10 things you need to know today: April 7, 2020

U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 10,000

The U.S. coronavirus death toll reached 10,000 on Monday, hitting 10,993 as Trump administration officials warned the nation was heading into what will be a painful week. The total number of cases in the United States rose to 368,449. New York remained the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the state could be seeing a "flattening of the curve" as the daily death count remained below Saturday's figure for the second straight day. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that with hundreds still dying every day the city might have to hold temporary burials in a park for some victims as funeral homes are overwhelmed, then remove them to be buried elsewhere after the crisis ends. [The Washington Post]