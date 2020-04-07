Trump threatens to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

-
Trump threatens to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization9:40 p.m.
Singer-songwriter John Prine dies of COVID-19 complications10:59 p.m.
UK foreign secretary says Boris Johnson is 'a fighter,' remains in 'good spirits'7:08 p.m.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to coronavirus relief5:16 p.m.
Is Trump's 'campaign of retaliation' about to get worse?5:14 p.m.
Surgeon general: Coronavirus death toll can come in under projections if we 'continue to do our part'4:08 p.m.
Acting Navy secretary reportedly resigns over ouster of Navy captain3:51 p.m.
Tonight's super pink moon is the closest of the year. Here's how to watch.3:02 p.m.
Surgeon general: Coronavirus death toll can come in under projections if we 'continue to do our part'
