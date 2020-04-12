10 things you need to know today: April 12, 2020

U.S. overtakes Italy as country with most coronavirus deaths

The United States on Saturday overtook Italy as the country with the most deaths resulting from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that there have been at least 20,608 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, whereas Italy has reported 19,468. Experts believe the U.S. total is an underestimate for various reasons. The increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Italy has slowed in recent weeks, while the U.S. is believed to be near its peak as both countries have implemented lockdowns and encouraged social distancing to curb the spread, but the raw numbers are still staggering. The case fatality rate in Italy remains higher than the more populous U.S., which has more than three times the number of total confirmed cases. [CNN, Johns Hopkins University]