay isolated at home for 7 days from when their symptoms started." U.S. guidelines say those who are sick should self-isolate for 14 days.

Buckingham Palace in a statement last week said that Charles last had contact with Queen Elizabeth II "briefly" on March 12 but that she "remains in good health." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Refugees are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus spread, new report shows

12:00 p.m.
Greece refugees.
MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images

A report released by the independent humanitarian organization Refugees International called into question worldwide border closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports.

The report argues the world's 70 million refugees, asylum seekers, and internally displaced peoples are among the most vulnerable to the spread of the virus, and sealed-off borders decrease their already-limited capacity to combat it, especially as the humanitarian supply chain that keeps them alive is threatened.

Refugees, the report said, face issues like enhanced density in formal camps and informal settlements, and many lack basic necessities like soap and water that are used to quell the virus. Similarly, health services and access to information about the pandemic are severely limited.

In Greece, for example, the report notes 40,000 asylum seekers are "trapped" in "appalling conditions" on the Aegean Islands without running water.

"Meanwhile, nationalist leaders and politicians throughout the region — including in Italy and Spain — have seized upon the outbreak as a false basis for xenophobic, anti-refugee rhetoric and policies," the report reads.

So far, the number of reported infections in refugee camps remains low, but COVID-19 testing has been very limited. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Life Is Good
Drake posts the first public photos of his 'secret baby' Adonis

11:18 a.m.
Drake.
BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images

Drake posted the first-ever public photos of his two-year-old son, Adonis, on Monday in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," Drake wrote in the lengthy caption. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite."

The photos feature Drake holding his son, who has the curly blond hair of his grandmother, including one picture of the 33-year-old rapper posing with the mother of the once-"secret baby," Sophie Brussaux. Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake didn't speak publicly about his son until the next spring when the existence of the child was revealed in a Pusha T diss track.

"No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy," Drake had said on an episode of Lebron James' The Shop in October 2018. Jeva Lange

burn some of it down
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has quietly backed off endorsing Democratic primary challengers

11:12 a.m.
AOC.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) beat the odds in 2018, winning a primary against a Democrat who'd been in office for decades. But since she's entered Congress, Ocasio-Cortez has largely declined to endorse progressives following her lead, Politico reports.

Ocasio-Cortez entered Congress last year ready to shake things up. She quickly joined up with the progressive group Justice Democrats and called on its supporters to run against incumbents, and reportedly set her primarying sights on House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) even before she took office.

But since starting to work with those longstanding Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez has publicly supported ousting just two of them in this year's elections. In terms of primary challengers, she only endorsed Marie Newman against Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) and Jessica Cisneros in her challenge of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas); both Lipinski and Cueller are among the most conservative House Democrats. Justice Democrats have meanwhile endorsed four other progressive challengers whom Ocasio-Cortez has so far declined to back, including one Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for in 2018. It all seems to put Ocasio-Cortez at odds with Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) philosophy of completely restructuring the Democratic party.

To be clear, Ocasio-Cortez hasn't backed away from backing progressives in general. She endorsed seven progressive women challenging Republican congressmembers and senators just last month, even bucking the Democratic party's preferred candidate to challenge Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

taking control
Hungary effectively suspends parliament, elections, as Orban tightens grip during pandemic

10:50 a.m.

Shutting things down is the norm for governments around the world right now in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but Hungary took things to another level Monday.

The country's ruling party overrode their parliamentary opposition and passed an emergency bill effectively ceding sole authority to Prime Minister Viktor Orban for an indefinite period of time. There won't be any by-elections or referendums for the time being, and Orban will have the ability to bypass parliament when making decisions. The Constitutional Court will still review government actions, but Orban has stacked the body with loyalists over the years, reports Bloomberg.

The new bill also sets the stage for harsh punishments for Hungary's citizens should they violate coronavirus-related measures.

Orban has reportedly been tightening his grip on power for a while which has made many of his European Union colleagues uneasy. So it's no surprise the latest move quickly drew strong rebukes. "I don't know of another democracy where the government has effectively asked for a free hand to do anything for however long," said Renata Uitz, director of the comparative constitutional law program at Central European University in Budapest.

Orban and his allies, however, have suggested everyone relax. The prime minister said the emergency measure poses no threat to democracy, while Justice Minister Judit Varga said the legislation is "limited." Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

time to restock
Trump again blames Obama for leaving behind 'empty shelf' of medical supplies

9:42 a.m.

President Trump has once again blamed former President Barack Obama for a problem he had a few years to sort out.

In a Monday morning interview with Fox & Friends, Trump praised the "great relationship" he's built with governors across the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because Trump has apparently restocked the "empty shelf" of medical supplies he claimed he inherited from the previous administration. "Just like we had no ammunition ... well we didn't have very much in terms of medical product either."

It's not the first time Trump has complained about the "empty shelf" Obama left behind. He used that same "empty shelf" phrasing in a recent press conference, despite the fact that Trump has been in office for more than three years. Kathryn Krawczyk

By the numbers
Andrew Cuomo sees major spike in favorability rating amid coronavirus pandemic

9:41 a.m.

Back in February, a Siena College poll showed that only 44 percent of New Yorkers viewed their Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) favorably. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Cuomo has received widespread praise for his calm, cool, and collected approach as he guides the country's epicenter through the COVID-19 outbreak, and his constituents are on the bandwagon, as well. In March, Cuomo's favorability rating spiked to 71 percent, which is the highest it's been since he was first elected governor in 2011.

There's still a partisan split, but even Republicans in the state have shown some appreciation, as more than twice as many GOP voters approve of Cuomo now than last month.

Cuomo's numbers are even better when it just boils down to his coronavirus response, which has garnered an 87 percent satisfaction rate.

The spike makes sense — as former Vice President Joe Biden noted Sunday, Americans historically tend to rally around presidents during times of crisis, and there's no reason to think that wouldn't be the same for governors.

Siena College surveyed 566 registered New York voters between March 22 and 26. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell

