Rest in peace
Singer-songwriter John Prine dies of COVID-19 complications

10:59 p.m.
John Prine.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter John Prine, the Grammy Award-winning country and folk legend who inspired Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, died Tuesday in Nashville from complications of the COVID-19 coronavirus, his family said. He was 73.

Prine, a two-time cancer survivor, was hospitalized in March after testing positive for the virus, and was put on a ventilator.

Prine got his start in music while working as a mailman in Illinois. He would sing at open-mic nights, and in 1970, Roger Ebert caught one of his performances and gave him a rave review in the Chicago Sun-Times. Prine credited Ebert with getting his music career going, and he went on to release a dozen albums over five decades.

Dubbed "the Mark Twain of American songwriting" by Rolling Stone, Prine in 2005 became the first singer-songwriter to perform at the Library of Congress, and earlier this year, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump threatens to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

9:40 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday said he will "strongly consider" ending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization.

The agency "called it wrong" on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Trump said during an evening news conference, and he hinted that WHO officials may have downplayed how bad the outbreak was in its early days. "They should have known and they probably did know," he said.

WHO declared the coronavirus a public health emergency on Jan. 30 and a global pandemic on March 11. Trump, who told reporters on February 28 that coronavirus would "disappear" like a "miracle," declared a national emergency on March 13.

Trump was also asked about memos written in January and February by senior White House adviser Peter Navarro, warning that the "risk of a worst-case pandemic scenario should not be overlooked." Trump said he didn't see the memos, which were made public on Monday, but even if he did, there was no reason to scare people prematurely. "I don't want to create havoc and shock and everything else," Trump said. "I'm not going to go out and start screaming, 'This could happen, this could happen.' I'm a cheerleader for this country." Catherine Garcia

Get Well Soon
UK foreign secretary says Boris Johnson is 'a fighter,' remains in 'good spirits'

7:08 p.m.
Boris
Photo by JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in "good spirits" as he receives treatment for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a London hospital.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital on Sunday night after his symptoms worsened. He was moved to the intensive care unit on Monday, and Raab on Tuesday said the prime minister is receiving oxygen treatment, but is not on a ventilator. Later, Downing Street said Johnson's condition is "stable."

Raab has been deputized and said he is standing in for Johnson "whenever necessary." He expressed confidence that Johnson will "pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter. And he'll be back at the helm, leading us through this crisis in short order." Catherine Garcia

you know what's cool? a billion dollars
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to coronavirus relief

5:16 p.m.
Jack Dorsey.
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting a massive $1 billion toward coronavirus relief, he announced on Tuesday.

Dorsey in a tweet thread said he's moving $1 billion of his equity in Square, the mobile payments company he's also the CEO of, to an LLC called Start Small. This LLC will provide funding to global COVID-19 relief efforts, he said.

"After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and UBI," Dorsey added.

Dorsey, who said the $1 billion is about 28 percent of his wealth, also shared a sheet on Twitter that he said will keep track of the donations.

"Why now?" he wrote. "The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."

Among those who previously announced donations amid the coronavirus crisis is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently said he'd give $100 million to food banks. "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress," Bezos said. But Dorsey's donation, Recode wrote, is "the country's most significant private gift to tackling the coronavirus and its consequences." Brendan Morrow

revealing
Is Trump's 'campaign of retaliation' about to get worse?

5:14 p.m.
Adam Schiff.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chair sent a letter Tuesday to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell demanding he explain President Trump's recent dismissals of Michael Atkinson and Glenn Fine, the inspectors general of the intelligence community and the Pentagon, respectively. The Washington Post's Greg Sargent says how Grenell responds could be "incredibly telling" about the Trump administration's future plans.

In the letter, Schiff asks Grenell to confirm whether he exercised his "authority" to prohibit Atkinson from doing his job, aside from the fact that he was the official who brought the infamous whistleblower complaint about Trump's Ukraine conduct to Congress, eventually leading to the president's impeachment. Schiff also called on Grenell to commit to stopping any form of retaliation against anyone who makes "protected disclosures of misconduct."

