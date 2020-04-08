10 things you need to know today: April 8, 2020

Trump says WHO 'called it wrong' on coronavirus

President Trump on Tuesday accused the World Health Organization of failing to be aggressive enough in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and threatened to withhold funding. "We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We're going to put a very powerful hold on it and we're going to see," Trump said during the daily White House coronavirus briefing. "They called it wrong." Trump has faced many of the same criticisms that he leveled at the WHO, including failing to recognize the threat of the pandemic and mounting an aggressive early response. The WHO declared a "public health emergency of international concern" before the Trump administration declared an emergency. Trump also criticized the WHO for not supporting his Jan. 31 ban on some travel from China. [The New York Times]