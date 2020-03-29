See More Speed Reads
John Prine is in critical condition, on a ventilator, with COVID-19

11:44 p.m.

Singer-songwriter John Prine was hospitalized Thursday after "a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms," and "he was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," Prine's family announced Sunday night. Since his 1971 debut album, Prine's songs have earned him a devoted following, been widely covered by everyone from Bob Dylan to Bette Midler, and won him four Grammys.

Prine, 73, has survived two bouts of cancer, in the late '90s and in 2013, and his wife, Fiona, announced March 20 that she had tested positive for the new coronavirus. "There's a chance he may not have this virus," she said on Instagram, "and we are working really, really hard and being really diligent about all of the protocols. We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family. It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."

"This is hard news for us to share," Prine's family wrote Sunday. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send out more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you." Peter Weber

Trump: a U.S. coronavirus death toll of 100,000 would mean his administration did 'a very good job'

11:12 p.m.
President Trump on Sunday said if his administration can keep the coronavirus death toll to 100,000 in the United States, it will have done a "very good job."

Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coronavirus pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States. Trump said while 100,000 is "a horrible number," if the U.S. can keep its death toll to "100,000, so we have between 100,000 and 200,000, we altogether have done a very good job."

Trump also announced he is extending social distancing guidelines to April 30, a departure from his earlier declaration of having the U.S. "opened up" by Easter on April 12. That proclamation was "aspirational," Trump said.

As of Sunday night, there are more than 139,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, and at least 2,400 people have died from the virus. Catherine Garcia

Nearly a dozen Liberty University students report COVID-19 symptoms after returning to campus

10:07 p.m.
As of Friday, at least 11 students at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, have reported symptoms suggesting they have the COVID-19 coronavirus, Dr. Thomas Eppes Jr., the physician in charge of student health services, told The New York Times on Sunday.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. came under fire last week when he reopened the campus to students at the end of their spring break, despite public health officials warning against it and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) banning gatherings of more than 100 people in the state. Falwell said 1,900 students returned to campus last week, and more than 800 have since left. Eppes on Sunday said of the students who have COVID-19 symptoms, three have been referred to hospitals to get tested and eight have been told to self-quarantine.

Falwell told The News & Advance last week that the school had to reopen because Liberty has "a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they've already paid for, and to not interrupt their college life."

Referring to the coronavirus, Eppes told the Times that Liberty has since "lost the ability to corral this thing," but he didn't tell Falwell to shut the school down because "I just am not going to be so presumptuous as to say, 'This is what you should do and this is what you shouldn't do.'" Falwell is a staunch ally of President Trump, and has said Liberty is being unfairly targeted for being "Christian" and "conservative." Michael Gillette, a former mayor of Lynchburg and a bioethicist, told the Times "to argue that criticism of Liberty is based on political bias is unfounded and unreasonable. Liberty just did not take this threat as seriously as others have." Catherine Garcia

A sustainable energy company is fixing 170 broken ventilators sent to Los Angeles County

8:39 p.m.
After Los Angeles County realized it had been sent 170 broken ventilators from the federal government, officials jumped into action to get them fixed as quickly as possible, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Saturday.

Newsom said that instead of "complaining" and "pointing fingers" and generating "more stress and anxiety," officials put the ventilators on trucks and had them transported to Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale. Workers there are refurbishing the ventilators, and they will be returned to Los Angeles County by Monday. "That's the spirit of California," Newsom said. "That's the spirit of this moment." Bloom Energy, a sustainable energy company, is also refurbishing more than 500 older ventilators owned by the state, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ventilators are used to help people who become critically ill from the COVID-19 coronavirus and are unable to breathe properly. As the coronavirus continues to spread, hospitals across California are preparing for ventilator shortages, and Newsom said the state is attempting to secure an extra 10,000 ventilators; so far, they have found 4,252. The 170 ventilators were sent to Los Angeles County from the national stockpile, and the Trump administration has not yet delivered any of the ventilators the state has requested, Newsom said. Catherine Garcia

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of complications from coronavirus

7:56 p.m.
Joe Diffie, a country singer and member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years, died Sunday in Nashville of coronavirus complications, his publicist announced. He was 61.

On Friday, Diffie revealed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Singer John Rich said in a statement Diffie was "a real true honky tonk hero to every country artist alive today. No one sang our music better than he did, and to see his life and artistry cut short is beyond tragic. He was loved, cherished, and respected by all of country music and beyond."

Diffie had 18 singles in the top 10 on the country charts, and five reached No. 1, The Associated Press reports. His hits included "Pickup Man," "Bigger Than the Beatles," and "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," and along with Marty Stuart, Diffie won a Grammy in 1998 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Same Old Train." He is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and seven children. Catherine Garcia

Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30

7:34 p.m.
As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, President Trump on Sunday said he is extending the federal government's social distancing guidelines to April 30.

"During this period, it's very important that everyone follow the guidelines," Trump said. "The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end."

Previously, Trump said he wanted to see the United States "opened up" by Easter on April 12. As of Sunday evening, there are 139,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with the death toll hitting 2,433.

Trump said modeling shows that the peak number of deaths will likely hit in two weeks, and he expects "that by June 1st, we will be well on our way to recovery ... a lot of great things will be happening." Catherine Garcia

Trump brags about his television ratings as pandemic intensifies

3:29 p.m.
President Trump may be dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he apparently still has time to boast about one of his favorite topics: television ratings.

Trump went on a bit of a tweet storm Sunday afternoon, citing a four-day-old report from The New York Times, which highlighted the number of viewers tuning into his revived daily White House briefings. The president earlier tweeted that the "lamestream media," as he refers to many news sources, wants him to fail, and suggested he was driving them "crazy" with the high ratings that matched programs like The Bachelor and Monday Night Football.

Unsurprisingly, Trump's tweets have already drawn the ire of his critics, who are baffled about where his focus is during the crisis.

Edit

It's unclear how long bipartisanship, rapid pace will last as Congress gears up for next phase of recovery plan

2:12 p.m.
Congress has completed three phases of its economic recovery plan as the United States reckons with the novel coronavirus pandemic, but not everyone is confident the momentum that carried the legislative branch through the previous rounds will last long enough for number four.

Per The Wall Street Journal, big spending bills often fill members of Congress with doubts, and this one may be no different. "My guess is that this bill won't wear well over time, and Congress isn't going to be inclined to do another big package," Andy Laperriere, a policy analyst for investor advisory firm Cornerstone Macro, told the Journal. "There will be fraud, companies getting money going into bankruptcy, things that people on the left and right won't like."

Stephen Moore, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, doesn't think there will be much bipartisanship going forward, even if it's based on mutual disappointment. He says the next round of debates over new spending will re-open ideological splits. "The left is going to want to do infrastructure, welfare payments, and food stamps," he said. "Our side will want to do tax cuts and deregulation."

Despite such pessimism, lawmakers and Trump administration officials, as well as lobbyists, economists, and think tanks, are already back at working trying to set the framework for the next stage, as all sides look to once again find some sort of common ground. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