Sargent spoke with Ned Price, a former senior National Security Council official, who said if Grenell doesn't respond to those challenges, it will signal a willingness to allow Trump to proceed with a "campaign of retaliation," which Sargent argues is already underway.

Price added that if things continue down the current path, there could be an effort to expose the whistleblower or an effort against career analysts who concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump. From Price's point of view, this would mean Trump "feels no limits whatsoever." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'I'm seeing mitigation work'
Surgeon general: Coronavirus death toll can come in under projections if we 'continue to do our part'

4:08 p.m.
Jerome Adams.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are both voicing optimism that the United States' coronavirus death toll can end up lower than the projection previously shared by the White House.

CDC director Robert Redfield in a Monday interview with KVOI Radio said the "large majority of the American public" is following social distancing guidelines, and he therefore anticipates "the numbers are going to be much, much, much, much lower than would have been predicted by the models," per Politico. The White House recently shared a forecast suggesting the U.S. coronavirus death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000.

In a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, the surgeon general was asked about Redfield's comments and whether it's his expectation that the country's death toll will come in below the White House projection.

"That's absolutely my expectation, and I feel a lot more optimistic because I'm seeing mitigation work," Adams said.

"I really do believe that we will come in under those protections as long as we can continue to do our part for 30 days," Adams continued, referring to the federal social distancing guidelines that were recently extended until the end of April.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force's response coordinator, previously said the United States could be facing up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths even in a scenario where Americans do everything "almost perfectly."

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has passed 11,000, and on Tuesday, New York reported its deadliest day so far. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) did say the hardest-hit state is "reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations." He previously suggested New York could be seeing a "flattening of the curve" but stressed, "we have to continue the social distancing." Brendan Morrow

he's out
Acting Navy secretary reportedly resigns over ouster of Navy captain

3:51 p.m.
Thomas Modly.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly stepped down on Tuesday, a US official and a former senior military official tell CNN.

Modly reportedly offered his resignation after a Sunday recording revealed him mocking Navy Capt. Brett Crozier as "stupid" and "naive" in an address to Crozier's former crew. Crozier was ousted from his post on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spread on the ship. Politico reported Tuesday that Modly had offered his resignation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, but it was unclear if Esper would accept it.

Crozier had sent a stern four-page letter to his superiors last begging for help containing a new coronavirus outbreak on his ship, where around 150 to 200 sailors had reportedly tested positive out of his nearly 5,000-person crew. His letter leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, and Modly dismissed him over "a loss of trust and confidence." Modly then called Crozier "too naive or too stupid" to be running the ship in his leaked Sunday comments. He apologized on Monday, but many lawmakers had already called for his resignation.

Modly had only been in his position for a few months after Esper fired former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer in November. Kathryn Krawczyk

look up
Tonight's super pink moon is the closest of the year. Here's how to watch.

3:02 p.m.

Gaze up at the sky tonight, and you might just catch a glimpse of the "super pink moon" — the first full moon of spring.

Supermoons appear larger and brighter than regular full moons, and tonight's is the second in a series of three — the first was in March and the next will occur in May, per the Farmer's Almanac. But this will be the closest moon of 2020, reports Space, making it the biggest and brightest.

Despite being dubbed the "pink" moon, it won't have a springy hue, the Almanac notes. It gets the name from it's alignment with the early bloom of moss phlox, a pink wildflower native to North America.

A moon of many names, this one is also known as the "Paschal Moon," as it's occurrence determines when Easter falls — the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon.

Clear skies make ideal viewing conditions, but if the weather doesn't cooperate where you are, check out these live streams by Slooh and The Virtual Telescope Project. To find out when you should be on the lookout, use this moonrise calculator. Happy gazing! Taylor Watson

