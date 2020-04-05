10 things you need to know today: April 5, 2020

CDC begins antibody testing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Saturday it has conducting antibody tests to determine the true number of people infected with the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, including those who never developed symptoms. Unlike normal diagnostic tests, the antibody test can detect if a person has recovered from an earlier infection. If so, there's a chance they've built up some protection, which could help inform future responses to the virus, though it's not yet confirmed if antibodies ensure immunity. The CDC is planning three different studies related to the tests. One will look at blood samples from people who were never diagnosed with COVID-19 but live in hot spots. The agency will also conduct a national survey using samples from different parts of the country. The third study will consider special populations, like health care workers. [The New York Times, Stat News]